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22 Wholesome Tweets From The Internet This Week
By Julia Corrigan,3 days ago
Happy weekend, everybody! Here are some cute, happy, and wholesome posts to hopefully cheer you up a bit and remind you that no matter what's happening in the world, there's always cute stuff out there to appreciate and love. Enjoy!
1. These fall leaves:alyssa / Via x.com
2. This very adorable ritual:petite nicoco / Via x.com
Related: "These 37 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I Think I Have Abs Now"
3. This person’s mom, who is SO excited to see Godzilla:🦇Dinah🪦 / Via x.com
4. This outlook:
5. And also this outlook:
6. This person’s parents:Darkwoke Duck / Via x.com
7. This person’s very, very supportive mom:sarina / Via x.com
Related: "Men Are Describing Penis Orgasms In Ways That Will Leave You Speechless"
8. These trees:glimmer / Via x.com
9. This, because art and taste are important for our experiences as human beings:✷ MORGAN ✷ / Via x.com
10. This person’s joie de vivre:Samantha 🐇 / Via x.com
11. This chihuahua and his toy:Cheebs / Via x.com
Related: "16 Jaw-Dropping, Soul-Sucking, Terrifying Photos That Made Me Say \"Not Today, Satan\""
12. These kitten mittens:cas :p / Via x.com
13. These Christmas cookies, because YUM:first ethical space cowboy / Via x.com
14. This perfect semicolon, because it’s just satisfying:
15. Frog dumplings:R0ujes from beyond the grave / Via x.com
16. This Italian McDonald’s snack:
Related: "40 Shocking Photos Of People Cheating Death"
17. The essentials:Dr David Vernon / Via x.com
18. This, because this person must be seriously pure of heart:brody / Via x.com
19. This method of listening to Pet Sounds:kaylee / Via x.com
20. This eternal truth:the all new mr_eggs 🇵🇸 / Via x.com
21. And finally, this very good dog:Kevin Davy / Via x.com
Your daily brain workout: Can You Finish This Easy, One-Level Word Chain?
Also in Internet Finds: "29 Of The Funniest Posts From Couples This Week"
Also in Internet Finds: "These 39 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I Shed A Single Tear"
Also in Internet Finds: "16 Bone-Chilling Photos That'll Turn You Into A Member Of The \"No Sleep Club\""