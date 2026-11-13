Just over a week after Jen Affleck filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Zac Affleck, we're getting a clearer picture of what finally pushed the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star to call it quits.

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As BuzzFeed previously reported, Jen filed for divorce on Nov. 3 while pregnant with the couple's fourth child. In the following days, she shared a video of Zac criticizing her appearance when she was two weeks postpartum, captioning it, "He was never my biggest supporter."

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Now, thanks to an emotional conversation on her new reality show, Jen has revealed another alleged betrayal that she says made her realize her marriage was over. The entire eight-episode season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premiered on Hulu on Nov. 12, and Jen's marriage is a major storyline.

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Early in the season, Jen reveals that she and Zac separated and that she was moving to California for a fresh start. This fresh start includes a new group of women with connections to Mormon culture.

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In Episode 4, Jen breaks down during a conversation with fellow cast member Bobbi Althoff, revealing that she recently discovered a substantial amount of money missing from their bank account.

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Jen says she became suspicious after learning that someone had come to Zac's parents' house attempting to serve him papers over supposed unpaid charges connected to a home they'd previously rented in Arizona. Zac supposedly told Jen the matter was taken care of, but his behavior afterward made her suspicious enough to check their finances more closely.

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"He's been, like, really weird. It seems like he just wasn't being honest, so I went to check our bank," Jen tells Bobbi. "Like, the money's gone. And there was, like, over $100,000 in there."

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Jen says she confronted Zac. "So I called him, and I'm like, 'Why is the money gone?'" She went on to reveal that Zac has "done this before, like multiple times, whether it was through online poker or it was through investing crypto." Jen says she told her husband, "You're not allowed to do that anymore."

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In the ensuing confessional, Jen elaborates: "I can't tell you how many times we've gone through this in our marriage. Whether it was poker or sports betting, and now I'm seeing that he invested a ton of money in Bitcoin without telling me and lost it."

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"He just, yeah, admitted it," Jen tells Bobbi. "He lost all of it?" Bobbi asks. "Yeah," Jen replies, before revealing that Zac kept the money loss a secret because he knew what the consequences would be. "He's like, 'I f**ked up. Like, and like, you wanted to separate, so like, I didn't tell you this 'cause I knew if you found out, like, you would divorce me,'" Jen tells Bobbi.

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County / Hulu / Via hulu.com

"And I said, 'Yeah. I'm done. Like, I'm divorcing you. Like, like, f**k you. Like, I'm really pregnant,'" she says, while breaking down in tears.

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"Did you find out how much money he owes on the house?" Bobbi asks. Jen replies, "I don't even know that situation," before adding, "Luckily, I have my job and I'm making more than enough, but it's just—" at this point, Jen is interrupted as her phone vibrates with an incoming call.

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"That's literally him calling me," she says. "The audacity right now." Bobbi then asks her, "What's the last thing you guys talked about?"

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County / Hulu / Via hulu.com

Jen replies, through tears: "I said, I want a divorce. I don't want a separation... I'm filing this week, like I've given you every chance. I've bailed you out so many times. I've defended you. Like, I've wanted to keep our family together. And I'm trying. I know I'm not perfect, but after everything that I've tried to do for a family, like, why?"

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Viewers had some pretty strong reactions, particularly because Jen made claims regarding Zac's gambling problems all the way back in the first season of Mormon Wives.

@wenniferjiggins / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

"We knew since the first season he had a gambling addiction," wrote one X user. "I don’t even know why he has a PIN code." Another chimed in, discussing how Zac turned out to be "the same person he has shown to be since season one," adding, "I'm happy she's free."

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Others voiced empathy for the family, with one Reddit user writing, "Gambling addiction is a horrible thing to watch," and another slamming "incessant gambling ads" that have contributed to a spike in online gambling in recent years.

In the same Reddit discussion, one person wrote, "as she should leave!" before criticizing the pressure Jen visibly faced in previous seasons from family members to stay married.

Indeed, Zac's recent public statements regarding the couple's divorce take on a new light in the wake of the episode. After Jen filed, Zac confirmed that he'd learned about the filing from a TMZ reporter, but said the possibility of divorce was hardly a surprise.

@zacaffleckk / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

"This is something we’ve been talking about for a long time," he said in a TikTok video. "Jen came to me about a year ago after Dancing With the Stars and told me she was unhappy and wanted a divorce." He said he "basically begged her to stay" and promised to fix things, but the couple ultimately "couldn’t make it work."

@zacaffleckk / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

He also shared a lengthy public apology acknowledging he'd hurt Jen and expressing regret for his treatment of her.

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