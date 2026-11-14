1. This husband who left food in the pot when he put it in the sink:

2. This husband who put the clean cutlery away by just dumping it in the drawer:

3. This boyfriend who didn't clean up after shaving:

4. This husband who was asked to hang up laundry and did it like this:

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5. This boyfriend who swept and mopped, yet his partner was able to sweep all this up afterwards:

6. This husband who took this mug out of the dishwasher and thought it was acceptable to put in the cupboard:

7. This husband who wouldn't clean the sponges after washing dishes:

8. This husband who put his leftovers away in this disgusting manner:

9. This husband who left his paper plates by the sink instead of throwing them out:

10. This husband who threw his trash out in the pantry:

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11. This husband who never replaced the garbage bag after taking out the trash:

12. This boyfriend who packed up the moving box with kitchen stuff in this manner:

13. This husband who stacked plates any which way:

14. This husband who never closed the kitchen drawers after opening them:

15. This boyfriend who didn't separate his partner's pink, pastel, and white clothing before washing it:

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16. This husband who didn't do the one thing he was asked:

17. This husband who always lined up his shoes behind the kitchen island:

18. This husband who ordered only "necessary" groceries and just these beverages and some meat:

19. This boyfriend who made his own Tupperware:

20. This husband who did the laundry by putting the whole bag of laundry pods in the washing machine:

21. This husband who hung up the mirror without considering how much shorter his partner was:

22. This husband who put all the allergy pills at home into the same bottle, even though they're different pills:

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23. This boyfriend who NEVER took lint out of the dryer:

24. This boyfriend who put away uncooked meat in the freezer like this:

25. This husband who put eggshells BACK in the carton:

26. This boyfriend who refused to use Tupperware:

27. And finally, this husband who regularly leaves the kitchen in this manner:

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