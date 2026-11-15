You don’t meet many newborns with names like Linda, Gary, Deborah or Richard these days. But those were some of the most popular baby names 75 years ago.

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Because the Social Security Administration has baby naming data going back to the 1880s, we can see the ebbs and flows in popularity over the years ― and hone in on some vintage favorites. We decided to take a look at the top picks in 1951 to see how parents’ choices back then compare to our times.

While the list of most popular names for girls 75 years ago looks strikingly different from today’s, many popular choices for boys ― like James and William ― are still going strong.

Below are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1951. Although these don’t qualify for the so-called “100-Year Rule” just yet, expectant parents might still derive some retro inspiration.

Girls

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1. Linda

2. Mary

3. Patricia

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4. Deborah

5. Barbara

6. Susan

7. Nancy

8. Karen

9. Sandra

10. Kathleen

11. Carol

12. Donna

13. Sharon

14. Brenda

15. Diane

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16. Pamela

17. Margaret

18. Debra

19. Janet

20. Cynthia

21. Janice

22. Carolyn

23. Elizabeth

24. Christine

25. Judith

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Boys

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1. James

2. Robert

3. John

4. Michael

5. David

6. William

7. Richard

8. Thomas

9. Charles

10. Gary

11. Larry

12. Ronald

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13. Steven

14. Joseph

15. Donald

16. Kenneth

17. Dennis

18. Paul

19. Stephen

20. Mark

21. Daniel

22. George

23. Edward

24. Jerry

25. Gregory

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

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