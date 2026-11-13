Welcome to another roundup of Reddit's funniest signs! We pulled some absolute gems from last week, and we also love featuring ones by BuzzFeed readers. Got a good one? Add it in the comments! Here's our last roundup if you missed it, but first, let's get to what we found this week!

1. I truly have no words for whoever approved this:

2. Raise your hand if you're a chunky girl:

3. As they always say, nothing in life is free (even if it is advertised as "free"):

4. Speaking of coffee, same:

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5. Someone's day was made, then immediately ruined after reading this:

6. As seen in an elementary school 🤢:

7. I disagree. They fly past Earth with an already locked spaceship:

8. Miscellaneous has never been spelled more wrong:

9. And while we are on the topic of rear ends, what a workshop:

10. This feeling is too real on some days:

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11. Always look at the positives:

12. I guess we will never "no" what you can't do here:

13. A child pie sounds like it would have terrible flavor:

14. That's more than enough boys, honestly:

15. Someone saw this sign at their work, and I've never been more glad to not work wherever this is:

16. Buy at your own risk:

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17. Likely true:

18. Neighborhood wars at their finest:

19. The ukulele is always a treat:

20. Hear, hear:

21. Sometimes you roll two joints at once:

22. Save the fish:

23. There has to be a story behind this one:

24. Don't drink and drive in a nutshell:

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25. I get it if they're "short," but "shiort" is a new one for me:

26. I guess all other times are fair game:

27. The prior authorization has been approved:

28. This is why I avoid port-a-potties at all costs:

And let's end on a good pun. The dad joke people will love this one:

29.

We're going to continue to share great signs from Reddit, but we also want to see what YOU find as well! So, if you see a sign that makes you lol, snap a pic and share the photo in the comments below. You could be featured in our next roundup!

Your daily brain workout: Can You Finish This Easy, One-Level Word Chain?

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