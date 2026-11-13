If the children are our future, should we be worried? According to some teachers, the answer is a resounding "YES!"

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Recently, Redditor curious-aureliusasked, "Teachers of Reddit, has Gen Alpha really speedrun past reading, writing, and arithmetic straight into brainrot, or are we exaggerating? What's actually happening in classrooms?" I wish I had better news, but the responses here were downright chilling and a sobering reminder of the current state of education. Here's what teachers had to share:

1. "As a teacher of 12 years, I feel like I can say the literacy crisis is real. If you are a parent of young children, the number one thing you can do to help your kids is to read to them. Read them picture books until they're old enough to hear chapter books. Do not quit reading to them until they prefer to read on their own. My middle school students who are the most put-together are the ones who read for pleasure. If you can instill that passion for reading in your kids, they will be okay."

—JackWhitesGhost

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2. "As a secondary school English teacher in a deprived area, I can confirm there's a huge amount of digital illiteracy. They do not search for anything — if it doesn't appear in front of them on their 'For You Page,' then it doesn't exist. Students can take upwards of 30 minutes to type a few paragraphs and rely on either one or two index fingers to type. Their use of computers stops at video games; for everything else, there's a phone or tablet. Its impact is quite substantial and extends beyond the digital realm. Holding face-to-face conversations seems far more challenging due to a lack of understanding social cues. Writing ability and stamina are probably the lowest I've seen, and we're seeing students coming through at age 11 with a reading/writing age of about half their age."

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"There's also a lack of consumption of other media; a significant number of students actually watch web-based or short-form content almost exclusively. They do not watch TV or films, and the number of students who regularly engage with music is also declining. The most difficult thing to grasp is that there's also a decline in desire to expand their understanding. Lots of the teenagers we speak to who don't know about a particular thing seem entirely happy not knowing it. Their lives go on."

—AduhmH

3. "Behavior has gone crazy since I was at school twenty years ago. Children are not resilient. There is a lack of structure, routines, and in-person contact with others. Some of this can be explained by kids being handed tablets rather than playing with toys and creating stories themselves. The increasingly scheduled lives that children lead nowadays are part of it too, with many doing football, karate, Girl Scouts, and so forth. Kids should have downtime; boredom invokes creativity. A new teacher remarked that her class of 10/11-year-olds could not write uninterrupted for 15 minutes when using a picture to elicit a story. They lack imagination because they are not forced to use it. Increased screen time means that social skills, turn-taking, patience, and dealing with boredom are all issues, yet across the country, there are digital rollouts of Chromebooks and iPads to schools."

—MatooMan

4. "My friend, an English teacher for 6th grade for 15+ years, is quitting because his students come to him mostly reading at a 3rd-grade level. He was reprimanded TWICE for correcting spelling on their work. When he gave them an in-class assignment to write one page stating THEIR OPINION on something, he noticed while walking around the room that all but two were using ChatGPT to create an opinion for them."

—ConejitosDeAmor

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5. "I just started teaching a high school digital art class this year, and I completely overestimated the average kid's understanding of computers. Despite being raised with tech, they have no understanding of a file system. They have no idea how to save their work (they would just close Photoshop and assume it had saved automatically). I've had kids who didn't know how to right-click, or that Enter and Return are the same key, or where the Escape key is. Some had no clue how to use simple keyboard shortcuts like copy and paste. They would log in to another computer in the lab and be confused why they couldn't find their work that was saved locally to the other machine. The first project was a complete shit show because a lot of them couldn't figure out how to attach their files to Google Classroom. Next year I'm going to spend the first two weeks of class just going over basic computing."

—Humblebee89

6. "The constant invasion of technology in the classroom is so depressing to me, as it is pushing out the humanity of teaching. In my daughter's kindergarten class, the teacher had a large smart board. One day, while volunteering in the class, I had to watch her waste time struggling to find the 'right' YouTube video for the song 'Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.' It took everything in me not to scream, 'Just sing the damn song! The kids will like it better if you do it anyway!'"

—randomyzer

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7. "I've been a high school teacher for 20 years. Part of the problem is that parents just aren't parenting anymore; instead of encouraging their kids to run in the woods, play games together, and learn basic life skills, kids are scrolling. Brain rot and lack of parenting have made these kids genuinely stupid. I don't like to use the word in general, but it applies here. Kids are getting downright stupid."

—AllTheNopeYouNeed

8. "A couple of weeks ago, a 12-year-old asked me how to spell the word 'help.' When I asked him how he texts his friends, he told me he just sends voice notes. No part of this child’s life outside of school involves reading or writing, and he doesn’t seem to think it should."

—aegis_526

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9. "The difference I have seen is entirely class-based. Rich parents in my neck of the woods have their kids doing all sorts of after-school activities and limit screen time; a lot of them have kids in academies attached to Premier League football clubs or gymnastics clubs, etc. The poor kids have none of that and also no real aspirations, so they spend all their time on tablets and phones. What I saw in my time teaching is that wealthy kids had tutors and, while often suffering anxiety (made worse by helicopter parents), they did well socially and academically, while poor kids just didn't. My takeaway from this is that the class divide in the future will be between poor brain-rot kids and overachieving rich kids.

