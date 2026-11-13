Last month, journalist Jonathan Van Meter released an authorized biography about Kim Kardashian, titled Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.

Chloe Kern / Getty Images

The book, which was written over five years, features several interviews with Kim herself, lifting the lid on her childhood, parenting, and past relationships, among other things.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images

One of the most notable anecdotes featured in the book details Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, “extraordinarily sloppy” past affair with a man reportedly in his 20s, which ultimately ended her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.

Marco Ravagli / Getty Images

Robert, who died in 2003, is the father of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian.

Kim told author Van Meter, “We knew my mom was dating, because we would see it. She introduced us to her boyfriend. He was 10 years younger. He was kind of like a playboy.”

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Related: "17 Celebs Who Confirmed Their Status As Total Bridezilla Or Groomzilla"

Despite the fact that Kris detailed the affair at length in her 2011 memoir Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, it was reported that she “flipped out” when she initially learned that her past was being discussed in Van Meter’s book.

MEGA / Getty Images

And now, a new installment of Hulu’s The Kardashians confirms that Kris did indeed have a heated response to claims made in Citizen Kim.

Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

In the episode, Kim — who was in the process of reading the book ahead of its release — clarifies that Van Meter had spent roughly six years “interviewing everyone” in her family, with Khloé adding that the interviews took place “years ago.”

Disney+

Kris then sarcastically says, “Somebody else to analyze us. Perfect.”

Disney+

Once it becomes apparent that Kris isn’t quite on board with the biography being published, Kim explains in a confessional that she chose to collaborate with Van Meter in a bid to set the record straight on all the public “misinformation” about her and her family. “Why wouldn’t we want someone that’s so smart, and so genuine, and so great, to write a great book? That is super interesting and factual? … I stand behind it,” she says.

Disney+

Kim then tells Kris, Kourtney, and Khloé that she finds Van Meter’s mention of “childhood trauma” in the book “interesting.” “The one thing I think is so interesting is he starts it off talking about the divorce, and Kim comes in, and says, ‘I had the most perfect childhood.’ And then he says, kind of in quotes, like, ‘LOL. No childhood trauma? Yeah, right. She just doesn’t see it,’” she recalls.

Disney+

Related: "Is Your Restaurant Good Enough To Pass Gordon Ramsay's Inspection?"

In addition to her parents’ divorce, when Kim was 14, her dad became embroiled in the infamous O.J. Simpson trial following the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown, who was Kris’s best friend. At around the same time, Kim supported her then-boyfriend TJ Jackson after his mom was murdered, all of which is also covered in the book.

“And it was just so interesting that he’s convinced that I have childhood trauma because I said my childhood was amazing and perfect,” she says. “He was like, ‘Maybe she likes to live that way, and maybe that’s how she copes,’ but I’m like, ‘I genuinely don’t think I had [childhood trauma].'”

Disney+

Kris then asks, “Why do we need somebody else criticizing — you know, making commentary — on whether or not you had childhood trauma? If you say you don’t, then he should do that. You’re giving him access to your entire life, and to our lives. That, you know, is ridiculous.”

Disney+

Kris then advises Kim to tell Van Meter, “No childhood trauma conversation,” adding, “You can’t make somebody remember things and have a trigger over nothing.”

Disney+

“It’s the weirdest thing that somebody else is doing… Why give someone that access?” she asks, before later getting more visibly angry at the subject.

“He’s putting things in a book that are dramatic and will sell books,” she says. “Tell him you don’t want it to say anything about your childhood trauma, ‘cause you didn’t have any!”

Disney+

Related: "People Are Devastated Over Cole Sprouse’s Comments About Why He No Longer Speaks To His Mom"

Kim reiterates that she takes no issue with the claim, while Kris makes it very clear that she does. “I worked really hard at my life and being a mom, so that nobody had any childhood trauma,” she says. When Kim notes that she’ll “make that very clear,” Kris shouts, “Tell him, ‘You don’t have to suggest anything, asshole.’ … You can tell him for me that he can fuck off.”

