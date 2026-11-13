Dr. Lief’s immediate reaction to this was a very emphatic “squatting over toilets!” She explained that hovering — which engages the muscles in your legs, core, and pelvic floor — “goes against your body’s natural tendency to relax the pelvic muscles and allow the urethra to open.”

This might cause you to “push your pee out” or be unable to completely empty your bladder. While this is fine during the occasional horrifying porta-potty situation, doing it every day can “lead to even worse pelvic symptoms like urinary leakage and frequent urination.”

Also problematic? “Just-in-case” peeing, i.e., forcing yourself to pee before running errands or seeing a movie. “What you're doing here is emptying your bladder before it's full, which disrupts the natural urge signals your bladder sends.” Over time, she continued, “your body is going to get used to this, and you're gonna end up peeing all the time, disrupting your life and teaching your bladder to function in unhealthy ways.”