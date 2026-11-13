People Share Their Best Dopamine-To-Effort Ratio Habits

You know those little things that make you unreasonably happy, even though they take almost no effort? I'm talking about the tiny, everyday pleasures that can turn your whole mood around in seconds.

Tim Robberts / Getty Images

When user Intelligent_East4657 on Reddit asked, "What's the highest dopamine-to-effort ratio you've ever discovered in life?" I was looking forward to reading about the simple, low-effort things that give people a high:

1. "Playing with someone else's litter of puppies."

—Fun_Jellyfish_2708+

"Owning a puppy: -500 dopamine, +10,000 stress. Borrowing a puppy: +10,000 dopamine, zero responsibility. Math checks out."

—Arthur-yumi

2. "You know when you wake up about an hour before your alarm goes off and can just go right back to sleep for another hour? That 15-second window."

—Garner46

Elenathewise / Getty Images

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3. "Reading. Like, actually reading. If you haven’t done it in a while, it’ll take a week or so of consistent 15- to 30- minute blocks of actually trying to read and comprehend what you’re reading. After a while, you’ll sit down to read, look up and realize an hour has passed, but it felt like 10 minutes. I love reading dopamine, and society has done a poor job of truly teaching people 'how to read.' It’s more powerful than what we've been conditioned to believe."

—DonNarcoRacoonito

4. "Putting your pajamas in the dryer while you’re showering and then getting to put on a warm T-shirt and sweatpants is, like, peak happiness for me, especially after a long day."

—kakapoopoopeepeesir

5. "Sunshine! Just stepping outside and soaking up a little natural sunlight can help boost your mood, support serotonin and dopamine regulation, and help keep your circadian rhythm on track. One of the simplest ways to give your brain a little pick-me-up without having to do much of anything!"

—Agitated-Toe248

Maria Korneeva / Getty Images

6. "Plans getting canceled by someone else when you really didn’t want to go in the first place."

—_sirch

7. "Looking through the comments and wondering how doomscrolling isn't mentioned. It requires the minimal amount of effort, and everybody who got to this post chose this dopamine hit."

—Final_Meaning_3427

Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

8. "Having sex with my husband. I still don't understand how something that is so cheap, easy and legal feels so amazing every time."

—Prestigious-Bug5555

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9. "Coming home after work when there's a dog waiting for you."

—Just-Temporary2657

"Yes, entering the house and seeing the joy in the dog's face when they see you… What a feeling."

—casapantalones

Ana Rocio Garcia Franco / Getty Images

10. "Crossing off a tiny task that has haunted the list for weeks."

—not-y0ur-wife

"I wish that worked for me. I get basically zero satisfaction or feeling of accomplishment from knocking things out, maybe just a tiny moment of relief from the anxiety and self-criticism before whatever else is on the list moves up one spot and replaces it. It’s shoveling back the ocean."

—BattleHall

11. "Telling a random joke and having it land perfectly. I ride that high for days."

—Siren_of_Madness

Maskot / Getty Images

12. "Every now and then, my right thumb locks up from when I broke it 20 years ago. To unlock it, I just move it down like I’m pushing a detonator, and it makes this loud popping sound. It doesn’t hurt; it feels great, and it brings me so much joy. Usually happens in the morning."

—ngordy2

13. "Gardening. I think the effort (planting, watering, pruning, harvesting) are all dopamine-boosting activities. Plus, it get you outside!"

—MyVirgoIsShowing

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Miljan Živković / Getty Images

14. "Peeing after needing to pee for a while and not being able to go. The relief is pure dopamine."

—Betulaceae_alnus+

"This must be why all the weird middle-aged dudes go 'aaagggghhhh' at the urinal."

—TakavaNirhii

Fiordaliso / Getty Images

15. "Bird bath videos on YouTube. They're intended for cats. They deliver soothing little bird vibes with zero effort. You can just sit and watch a goldfinch eat a seed or a robin take a nice bath with no stress at all. Top-quality dopamine."

—katie-kaboom

16. "Fresh sheets after a shower. Barely any effort compared to how ridiculously good it feels."

—babysamuioe

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

17. "Q-tips in my ears. Dear lord."

—TriangleBagels+

"I've recently learned it activates your vagus nerve, and that’s why it feels so good, even though we’re warned it could damage the eardrum. Living dangerously over here!"

—lulabelles99

18. "ADHD hyperfixation. What you have to do to get it varies, but sometimes it's as simple as looking at a picture of the thing you like. And the dopamine reward is wild, like a drug-level feel-good.

—ShiraCheshire

19. "When you pspspspsps a random cat in the street and it actually comes toward you."

—bivukaz

aire images / Getty Images

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20. "Giving a stranger a genuine compliment. Dopamine for you and for them."

—whogivesashirtdotca

21. "Finding a random $20 in a jacket pocket you haven't worn since last winter. Zero effort, and somehow it feels like free money from past you. LOL."

—Forward-Ad-5454

ArtistGNDphotography / Getty Images

22. "Washing your feet at the end of the day. Especially if you wear sandals. If you have a tub, it takes 20 seconds, and the difference is remarkable. I get why there’s so much talk about foot-washing in the Bible. Their feet were probably dusty AF."

—lastnewaccount

23. "Music Just pressing play takes no effort, and it's very satisfying. Even more so when you're dancing or playing it."

—Negative-Gene-4959

Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

24. "Tbh, motorcycling. It doesn’t take much effort for me to ride, as I am sort of ‘autopiloting,' but it gives all the dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins I could ever need."

—vae-po

25. "Googling the correct answer when someone is wrong. F*cking goosebumps."

—RedditTrollin

What's an activity that gives you the highest "Dopamine-to-Effort" ratio? Let us know in the comments or via this anonymous form!

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