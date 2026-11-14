Happy weekend, everybody! Here are some cute, happy, and wholesome posts to hopefully cheer you up a bit and remind you that no matter what's happening in the world, there's always cute stuff out there to appreciate and love. Enjoy!

1. These fall leaves:

2. This very adorable ritual:

alyssa / Via x.com petite nicoco / Via x.com

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3. This person’s mom, who is SO excited to see Godzilla:

4. This outlook:

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5. And also this outlook:

𝓞 𝓻 𝓪 𝓷 𝓰 𝓮 / Via x.com

6. This person’s parents:

7. This person’s very, very supportive mom:

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8. These trees:

9. This, because art and taste are important for our experiences as human beings:

10. This person’s joie de vivre:

11. This chihuahua and his toy:

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12. These kitten mittens:

13. These Christmas cookies, because YUM:

14. This perfect semicolon, because it’s just satisfying:

mel mel ⓟ / Via x.com

15. Frog dumplings:

16. This Italian McDonald’s snack:

حصه / Via x.com

cas :p / Via x.com first ethical space cowboy / Via x.com R0ujes from beyond the grave / Via x.com

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17. The essentials:

18. This, because this person must be seriously pure of heart:

19. This method of listening to Pet Sounds:

20. This eternal truth:

21. And finally, this very good dog:

Dr David Vernon / Via x.com brody / Via x.com kaylee / Via x.com the all new mr_eggs 🇵🇸 / Via x.com Kevin Davy / Via x.com

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