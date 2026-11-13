The good news: You’ve been invited to an epic Friendsgiving dinner. Yay! The bad news: You have to contribute a dish that can stay intact on your way to the soirée. Don’t fret, friend; there are tons of Friendsgiving potluck dishes that travel well. Plus, many of them can be prepared in advance, and you might not even need to ask the host to make room in the oven to reheat your contribution when it's best served cold or at room temperature. Below, you’ll find 25 delicious ideas destined for an autumn party. Options include drinks, appetizers, sides, mains, and desserts, so you and your besties will have a true collaborative feast. Best of all, these recipes include some of your favorite seasonal flavors, like apple, pumpkin, sweet potato, cinnamon, and caramel. Read on for all the inspo you need to make your dish the talk of the party. Drinks
One way to ensure your dish stays warm on the drive over? Prepare
and transport it in a slow cooker. When you get to the party, all you’ll need to do is find an outlet and provide cups and a ladle (or the host can take care of it). Regardless, folks will want seconds of this robustly spiced apple-orange cider.
Tasty / Via
Recipe: Homemade Apple Cider tasty.co
What’s a fall dessert without a PSL to wash it down? Use coffee, espresso, or tea in the base (decaf is fine if Friendsgiving is at dinnertime), along with a flurry of warm spices. The recipe calls for non-dairy milk of your choice, but you could also sub regular milk and spike it with vanilla if you’re feeling fancy.
Healthy Slow Cooking / Via
Recipe: Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Spice Lattes healthyslowcooking.com Related: "It's Odd, But Your Sweet Treat Choices Will 100% Reveal Your Birth Month"
This old-school recipe provides cocktails for a crowd that strike the ultimate trifecta for a fall dinner party: warm, seasonal, and unconventional. You can make it on the stove instead, but the slow cooker will make transport a breeze. Bring whipped cream, nutmeg, and cinnamon sticks for garnish to go the extra mile.
A Spicy Perspective / Via
Recipe: Crock-Pot Hot Buttered Rum aspicyperspective.com Appetizers
If you’d rather avoid asking the host to make room in the oven to reheat your dish, simply bring something cold that isn’t meant to be served warm, like this savory crowd-pleaser. Cream cheese, sharp cheddar, dried cranberries, and nuts unite for a dippable, spreadable starter that goes with crackers, crudites, pretzels, bread, and beyond.
Tasty / Via
Recipe: Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball tasty.co
This gourd-rich dip is baked, but party guests will devour every bit of it, even once it cools. The base is essentially spiced squash, goat cheese, and cream cheese, while the fruity topping is frozen cherries, fresh citrus, and wintry chopped rosemary. Pairing options are endless, but I recommend fried pita points.
Running to the Kitchen / Via
Recipe: Butternut Squash Goat Cheese Dip with Tart Cherry Compote runningtothekitchen.com
Fact: A party is only as memorable as its cheese plate. In this case, your friends will be talking about dinner for years to come. The suggestions are pretty standard (cured meat, assorted fromage, seasonal produce), save for a few fall flourishes. Think maple sugar candy, maple leaf-shaped cookies, sage, and autumnal crackers.
Dinner at the Zoo / Via
Recipe: Thanksgiving Charcuterie Board dinneratthezoo.com
Savory sharp cheddar, funky blue cheese, and rye flour make these delectably complex. A touch of chili powder and cayenne bring the heat, while brown sugar and pumpkin purée balance the scales. The crackers are studded with herby maple-chili pepitas for good measure, which are slightly sweetened with maple syrup.
Half Baked Harvest / Via
Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Rosemary, Cheddar, and Gorgonzola Pumpkin Crackers halfbakedharvest.com
Greens, fruit three ways, salty feta cheese, and savory bacon — yup, all my boxes are checked. Apples, pears, and cranberries give the salad a fall look, but the dressing really drives it home. Make the condiment (which includes apple cider, Dijon mustard, honey, and shallots) ahead of time, and bring it separately to serve at the party, so the greens don’t go soggy.
Grandbaby Cakes / Via
Recipe: Harvest Fall Salad grandbaby-cakes.com Related: "Build A Box Of Donuts And I'll Accurately Guess The Month You Were Born"
Can you believe these crispy, photogenic chips are made with only three ingredients and take 40 minutes? They make a crunchy addition to a holiday charcuterie board, not to mention a sweet-tart pairing for essentials like turkey and mac and cheese. Alternatively, serve them for dessert with caramel sauce or cinnamon-y vanilla glaze for dipping.
Tasty / Via
Recipe: Apple Chips tasty.co Sides
Make these honey-kissed rolls right before the function or the day before. Either way, they’ll be tender, glossy, and slightly sweetened, ready to be dipped into mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce alike. Bonus points for bringing your own compound butter to pair with it, perhaps a garlicky number.
Tasty / Via
Recipe: Simple Dinner Rolls tasty.co
A large tray of baked mac 'n' cheese may be a pain to lug on the subway, but a container of these poppables won’t be. You could reheat them at the party, but if you prepare them before you leave the house, they’ll likely still be warm. Did I mention the recipe calls for using boxed mac 'n' cheese for maximum convenience?
Averie Cooks / Via
Recipe: Baked Macaroni and Cheese Balls averiecooks.com
This side dish couldn’t be easier to transport, since it can stay in the skillet it’s cooked in from start to finish. You’ll be the evening’s VIP if you bring honey butter for slathering, too. Just be sure to fully chill the roasted sweet potatoes before combining them with the other dough ingredients to keep the texture right.
