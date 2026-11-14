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53 People Awkwardly Learning Things In The Funniest Way Possible
By Mike Spohr,13 days ago
Life has a funny way of teaching us lessons over and over, whether we like it or not. And while some of those lessons are boring, others are actually PRETTY DAMN FUNNY!
So, here are 53 people who learned hilarious lessons just living their lives:
1. This hotel employee realized why things have been so slow the last few days:
2. This person learned their financial goals for 2026 weren't realistic:
3. And this pastor loved the new sign until someone pointed out that it basically says God only started being faithful in 1936:
4. This music fan learned that they should not do things — like use their AirPods — while sleep-deprived:
5. This parent learned from their seven-year-old son that, apparently, people make fun of them:
Related: "How Much Random Christmas Knowledge Do You Have?"
6. And this mom learned she might be on her phone too much:
7. This grandpa had his kids over when he learned that his smart TV keeps a record of his previous searches:
8. This restaurant worker learned the importance of proofreading:
9. And these co-workers learned that "9-28 Service has been called" doesn't mean service is coming:
10. These schoolgirls learned there is a second purpose for traffic cones:
11. This new employee learned — upon spotting this on the bathroom wall — that his company wasn't exactly recruiting from NASA:
12. And — speaking of people who definitely don't work at NASA — this person discovered after posting this that they've been using the meat thermometer wrong:
13. This person realized someone at the fortune cookie factory has some VERY strong opinions about men:
14. This student is learning that English is quite the language:
15. And this parent spotted the children's menu and realized it meant they were, in fact, old:
16. This person learned from the bathroom that being gay is financially prudent:
17. This parent found this drawing on their 7-year-old's tablet and realized they won't be popular at Sunday school:
Related: "This General Knowledge Quiz Is Easier Than You Think. Can You Pass?"
18. And this American realized the rest of the world thinks we're heftier than them:
19. This person discovered their new co-worker might need a "how-to" on making coffee:
20. This grandma is learning how to use email (sort of):
21. And this cat owner learned that kitties and blinds don't mix:
22. This worker at Fox learned that it's best to reread your work before putting graphics onscreen:
23. This dog walker combined their business name with their hometown to create an email address... and learned they REALLY should've said it out loud first:
24. And these parents learned what happens when you let your teenage twins decorate their own birthday cake:
25. This traveler learned the hard (and gross) way they really should have scanned down to the English translation:
26. This wife learned never to leave her phone open around her husband:
Related: "Most Americans Fail This Simple US Knowledge Quiz. Can You Pass?"
27. And this guy is still learning how to get over his ex:
28. This linguist learned how to say "Hi!" in Mandarin:
29. This person learned (in a very painful way) what NOT to use these wipes for:
30. And this person learned how to perpendicular park, LOL:
31. This person learned their fly swatter gave visitors the wrong idea about their sex life:
32. This person learned how to anthropomorphize their washing machine:
33. And this sign writer learned that phrasing is important:
34. This mom learned it might be time to stop getting dressed in front of her 4-year-old:
35. This city learned that going with the lowest bidder isn't always a good idea:
36. And this person learned firsthand the old saying, "Life will lead you exactly where you should be":
37. This person learned that some fast-food workers are barely paying attention (I imagine they said something like, "Can I get a burger with a coconut shake and some ranch?"):
38. This traveler realized that some people urinate in cooler ways than the rest of us:
39. And this person learned why you should NEVER wash a wool sweater in hot water:
40. This kid learned that if you're going to forge a note from your teacher, you gotta make it look more real than this:
Related: "Please Take This General Knowledge Quiz"
41. And the person who sent out this email is probably learning a similar lesson:
42. This woman learned that lily pads aren't as strong as they look:
43. This person figured out the best way to get rid of your broken, old flatscreen TV (just bait some porch pirates):
44. This kid is learning — slowly, LOL — to control his emotions:
45. And this person learned not to sneak a fart near this indoor air quality monitor at their friend's house:
46. This guy learned that even 25 years later, Mom will STILL find your secret hiding place:
47. This grandma learned that "Merry Christmas" can be rearranged into something, shall we say, less festive:
48. And this 80-plus-year-old pub customer learned they really should've read the fine print:
49. This park visitor learned about a curious plant called a "lamp post":
50. This person learned the city of Portsmouth cannot be trusted with math:
51. And this husband realized his wife is her workplace's official pen thief:
52. This person learned their dog is obsessed with carrots:
53. And lastly, this one will teach YOU something (it's wild how this actually works!):
Your daily brain workout: Can You Finish This Easy, One-Level Word Chain?
Also in BuzzFeed: "Here Are 19 Of The Most Gut-Wrenching Things People Have Seen In Real Life"
Also in BuzzFeed: "101 Photos To Make You Laugh Despite The Fact That The World Is A Dumpster Fire"
Also in BuzzFeed: "24 Wholesome Posts That'll Make You Forget You Were Doomscrolling"
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