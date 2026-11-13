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New York
17 Photos Of The Tragic Building Collapse In New York City
By Ajani Bazile-Dutes,8 days ago
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, a three-story apartment building collapsed in Flatbush, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, just after 4 p.m.
The building collapsed into a construction site, killing 8 people, 2 of whom were children, and injuring 18 others, 14 civilians and 4 firefighters.
The building next to it was also damaged in the collapse as a wall sheared away, leaving the interior of these apartments completely exposed.
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Firefighters and first responders came to the scene immediately and began the search for survivors. They pulled people out of the debris, including a pregnant woman, who was found alive.
The cause of the collapse is still being investigated, and officials are inspecting about 100 locations around the city that are linked to the construction site.
Here are some more photos of the scene after the building collapsed:
1. Here is a wide shot of the site:
2. Here's the NYC Fire Department and first responders showing up to the scene:
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3. Here you can see the debris and the exposed apartments from the adjoining building:
4. Here's a close-up of an exposed closet as a result of the building collapse:
5. Here are firefighters and first responders searching for victims in the rubble:
6. Here you can see the commotion happening in the area outside the collapse:
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7. This is another angle of the collapsed building in the construction site:
8. And here are firefighters removing someone from the rubble:
9. Here, there's so much debris, you almost can't see the firefighters:
10. Here's another angle of it:
11. Here's another picture of the extensive rubble from the collapse:
12. And here are rescuers trying to search through it:
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13. These are firefighters on aerial ladders inspecting the site:
14. Here's a close-up of rescuers navigating through the building's remains:
15. Here is an excavator removing debris from the site of the collapse:
16. Here's another one of debris being cleared and taken away:
17. And finally, here's a resident watching the cleanup of the debris:
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