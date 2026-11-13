On Wednesday, Nov. 11, a three-story apartment building collapsed in Flatbush, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, just after 4 p.m.

The building had a street-level store and apartments upstairs. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

The building collapsed into a construction site, killing 8 people, 2 of whom were children, and injuring 18 others, 14 civilians and 4 firefighters.

The victims have been identified as: Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9 Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10 Gabriel Siguencia, 22 Barry Mamadou, 23 Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26 Edgar Sapon, 26 Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31 Ndiaye Mamadou, 31 NurPhoto / Getty Images

The building next to it was also damaged in the collapse as a wall sheared away, leaving the interior of these apartments completely exposed.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

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Firefighters and first responders came to the scene immediately and began the search for survivors. They pulled people out of the debris, including a pregnant woman, who was found alive.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated, and officials are inspecting about 100 locations around the city that are linked to the construction site.

Mayor Mamdani said, “If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable." Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Here are some more photos of the scene after the building collapsed:

1. Here is a wide shot of the site:

Anadolu / Getty Images

2. Here's the NYC Fire Department and first responders showing up to the scene:

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

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3. Here you can see the debris and the exposed apartments from the adjoining building:

Ryan Murphy / Getty Images

4. Here's a close-up of an exposed closet as a result of the building collapse:

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

5. Here are firefighters and first responders searching for victims in the rubble:

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

6. Here you can see the commotion happening in the area outside the collapse:

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

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7. This is another angle of the collapsed building in the construction site:

Anadolu / Getty Images

8. And here are firefighters removing someone from the rubble:

NurPhoto / Getty Images

9. Here, there's so much debris, you almost can't see the firefighters:

Anadolu / Getty Images

10. Here's another angle of it:

Anadolu / Getty Images

11. Here's another picture of the extensive rubble from the collapse:

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

12. And here are rescuers trying to search through it:

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

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13. These are firefighters on aerial ladders inspecting the site:

NurPhoto / Getty Images

14. Here's a close-up of rescuers navigating through the building's remains:

NurPhoto / Getty Images

15. Here is an excavator removing debris from the site of the collapse:

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

16. Here's another one of debris being cleared and taken away:

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

17. And finally, here's a resident watching the cleanup of the debris:

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

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