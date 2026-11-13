If you were chronically online in 2020, there's a good chance you remember the absolute MESS that was the fallout of the mega-popular podcast Call Her Daddy. What started as a contract dispute with Barstool Sports — the media company founded by Dave Portnoy that owned the podcast at the time — ended with co-hosts Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn going their separate ways, bringing their friendship and wildly successful podcast partnership to a very, very public end.

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Six years later, Sofia is revisiting the entire saga in her new tell-all memoir, Daddy Issues, offering her most detailed account yet of the events that led to her shocking departure from the Call Her Daddy empire she helped build alongside Alex, who went on to host the podcast without her.

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Let me tell you, this is NOT one of those celebrity tell-alls that leave out all the tea we actually want to know. Sofia spilled some seriously juicy details about one of the internet's messiest fallouts — here are the four most jaw-dropping revelations she shared:

1. Sofia alleges that Alex went behind her back to try to get her fired, then negotiated a secret raise for herself.

According to Sofia, one of the first major fractures in her and Alex's relationship happened after a Barstool Christmas party, where Sofia says she got so drunk that she blacked out. Sofia recalls waking up in her bed the following morning with no memory of how she got home, saying the last thing she recalled was doing cocaine with two male Barstool employees in the bathroom.

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When Sofia asked Alex what had happened, Alex reportedly described her drunken behavior as erratic and "rude," allegedly telling her, "Every single person wanted to know what was wrong with you and was asking me why you were being so mean."

Sofia claims Alex then told her that two Barstool executives, including Portnoy, had called Alex into a meeting that morning to discuss firing Sofia. Panicked, Sofia wanted to call Portnoy to apologize, but says Alex discouraged her, allegedly telling her, "Well, everyone's really pissed right now, so I would just wait a second."

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It wasn't until much later that Sofia said she learned a very different version of those events. As she recounts in an excerpt from her memoir published by the Hollywood Reporter, a lawyer that once represented both co-hosts discovered that Alex's contract had her earning $20K more per year than Sofia. Meanwhile, Sofia had been under the impression they were making the same amount. Blindsided and searching for answers, Sofia called Muji Fricke, Alex's childhood friend and former CHD collaborator.

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According to Sofia, Muji admitted he'd known about the pay discrepancy all along, reportedly telling her, "[Alex] didn't tell you because she didn't want you to know she tried to get you fired."

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Sofia says Muji then revealed that Alex was actually the one who initiated the meeting with Portnoy after the Christmas party, allegedly in an effort to get Sofia fired. During that meeting, Alex reportedly told Dave, "If I have to put up with her, I need more money," which ultimately led to her raise.

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2. Sofia claims she actually agreed to the Barstool deal that Alex ended up taking without her — even though the narrative has been that Sofia's refusal to accept the deal was what caused their partnership to fall apart.

If you followed the Call Her Daddy drama back in 2020, you probably remember Sofia's then-boyfriend, Peter Nelson — better known to CHD listeners as "Suitman" — getting a LOT of the blame for the duo's failed negotiations. At the time, Peter was an executive at HBO Sports who reportedly advised the women on their contracts after suggesting they weren't being paid "industry standard" salaries.

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According to Sofia's account in Daddy Issues, Peter suggested they negotiate for $1 million each and ownership of the podcast's intellectual property (IP). Barstool founder Dave Portnoy ultimately offered them $500,000 each and a path to ownership of the IP if they stayed for another year. The narrative at the time was that Alex was willing to accept Dave's offer, while Sofia — reportedly influenced by Peter — wanted to hold out for a better deal.

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But in her memoir, Sofia tells a very different story about both Peter's involvement and where she and Alex actually stood. She claims that after receiving Dave's offer, Alex was actually the one who drafted a list of additional demands and suggested getting Peter's input.

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"Alex has a doc titled 'Two Deals, Two Girls,' and suggests I invite Peter over to talk through all the points," Sofia writes. She then describes the "nearly six-hour" meeting that followed, during which Peter allegedly stayed "mostly quiet." Afterward, she says he texted, "I want to step away. I know you guys will figure it out."

