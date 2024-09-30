Open in App
    • BuzzFeed News

    Sophie Turner Called Out The Press For Misquoting Her Recent Comments About The "Struggle" Of Being A Single Mother

    By Leyla Mohammed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3z17_0vol35s900

    This article briefly discusses disordered eating.

    On Sunday, the Times published a wide-ranging interview with Sophie Turner , during which she talked about how being a parent helped her get into character while shooting her TV series Joan.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSq2G_0vol35s900
    Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Sophie shares two kids with her now ex-husband, Joe Jonas : Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

    Sophie and Joe’s divorce was finalized earlier this month, a year after their split was made public, and their heated custody battle ensued .

    In Joan , Sophie plays a parent fighting to get her young daughter back home from social services. She told the Times about the role: “If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8Yvq_0vol35s900
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    Sophie went on to add that she hopes single mothers watch the series, stating: “It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter. It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLzVL_0vol35s900
    ITV / Via youtube.com

    Several people and media outlets interpreted Sophie’s comments to be about her personal life. However, she has since shut this narrative down via Instagram, clarifying that she was strictly talking about her Joan character.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lr00A_0vol35s900
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    “I have been widely misquoted by the press today where I have ‘stated’ that ‘it’s such a struggle being a single mother,’” she wrote on her story.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1232Ru_0vol35s900
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    “I’d like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself, which is obvious from the original interview in the Sunday Times culture section. I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people — I applaud all single mothers doing it alone,” she added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eY9Gj_0vol35s900
    @sophiet / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/sophiet/?hl=en-gb

    Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie revealed that she’d “highly discourage” her kids from pursuing a career in acting until they’re old enough to “process” the ramifications of a life in the spotlight.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZZls_0vol35s900
    Danny Martindale / WireImage

    For some context, Sophie was just 15 when she starred in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones . Over the years that she played Sansa Stark, Sophie was featured in several heavy and disturbing scenes, including one widely regarded as the show’s most controversial .

    Three years after the show came to an end, Sophie noted that she’ll “probably exhibit some signs of trauma ” in the future due to its heavy subject matter.

    What’s more, Sophie has talked openly about the pressure she faced from film and television studios to lose weight during her teen years, resulting in her developing an eating disorder.

    In fact, Sophie previously revealed that she once had a therapist temporarily move in with her to help her overcome her disordered eating habits.

    “I’d say to any parent if your child wants to get into the industry, wait until their frontal lobe has formed, which is 25,” she said. “I would highly discourage them from getting into it before they can fully process what that means.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xG9qY_0vol35s900
    Nick Harvey / WireImage

    You can read Sophie’s full interview with the Times here .

