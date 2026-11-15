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These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1951
By Caroline Bologna,4 days ago
You don’t meet many newborns with names like Linda, Gary, Deborah or Richard these days. But those were some of the most popular baby names 75 years ago.
Because the Social Security Administration has baby naming data going back to the 1880s, we can see the ebbs and flows in popularity over the years ― and hone in on some vintage favorites. We decided to take a look at the top picks in 1951 to see how parents’ choices back then compare to our times.
While the list of most popular names for girls 75 years ago looks strikingly different from today’s, many popular choices for boys ― like James and William ― are still going strong.
Below are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1951. Although these don’t qualify for the so-called “100-Year Rule” just yet, expectant parents might still derive some retro inspiration.
Girls
1. Linda
2. Mary
3. Patricia
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4. Deborah
5. Barbara
6. Susan
7. Nancy
8. Karen
9. Sandra
10. Kathleen
11. Carol
12. Donna
13. Sharon
14. Brenda
15. Diane
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16. Pamela
17. Margaret
18. Debra
19. Janet
20. Cynthia
21. Janice
22. Carolyn
23. Elizabeth
24. Christine
25. Judith
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Boys
1. James
2. Robert
3. John
4. Michael
5. David
6. William
7. Richard
8. Thomas
9. Charles
10. Gary
11. Larry
12. Ronald
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13. Steven
14. Joseph
15. Donald
16. Kenneth
17. Dennis
18. Paul
19. Stephen
20. Mark
21. Daniel
22. George
23. Edward
24. Jerry
25. Gregory
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
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