Disney+

Kourtney — who, after starting therapy in 2017, has been open about noticing and breaking free from her family’s toxic dynamics and behavioral patterns — then tells Kris, “I think the way of raising kids at the time was different. I was left in a crib probably for days at a time to cry myself to sleep.”

Disney+

Kris replies, “Well, that’s not true. But your dad said, ‘Don’t go pick her up, don’t go pick her up, don’t go.' He wouldn’t let me pick you up.”

Disney+

Kourtney says in response, “Traumatizing. Don’t pick up your crying child?” while Khloé adds, “Blame the dead man,” before walking away.

Disney+

Kris then tells Kourtney, “I don’t think you were traumatized,” to which Kourt replies, “It’s OK — I don’t hold it against you.”

And Kris concludes the conversation by firmly telling her daughters that none of them were “traumatized,” stating, “My legacy is my children, so I don’t want anybody interrupting what my truth is. And my truth is, I worked really hard raising you guys, and there was no trauma. The biggest trauma that we had was the day that Toys ‘R’ Us closed!”

Disney+

Given the long-running discourse about Kris’s parenting, and what her relentless pursuit of fame cost her kids, it’s unsurprising that a clip of the heated conversation quickly went viral online.

Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

One popular Reddit comment said, “The children went through Kris' infidelity, which led to the parents' divorce, and there was the O.J. Simpson trial, which was widely publicized, and the death of their father. To me, that sounds pretty traumatic to some extent. If not, you mean to tell me the kids didn't choose sides during the O.J. trial, the divorce and there was no division within the family during all that? Everybody was OK during and after all that? Idk, Kris is in denial.”

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Related: "14 Stars Whose Fame Cost Them Their Relationships"

“Kris Jenner is always pushing back against them thinking about how they were raised and that is why she was against Kourt going to therapy. As a family, they actually need it. Yes, she’s a great manager and all of that but she also wasn’t the best mother growing up,” someone suggested, while another user wrote, “people have childhood trauma from literally just experiencing bullying in school or having a scary experience, that doesn’t necessarily mean ur childhood was bad or u had bad parents etc.”

Some people suggested that it was hypocritical of Kris to take issue with Kim giving Van Meter “access” to her and her family’s lives, given that the Kardashians were long encouraged to share their most private and vulnerable experiences with the world on TV. “‘You’re giving them access to your entire life and our lives, it’s ridiculous’ - like that wasn’t the whole point of KUWTK?” one more user questioned.

E! Entertainment / Via eonline.com

And more broadly, Kris’s reaction reminded some X users of how other parents respond to criticisms of their kids’ childhoods. “The way moms HATE to be reminded that they inflicted trauma on their children is scary,” one person wrote, while another said, “It's fascinating how hard it is for parents to accept the truth.”

However, some people argued that Kris — and Kim — were valid to question Van Meter’s mention of “childhood trauma,” with one person suggesting, “When Kim says she had the most amazing childhood, I can believe her because what’s there to complain about? Half the population has divorced or separated parents and Rob. Sr and Kris have handled it better than most exes, even their own daughters who are dealing with co-parenting right now. She went to the best schools, to the most amazing vacations, she dated someone from the Jackson family, she lived in the best area even though they weren’t the richest of the richest. She had the best birthdays. She had the best of everything.”

Mark Davis / Getty Images

“i think it's reasonable for someone who grew up very privileged + had a good & safe childhood to not want to identify as having trauma given how millions of childhoods are spent with extreme abuse, starvation, homelessness, war, etc. but trauma is trauma, even if it's less bad,” one more person wrote.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and stream The Kardashians now on Hulu or Disney+.

More on this

Your daily brain workout: Only People With Truly Above-Average Brains Can Figure Out This Word Puzzle

Also in Celebrity: "Which Celebrity Is The Same Age As You?"

Also in Celebrity: "19 Genuinely Wild Celeb Facts That Sound Fake But Are 100% True"

Also in Celebrity: "People Are Calling Sydney Sweeney A \"Weirdo\" For Her Latest Lingerie Ad"

Read it on BuzzFeed.com