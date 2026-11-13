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29 Unexpectedly Hilarious Signs That Stopped Me Mid Scroll This Week
By Krista Torres,9 days ago
Welcome to another roundup of Reddit's funniest signs! We pulled some absolute gems from last week, and we also love featuring ones by BuzzFeed readers. Got a good one? Add it in the comments! Here's our last roundup if you missed it, but first, let's get to what we found this week!
1. I truly have no words for whoever approved this:
2. Raise your hand if you're a chunky girl:
3. As they always say, nothing in life is free (even if it is advertised as "free"):
4. Speaking of coffee, same:
Related: "These 37 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I Think I Have Abs Now"
5. Someone's day was made, then immediately ruined after reading this:
6. As seen in an elementary school 🤢:
7. I disagree. They fly past Earth with an already locked spaceship:
8. Miscellaneous has never been spelled more wrong:
9. And while we are on the topic of rear ends, what a workshop:
10. This feeling is too real on some days:
Related: "Men Are Describing Penis Orgasms In Ways That Will Leave You Speechless"
11. Always look at the positives:
12. I guess we will never "no" what you can't do here:
13. A child pie sounds like it would have terrible flavor:
14. That's more than enough boys, honestly:
15. Someone saw this sign at their work, and I've never been more glad to not work wherever this is:
16. Buy at your own risk:
Related: "16 Jaw-Dropping, Soul-Sucking, Terrifying Photos That Made Me Say \"Not Today, Satan\""
17. Likely true:
18. Neighborhood wars at their finest:
19. The ukulele is always a treat:
20. Hear, hear:
21. Sometimes you roll two joints at once:
22. Save the fish:
23. There has to be a story behind this one:
24. Don't drink and drive in a nutshell:
Related: "40 Shocking Photos Of People Cheating Death"
25. I get it if they're "short," but "shiort" is a new one for me:
26. I guess all other times are fair game:
27. The prior authorization has been approved:
28. This is why I avoid port-a-potties at all costs:
And let's end on a good pun. The dad joke people will love this one:
29.
We're going to continue to share great signs from Reddit, but we also want to see what YOU find as well! So, if you see a sign that makes you lol, snap a pic and share the photo in the comments below. You could be featured in our next roundup!
Your daily brain workout: Can You Finish This Easy, One-Level Word Chain?
Also in Internet Finds: "29 Of The Funniest Posts From Couples This Week"
Also in Internet Finds: "These 39 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I Shed A Single Tear"
Also in Internet Finds: "16 Bone-Chilling Photos That'll Turn You Into A Member Of The \"No Sleep Club\""
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