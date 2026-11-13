Hey, hi, helllllo! I'm back with another completely random thing I had absolutely no idea was an "American thing!"

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As you probably know, people from other countries think dedicating an entire aisle to coffee creamer is insane.

They have no idea what the heck a "garbage disposal" is.

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Our giant holiday inflatables are very ???? to them.

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And a single Skyrizi commercial would probably put them into a coma.

Well, apparently, we have another one...

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Leaf blowers.

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It all started with this Threads post that's going viral:

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Sooo, you're telling me these are mostly an American thing??? My ears are jealous!!

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"Wait, they are real?!" one person asked.

Another person said they'd never seen a single leaf blower before moving to the US.

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And this non-American went all in: "I've never understood the American war on autumn leaves."

The thread has turned into a safe haven for haters of the wretched things.

They're being called the "most hated invention."

The "jet skis of the backyard."

Everyone is in agreement: Outlaw them!

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Just maddening noise pollution.

Meanwhile, people from other countries started sharing how they deal with leaves. In China, apparently, it's an army of older women with straw brooms.

In Mexico City, people apparently just SWEEP.

And this person from the UK said they usually just let the leaves decompose naturally.

Either way, I think this is a worldwide issue we all agree on: Ban leaf blowers!

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