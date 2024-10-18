Harry Styles Posted An Emotional Statement About Liam Payne’s Death

Harry Styles has issued a touching statement on his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s death.

Liam died on October 16 at age 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to the Associated Press .

Liam and Harry, along with Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, shot to worldwide fame in 2010 as part of British boyband One Direction, who competed on the X Factor.

The group parted ways in 2016, with each member embarking on solo careers.

Yesterday, One Direction’s Instagram account, which hasn’t posted anything since the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation in 2020, shared a moving statement about Liam’s death.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say," the statement read. "But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

Both Zayn and Louis followed up with emotional individual statements, and now, Harry has done the same.

Sharing a photograph of Liam on stage to his Instagram page, Harry wrote, "I am truly devastated by the news of Liam's passing."

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” Harry said of Liam.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving,” he wrote.

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend,” he said.

Harry went on to directly address Liam’s parents, Karen and Geoff Payne, sisters Nicola and Ruth, and his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with ex-partner Cheryl .

“My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did,” Harry said.

Harry’s message comes shortly after his mom, Anne Twist, addressed Liam’s death with an emotional three-word statement.

“Just a boy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a broken heart emoji.

Sending love to Liam’s family and friends.

