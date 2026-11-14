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Movie And TV Mistakes You Can't Unsee Once Spotted
By Hannah Marder,12 days ago
1. In Wednesday, the position of Garrett's dead body is different in different scenes.
2. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can see a mic clearly on Agent Ross' collar as he's driving.
3. In Amsterdam, Ed Begley Jr. holds a sheet to his butt to cover himself, despite playing a corpse.
4. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Miles' car is missing a back piece in a flashback. It's missing the same piece when it falls through the roof near the end of the film, despite having it earlier that night.
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5. In this Inventing Anna scene, one of the photographers has the lens cap on his camera.
6. You can see part of the camera — and the person operating it — in the mirror in this Tenet scene.
7. In New Girl, there's a scene where a minor character is speaking, then the camera cuts to Jess listening...except that same minor character is in the background.
8. In the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things, you can pretty clearly tell that it's Mike's stunt double in one shot, and not Mike. Check out the dude's massively hairy legs.
9. You can also pretty clearly tell it's a stunt double instead of Gloria Hendry in this Live and Let Die scene. It's actually a white man in blackface, according to Hendry herself.
10. In Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Vader's light saber is coming out of the wrong handle — like, he's clearly holding the handle in the other hand.
11. In Independence Day, Jeff Goldblum accidentally knocks over a prop that clearly says "art department" on it.
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12. In one scene from The Last of the Mohicans, you can see crew members in baseball hats.
13. In one Goonies scene, Mikey calls Brandon "Josh." That's the name of the actor who plays Brandon — Josh Brolin.
14. You can actually spot Karl in the background of a Die Hard scene — just after he's been strangled by John.
15. In an example akin to Kelly Rowland using Excel to send a text in the "Dilemma" music video, in School of Rock, an audience member "texts" someone simply using a blank document.
16. The Rock goes between having a goatee and not having a goatee multiple times in Fast and Furious 6, even in scenes that take place close together.
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17. The same happens to Nicolas Cage in Con Air — in fact, within the same scene:
18. In an accidentally terrifying example, you can see the actor inside one of the turtles' suits in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles scene.
19. In a different scene, you can spot a crew member hiding.
20. In Harry Potterand the Chamber of Secrets, there is clearly a cameraman in one of the shots.
21. There's a part in Zombieland: Double Tap where you can see the cameraman's finger on the screen.
22. In the Breaking Bad pilot, you can clearly see the mic on Walt's back.
23. You can briefly see a camera dolly next to Queenan's body in this scene from The Departed.
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24. Jack held his phone upside-down in one Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan scene.
25. Haley did the same thing on Modern Family.
26. And in this scene from The Boys, you can pretty clearly tell Maeve's not on the phone — that's her home screen.
27. You can spot the mic in this Boy Meets World scene.
28. It's much clearer in the video, but in this scene from Tombstone, you can see that it's only raining on Wyatt.
29. And finally, in the title screen for Christmas Twister, the title is literally spelled wrong.
What's a movie or TV mistake you can't unsee? Let us know in the comments!
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