We all need advice sometimes, especially in the complicated, messy world of relationships. Unfortunately, not all advice is good. Recently, Reddit user u/Amazing_Can7903 asked people to share the relationship advice people often repeat that actually does more harm than good, and the responses were eye-opening...

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1. "For me, it's 'never go to sleep angry.' In my opinion, some arguments do not go anywhere, and sleeping on it may be more beneficial. Pushing an argument and keeping the cycle going just to force a solution does more harm than good. Wait until the morning, when things have settled, and then come up with a solution rationally. Just my two cents."

—MicheleW921

2. "'The grass isn't always greener on the other side. It's greener where you water it.' I don't believe we should constantly be looking for something better, but this phrase is part of the reason I stayed way too long in a relationship that I should have left sooner. You have to make sure that your partner is also watering the grass, because if you only focus on how you're trying to improve a relationship, you might be overlooking the lack of partnership."

—WiseNeighbor44

3. "That love should be effortless. It’s true that you should never feel overburdened or constantly stressed about a relationship, but this doesn’t mean that relationships are without effort. You can't just love the person and what they bring to you — you must also love the person you become and the things you do for that person. I think so many modern relationships fail because people understand that it takes effort to start a relationship in its early stages, but they mistakenly believe that by the time marriage begins, everything should just become automatic. You quickly see people fall out of love around this stage. Romantic relationships take effort to initiate, but more importantly, they take effort to maintain."

—LiterallyJeeves

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4. "'Put yourself first.' True, it's not healthy to abandon yourself for someone else's comfort all the time. But it's not healthy to practice this selfish mindset either. There will be times when the other person needs more than they can give, and as long as it's not a permanent situation, that's perfectly normal."

—Bitter_Drama6189

5. "I can't speak for anyone else, but the 'relationships aren't easy' advice kept me stuck in a bad relationship for a long time. I thought if I tried hard enough, I could let go of my desire for a happy relationship and accept the fact that my relationship just wasn't something that could give me any positive feelings, and that love meant accepting it and staying anyway."

—BonzuPipinpadaloxi3

6. "Just the general idea that love is a feeling, and that with 'the one' those feelings never fluctuate — implying that when you don’t feel that same chemical/hormone cocktail of bonding with a new person, and you’ve now seen their human flaws, that 'your feelings have changed.' Your feelings will constantly change. But love isn’t a feeling — it’s a choice. Infatuation is a feeling, and it fades once real intimacy begins."

—DeepDiver1234567

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7. "That love is 'unconditional.' The only people who say that often bring drama and BS into the relationship and expect you to sit there and take it, forgetting your boundaries. Healthy love comes with conditions."

—Big_Duke_Six

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8. "The most damaging repeated advice is 'avoid appearing too keen.' What this actually does is make the other person think you're not interested. Every time people follow this advice, they at best set their progress back and, at worst, end up with 'the one that got away.' Don't follow this dumb advice — if you are keen, there's nothing wrong with showing it, and it will work out a lot better."

—random_casual82

9. "That fighting is a sign of a bad relationship. We never fought, and so when something hurt, it never got addressed. We learned to live with hurt and broken feelings and our needs not being met just to keep the peace. We are in couples' therapy now, trying to save the marriage and finally have those deep conversations after the damage has been done."

—Cute-Room-1801

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10. "'If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best.' Instant red flag. I've only ever seen it used as justification for unmitigated temper tantrums."

—ecce_mono

11. "'You can't make anything wrong with the right person.' I totally think you can. If you fuck up too much and too big, you can definitely screw up any relationship, even with 'the one' (if you believe in such things)."

—UsedFortune5645

12. "'Just leave.' There are definitely cases where something is either unforgivable, or a pattern is so recurrent that the only good advice to give is to leave. But I think some underestimate that people are messy and life is shit, and over a long enough period of time, even the best partners are gonna do something dumb, selfish, ill-conceived, or self-destructive."

—BreadOddity

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13. "I dunno if it's 'advice' per se, but I always roll my eyes at folks who claim that people give up on relationships too easily. In my experience, the vast majority of society does not have high enough standards for genuinely healthy and safe relationships, and tends to value staying together over finding a compatible match and being willing to walk away from bad matches. This is not to say I don't see problems with people just checking out entirely for no good reason, but they often do that in very harmful and disrespectful ways (e.g., ghosting) instead of owning the choice to break up and treating their soon-to-be-ex as a human being with feelings."

—PsilosirenRose

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14. "'Nobody will ever love someone who doesn’t love themself.' So a lifelong journey to authentically find and appreciate myself for who I am means I'm not worthy of being loved? High self-esteem isn’t a prerequisite for others to love and appreciate you."

—NothingSavings2682

15. "'Happy wife, happy life.' There are two people in a relationship. If a man makes himself miserable trying to make his partner happy, that’s not healthy."

—EveryThingHasAName

16. "'There's plenty of fish in the sea.' Truly compatible partners are far rarer than one might think."

—Kind_Professor2472

17. "'Have a baby with them, it'll make you both happier and fulfilled and will lock in your connection.' The most likely outcome is divorce years later, or one feeling like a single parent anyway."

—Otherwise-Penalty453

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18. "'Don't keep score.' It’s actually very good to have a healthy overview of who is putting more effort into the relationship."

—Bloomedinthedark

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19. "'If they wanted to, they would.' There are a myriad of reasons why someone may not be able to do something, which stretch far beyond this simple sentence."

—LemonyGin

20. "Attachment theory, ESPECIALLY after a breakup. Labeling yourself/an ex with these buzzwords only keeps you from healing and learning from the breakup. It prevents you from seeing the person 'as is,' and instead gives you a fancy horoscope that dehumanizes and generalizes people. There are likely plenty of reasons it didn't work out, but smacking a viral label on yourself or your ex will do you more harm than good in the long run."

—Que_Jay

21. "'If they don’t text within X they aren’t interested.' We place way too much value on texting — this cannot be a measure of any relationship."

—weirdoinchains

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22. "General toxic positivity. It is important not to be negative all the time, but when things go to shit and people spend time saying how it could be worse, it makes me wanna hit my head against a wall."

—JellyFishing101

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What common/popular relationship advice do you think actually does more harm than good, and why? Share in the comments or the anonymous form below!

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