—Southernbeekeeper

10. "Kids aren't held back a grade anymore. If you fail, there is no consequence. We have students being pushed into 6th grade who read at a 1st-grade level, and it is, unfortunately, common. I know it’s tied to district funding at the federal level, and there are incentives to keep pushing kids who have not yet achieved mastery. Once a kid is behind, it is extremely hard to catch up. New York just announced that the Regents exam is no longer required for a student to receive a high school diploma. This can be a win in some ways, but I fear it’s just another way to lower the bar even more to maintain graduation rates."

—Kevindraws04

Note: According to Gothamist, "Passing the exams will no longer be required to graduate starting in the 2027-2028 school year ... education officials said students would still need to take Regents exams or approved alternatives in each of the four subjects to satisfy statewide testing requirements under federal law."

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11. "The worst thing for me is the lack of perseverance. If you give them something to do and they don't immediately get it, they want to stop or have someone give them the answer. If they're not immediately good at something, they want to drop it. The idea of learning a skill through attempts and failure is not something they want to do. I pitch the idea of 'everyone who was ever good at anything sucked at it first,' but for a lot of them it's not a process they're willing to engage with. Even for basic stuff, like writing. It also worries me that it's not uncommon to ask a student what they think about something and their answer is 'I don't know', and they're almost waiting to be told what their point of view should be. If you push (because of course they do know what they think), they naturally do have ideas, but they really struggle to communicate them and often want to give up."

—GiantTourtiere

12. "Yesterday we read a very short story in class out loud. Their assignment was to write a summary of the story in their own words. When it was time to write, I gave them a couple of ideas to get them started, then let them finish on their own. The majority did not finish in the 20 minutes I gave them, and many of them kept saying (loudly), 'But what is the story about? I wasn’t listening!' Then refused to read the (very short) story on their own. I teach 10th graders — every day, and every assignment is like this. I’m so very tired."

—faerie03

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13. "I teach students between 16 and 18 years old. What I have noticed this year is that the youngest kids don't make eye contact — not with me, not with each other. I teach mathematics, and when I put examples on the blackboard and ask if they understand, nobody says anything, and everyone looks in different directions. Then I ask them to work on the exact same kind of problems, and most of them seem completely oblivious to what they are supposed to do. I have to go around explaining to each one of them separately, and even then, many of them have trouble staying focused. I had one who read the task in the textbook, but when she moved her eyes down to the notebook, it was as if the task had just fallen out of her head, so when she was about to write, she was blank and started drawing a face. I had to ask her several times to re-read and start again, but the same thing happened every time."

—jomarthecat

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14. "I always tell parents to read to their kids, but honestly, the reason they don't is that the parents also hate reading. When I was a private tutor, the daughter told her mom she would read more if her mom helped her, to which the mom replied, 'I hate reading. I buy you books; it's your responsibility to read them.' It made a lot of sense to me why their kid sucked at English. If your parents constantly complain about reading, you probably wouldn't want to do it either."

—saor-alba-gu-brath

15. "As a college teacher in Germany, I see this at the other end of the student experience. I did notice the effects of digitalization, but in the last few years I've been seeing the influence of AI more than anything. There are still some very dedicated students, but they're now the minority. The majority appear to have completely outsourced their thinking, and any task that requires them to read something at length is either stressful or so overwhelming it's simply beyond them. I've given the same ice-breaker exercise in the first week since the mid-1990s. Back then my students would leave the room three hours later, still discussing and arguing with each other about the case they'd been given to work with. This semester, my fastest students had 'completed' the same task in five minutes and were back on their phones. There is a distinct unwillingness or inability to dive deeply into the topic at hand."

—tkcal

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16. "Overall, attention span is low. I do somewhat blame short-form video content, but I also think there isn’t a whole lot of buy-in for education from families in general. I have to work hard to maintain engagement and manage behaviors, and that is where the majority of my time is spent. I also can’t expect that if I communicate concerns to a parent, they’ll take my side or try to correct their child’s behavior. This is definitely something my colleagues all experience as well. The kids are chronically online at home and don’t spend much time with friends outside of school. Most stay at home, either playing video games or on social media. I do a project with my 4th graders where they share about themselves, and the overwhelming majority want to be content creators when they get older. It kind of leads to this behavior where some are just always acting like they’re performing for this imaginary audience in their head."

—Kevindraws04

17. "From the perspective of a K-8 US math teacher, starting around 2010, there was a shift from procedural understanding (following a recipe) toward conceptual understanding (why does this work?). On top of this, there is a demand for students to verbalize their reasoning. On paper, this sounds good: students should really know what they're doing. In practice, tried-and-true procedural skills — everything from memorizing multiplication tables to cross-multiplying to compare fractions — went out the window, replaced by techniques to increase conceptualization. Students aren't grasping problem-solving because applying new conceptual techniques and providing verbal responses is time-consuming. On top of that, the conceptual techniques are explained poorly, and understanding actually decreases with most students. We're now living in the worst of all worlds: students lack the procedural foundation and the conceptualization."