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And then comes a major bombshell: Sofia claims that, after days of negotiations that went nowhere, she eventually did agree to stay at Barstool and accept Dave's offer. She recalls telling Alex over FaceTime, "I can't do this anymore. I just don't want to roll over on all the [deal] points." According to Sofia, Alex sounded "relieved" and reassured her, "100%, totally yeah, we're going to make sure we get everything we need."

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3. Sofia alleges that after finally agreeing to stay at Barstool, she learned that Alex was planning to move forward with Dave's deal without her.

According to Sofia, she and Alex had been so committed to sticking together that they'd even come up with an idea for a new show called The Fathers if things didn't work out with Barstool. But she says she started to sense something was wrong when her lawyer, Bruce, called to tell her that Alex had decided to "seek separate counsel." Sofia claims she then struggled to get ahold of Alex, despite repeated attempts to reach her.

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Things became clearer during a subsequent call with Dave, who Sofia claims revealed that Alex was planning to move forward with the Barstool deal on her own. "[Alex] told me that you are never going to sign and that she got a different lawyer because you're trying to blow up the deal," Sofia recalls him saying.

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"That's not true," Sofia recalls saying in response. "She lied. I am not trying to blow up the deal. In fact, I wanted to leave [Barstool] but agreed to stay." According to Sofia, Dave maintained that Alex had told him Sofia was the one dragging out negotiations, while Alex had been ready to sign all along.

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Sofia alleges she was then locked out of the Call Her Daddy social media accounts and was shocked to see that Alex had released her now-infamous "The truth about Call Her Daddy" video on her personal YouTube channel, in which she publicly tells her side of the fallout.

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In the memoir, Sofia recalls watching the video in disbelief, describing Alex as "calm and poised, delivering her lines steadily, like a sniper." At one point, Alex addresses the podcast's fanbase, known as the "Daddy Gang," saying, "I lost a friend; you guys lost the duo."

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Sofia describes pausing the video at this point, thinking, "Lost a friend? I'm right here. Just answer my texts."

And that wasn't the only part of Alex's explanation Sofia took issue with. Discussing the stalled negotiations, Alex reportedly said, "It got exhausting trying to appease all of Sofia's points."

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In response to that claim, Sofia writes in her memoir, "My points? You mean our points, the ones we advocated for tirelessly for months. Appease me? It's called negotiating."

Then, when Alex says she "wanted Sofia to stay at Barstool" so they could continue Call Her Daddy together, Sofia recalls thinking, "When did I leave? I've been here the whole time. I told you verbatim I would even take the deal to stay. I've done everything to stay together and keep the show alive. Why don't you want to stay together? And why won't you talk to me?"

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4. And finally, Sofia claims that after six years of silence following their fallout, the first she heard from Alex came through her husband, Matt Kaplan, who allegedly threatened legal action over her memoir.

In the opening pages of Daddy Issues, Sofia recalls receiving a call from her book agent, who tells her that Kaplan — a Hollywood producer who married Alex in 2024 and co-founded the Unwell Network with her — had gotten hold of her book proposal and was "threatening to sue." As her agent allegedly put it, "What he actually said was Alex is going to sue you." Sofia also alleges that, according to her book agent, Kaplan was "screaming" on the phone and called her a "liar," insisting that the contents of her memoir were "all untrue."

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Sofia says the alleged legal threat was her first contact with Alex in six years, writing, "It's the first I've heard from Alex in 6 years, the first since the fallout, when she stopped responding to my text messages."

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Representatives from Unwell told the New York Times that Kaplan "never discussed the book's claims or any intent to sue the author with Verve," Sofia's literary agency.

All I have to say is, SHEEEEEEEEEEEEESH.

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Have you been following the Call Her Daddy saga? And after hearing Sofia's side, has your opinion changed? Let us know where you stand in the comments.

Sofia Franklyn's memoir, Daddy Issues, is out now wherever books are sold.

Representatives for Alex Cooper and Dave Portnoy did not respond to BuzzFeed's request for comment.

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