undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrities
Ben Affleck's Ex-Costar Just Dragged Him Over One Question About Her Sexuality
By Jamie Ko,9 days ago
Alanis Morissette just publicly called out Ben Affleck over a comment he made about her sexuality, and she truly did not hold back...
For some context, the two starred together in the 1999 fantasy comedy, Dogma, in which Alanis played God, and Ben portrayed Bartleby, a fallen angel trying to return to heaven.
Related: "Is Your Restaurant Good Enough To Pass Gordon Ramsay's Inspection?"
Now, 27 years later, Alanis has brought up her former costar during her Butterfly With a Machete residency in Los Angeles, and let's just say, she doesn't remember him fondly.
While reflecting on the criticism she's faced throughout her career, the 52-year-old singer revealed that Ben once questioned why she hadn't been upfront about her sexuality. At the time, she was 25 years old, and he was 26.
Related: "17 Celebs Who Confirmed Their Status As Total Bridezilla Or Groomzilla"
"I've even had a guy ask me why I didn't lead with my sexuality," she said, before adding, "Thank you, Ben Affleck."
Related: "19 Genuinely Wild Celeb Facts That Sound Fake But Are 100% True"
And immediately after naming Ben, Alanis played a clip from their movie in which her character causes his character's head to literally explode...@entertainment_weekly / Via tiktok.com
The timing is particularly interesting, considering Alanis just came out as pansexual only days earlier. During a Nov. 3 appearance on the HandsomePodcast, she was asked whether her past experiences with men had ever made her consider dating women.
Related: "People Are Devastated Over Cole Sprouse’s Comments About Why He No Longer Speaks To His Mom"
She simply replied, "I'm pansexual, so, yeah."
Sooo, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.
Your daily brain workout: Can You Finish This Easy, One-Level Word Chain?
Also in Celebrity: "16 Most Out-Of-Touch Celeb Moments Of 2026 So Far"
Also in Celebrity: "Which Celebrity Is The Same Age As You?"
Also in Celebrity: "People Are Calling Sydney Sweeney A \"Weirdo\" For Her Latest Lingerie Ad"