—408wij

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18. "At the beginning of the year, our principal said, 'We're taking a couple of steps back to move forward.' We have been instructed to use our Chromebook-based instruction way less in our teaching and curriculum. I'd say 90% of my assignments have been on paper this year, compared to last year. And because of that, knowledge retention and assignment submission have gone way up for me. I've implemented a couple of other new rules, one being that if I'm speaking or presenting, no laptops or electronics are open. Full stop. I know one math teacher has zero online submissions for her assignments; everything is paper-based. It's always a constant battle with them trying to sneak onto their phones or constantly reminding them to take their earbuds out (usually only in one ear)."

—Buckman2121

19. "Mostly, they do not care about consequences. By middle school, they know they are passing no matter what. Unless the parents care and are involved, the kids largely do not care about grades. My current school passes everyone. I cannot give zeros, and the kids know it. There is also a noticeable lack of independence. Most of my kids are happy little rule followers. They do not think deeply about classwork. They put down absolute gibberish answers. They have little awareness of what they know and do not know. They are readily entertained and are fairly nice to each other. And there is so little curiosity about academic subjects. This is my second year in which I do have a single reader in the bunch. Not a single one of them enjoys books. I would usually have at least one or two per class."

—AzdajaAquillina

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20. "European high school teacher here: The rise of AI has turned the rift between the clever and the clueless into a gaping chasm. There are still plenty of brilliant minds in my classrooms, but those who, five years prior, would have barely scraped by are now hopelessly lost, to the point where I have to read the exam instructions out loud because they cannot comprehend them. In Upper Secondary, for middle-class young adults."

—CovertFlobert

21. "I'm an eighth-grade language arts teacher, and students' lack of focus and inability to sustain any kind of task worries me most. I have kids who can't follow simple plots in two-page stories. You can really tell the kids who READ. At parent-teacher conferences, parents ask how to improve their children's grades, focus, etc. I tell them, 'ban the phone, lock the computer.' Our school even offers a discounted service to lock down the kids' computers. I started a reading salon to try to get the kids into sustained reading, making little reading nooks all over the room, and putting on soft music. I am actually starting to see progress. The kids are now excited about it. I push it as a reward. 'Wow! You have done so well this week; we will have a reading salon!' because teens are so reward-based."

—BusinessLetterhead47

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22. "I've been a teacher in NYC for over 15 years. There are still very bright students who do amazing work, but the issue is that the middle and bottom have dropped out since we stopped teaching phonics. The city has now realized it got conned by teaching this 'whole-word instruction' thing and is putting interventions in place to help, but for a lot of students, it’s too little, too late. We have demonized memorization or being able to memorize facts and dates as not being intelligent. I’m not saying school should only be kids memorizing things, but it is a step in understanding and building our minds. I feel like we’re trying to build a house by building the roof first. Every lesson needs to be a groundbreaking one that has students question the existence of reality, and we can’t build on those lessons anymore to really give the 'aha' moments that students will remember forever."

—plyswthsquirrels

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23. "As an arts educator who goes into a number of varied classrooms in multiple states and socio-economic areas, the class effect is real and has always been there. But there's also a new kind of deficit that started after returning from the pandemic, which holds across the board for well-off kids as much as kids from struggling families: they're just worse at the core basics, fine motor skills, listening, and following directions. I thought it might improve when we got through the kids who lost a year plus of socialization to the pandemic, but this year's first graders are still behind what kids their age could do seven years ago. Ten years ago, I did programs with kindergarteners in a low-income school, many of them from very unstable homes, but I can't get through the same material with middle-class second graders today."

—Brilliant-Book-503

24. "I recently transferred from a school where a Chromebook was handed out to each kid in Year 6 to one where we barely use computers at all. The kids here are calmer, more social, and know a lot more about their subjects. This is, of course, completely anecdotal, and I don’t know if it’s correlation or causation, but I know what I think."

—karnstan

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25. "Middle school teacher checking in — things are bad. I've been teaching for over ten years, but the decline I have seen in the last five years is astonishing. Academically, students are not reading. Full stop. I survey kids each year to find out their interests, favorite books, amount of time reading each day/week, etc. These days, one or two kids in a class read for fun. This year, half of the students read way below grade level. Behaviorally? They act like elementary students. There is a complete disregard for others, and only the veteran teachers are staying afloat. New folks are being eaten alive because they are woefully underprepared for the extreme deficits in academics and behavior."

—Bean_Juice_Brew

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26. And finally, "There's a whole lot of focus on kids, but what about adults? The second you're not doing something, the phones are out. Just sit on a train or in a cafe and watch. Everyone is dulling themselves with tech. If it were alcohol, we would all say the world's gone mad. It's just a quieter, more depressing form of dysfunction. Give any generation Roblox and we ain't reading."

—Albeg2

Do you work in education? What changes have you noticed in students over the past few years? Tell me in the comments or use the anonymous form below. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!

Note: Responses have been edited for length/clarity.

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