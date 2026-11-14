1. This person who saw an opportunity and took it:

2. This person who had this amazing slogan:

Dan Davis Law / u/LORD-SOTH- / Via reddit.com

3. This person who wanted to make things clear:

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4. This person who made this sign:

5. This restaurant that came up with this perfect kids' menu:

6. This restaurant that had this hygiene reminder in the bathroom:

7. This person who gave this Halloween pumpkin a gaping hole:

8. This person who put this sticker on their car:

u/stabbmewithaspork avatar / Via reddit.com

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9. This person who put an eyepatch on a horse who lost an eye:

10. This person who was playing around too much with their dinner:

11. The person who made this parody book cover:

12. This person who put up a little sign at a urologist's office:

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13. This person who pranked their boss by filling his office with 2,000 balloons:

14. This person who got a super honest pool doughnut:

15. This person who created this amazing sign:

16. This flight passenger who brought a pillow that looked like a bag of weed:

17. This person who put up a sign in the bathroom as an April Fools prank:

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18. This person who gifted their friend these "cake pops" for his birthday that were secretly Brussels sprouts covered in chocolate:

19. These parents who pranked their son by secretly putting this bumper sticker on his car:

20. This person who put sugar in this container:

21. And finally, this high school senior class that pranked their school by putting 12,000 cups of water in the main foyer:

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