The Seasoned Mom / Via
Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits theseasonedmom.com Related: "If You Can Score 10/12 Or Higher On This Pie Trivia Quiz, You're A Baking Expert"
The best thing about this essential
Thanksgiving side is that it’s cold by design, meaning you won’t have to make any compromises or substitutes to tote this gem to a Friendsgiving potluck. Since it’s served chilled, make it up to five days in advance so you can focus on putting together a cozy outfit right before the party.
Sally's Baking / Via
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Cranberry Sauce sallysbakingaddiction.com
You may not want to carry or warm up a baking tray of herby stuffing. These single-serve stuffing cups are easy to put in a container or bag, and they’ll be more enjoyable at room temperature than regular stuffing, as they’re crisper and not as moist. Trade chicken broth for vegetable broth to make this Friendsgiving pick fully vegetarian.
What’s Gaby Cooking / Via
Recipe: Stuffing Muffins whatsgabycooking.com
Brussels sprouts have had quite the glow-up in recent years. While roasting them might be your usual approach, shredding them into slaw is better for transportation purposes. The rest is almonds, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dried cherries or cranberries, and a honey mustard dressing you’ll want to put on
everything.
Cookie + Kate / Via
Recipe: Honey Mustard Brussels Sprout Slaw cookieandkate.com
As long as you use cooked corn (yes, frozen is fine!) in this evergreen recipe, you can’t lose. Choose buttermilk over whipping cream or half-and-half for extra tang, and be sure to shred the cheddar yourself so it melts properly. Once it’s cooled in the skillet, wrap it up and head to your friend’s place.
Seasons & Suppers / Via
Recipe: Cast Iron Skillet Jalapeño Cornbread seasonsandsuppers.ca Mains
Not up for dragging an entire roast bird from one kitchen to another? I hear you. Consider this Crock-Pot delight instead, which practically cooks itself. The stew honors Friendsgiving’s traditional protein in ground form, pairing it with sweet potato, ginger, chili garlic sauce, and coconut milk. Cook it in the slow cooker, then bring the whole pot to plug in and serve.
Kalyn's Kitchen / Via
Recipe: Slow Cooker Turkey Stew kalynskitchen.com
Bring these all-in-one handhelds to a Friendsgiving potluck, and the host will request them annually. The recipe calls for leftover turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. To save yourself the work of preparing each element from scratch, use turkey from a deli (or sub ground turkey), instant spuds, stovetop stuffing mix, and store-bought cranberry sauce.
Savoring the Good / Via
Recipe: Thanksgiving Egg Rolls savoringthegood.com
If you’re feeling ambitious, you can make these with roast turkey, but even deli turkey will get the concept across. After all, the best part of these triple-decker sammies is the gravy-soaked slice of bread in the middle (or is it the stuffing, cranberry sauce, and tangy mayo?).
Spoon Fork Bacon / Via
Recipe: Thanksgiving Sandwiches spoonforkbacon.com Related: "Can You Name These Fast-Food Logos In 2 Minutes (Or Less)?"
Thanksgiving doesn’t require turkey, especially if there are plant-based eaters at the dinner table. This meatless wonder is flavorful without the signature protein, thanks to canned green chiles, chiles in adobo, tomato sauce, and beer. The bulk of it is farro or quinoa and two types of kidney beans. Bring shredded cheddar, corn chips, and sour cream so guests can garnish their own.
Gimme Some Oven / Via
Recipe: Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili gimmesomeoven.com
Like skillet dishes, pot pies come together in a pie plate, which can be just as painlessly toted to your bestie’s place. If you don’t feel like roasting a bird for the filling, substitute ground turkey or shredded
rotisserie chicken. Don’t sweat the pie crust either if you don’t feel like it; your store-bought shortcut is our little secret.
Spend with Pennies / Via
Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie spendwithpennies.com Desserts 22. Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
Complete with a warm-spiced brown sugar crumble topping. Don’t let the bars’ bakery-caliber appearance fool you; the recipe may take some time to prepare, but it’s certainly not complicated. Make this a day ahead of your Friendsgiving potluck, so the layers have ample time to set in the fridge.
Tasty / Via
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars tasty.co
Tender, soft, snickerdoodle-like cookies are the perfect dessert for toting to Friendsgiving, since they’ll maintain their texture and flavor no matter the temperature. The secret to their deep flavor and moisture is apple butter. The dough comes together in one bowl, and the cookies are finished with crunchy cinnamon sugar to boot.
An Edible Mosaic / Via
Recipe: Chewy Cinnamon Apple Cookies anediblemosaic.com
Whether you serve them as a starter, side, or dessert, these unexpected spuds are an easy win both fresh out of the oven and at room temperature. The real highlight is the dipping sauce, a mix of Greek yogurt, maple syrup, and cinnamon.
Tasty / Via
Recipe: Cinnamon Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Wedges tasty.co
Apple pie fits the Friendsgiving potluck theme, but it’s best served warm. Opt for a custard pie instead so you won’t need to reheat it upon arrival. While pumpkin is the natural choice, no one will see this caramel-y treat coming. The from-scratch crust is sweet and doubly caramelized, thanks to brown sugar, but I won’t tell if you substitute with store-bought.
Tori Avey / Via
Recipe: Butterscotch Pie toriavey.com For more easy recipes that'll steal the show during Friendsgiving, download the free Tasty app — no subscription required. Your daily brain workout: Only People With Truly Above-Average Brains Can Figure Out This Word Puzzle Read it on BuzzFeed.com