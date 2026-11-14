It's 100% official folks, Lauren Boebert is out of Congress!

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Boebert was defeated by Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado's 4th District, a district Trump won by 18 points in 2024. And here's the crazier part: Boebert had actually switched districts in 2024 to run in this much more Republican-friendly area.

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So much fo that!

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In a farewell post on X, Boebert wrote, "My time to be sent to another unknown place is now."

Apparently, it's all God's plan. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!!!

On her way out, Boebert responded to a photo of someone holding a sign that said "CAN'T BUY KY."

Here's what she said:

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That's a new one!

And, as you can probably imagine, the internet is having an absolute field day with this little spelling mistake:

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And lastly:

Bye!

Your daily brain workout: If You Can Solve These Words Chains, You'll Have Good Luck For The Rest Of Your Week

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