Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are arguably among the most loved-up couples in Hollywood, with the two regularly sharing gushing tributes to one another on Instagram and speaking openly about their relationship in various interviews.

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If you need reminding, the two first met at a dinner party all the way back in 2005, when they were both in relationships with other people. It was 10 years before they were romantically linked to each other, with the speculation first starting to grow when Holland posted a photo of Sarah at a dress fitting in November 2015, writing alongside it: “When captions fail...”

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Sarah later revealed that things turned romantic between her and Holland after Holland slid into her DMs on Twitter, now known as X, and she also acknowledged their 32-year age gap. For reference, Sarah was around 40 when they first started dating, and Holland was 72. The pair are now 51 and 83 years old.

Speaking to Town & Country in January 2018, Sarah said: “I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It’s complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don’t see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there’s something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.”

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Holland also spoke on this topic in a 2019 interview with WNYC, where she said: “There’s a very big age difference between us, which I’m sure shocks a lot of people, and it startles me.” She then added: "It’s the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life.”

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And the public declarations of their love and admiration for one another have continued in the years since. For example, in August 2023, Sarah said of Holland on the Dear Chelsea podcast: “I think she’s the smartest, wisest, funniest, most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. So I can’t imagine not being with her. I just can’t. I just feel very, very lucky to be around someone so incredibly witty and funny and smart and, I think, incredibly sexy.” She went on to add that Taylor is “the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen” and she is “sort of constantly reminding me of how capable I am.”

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The following May, Sarah surprised people when she revealed the reason she believes their relationship had been going strong for so long. Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, she shared: “We don’t live together. That’s the secret to it. We spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house. We’re together when we want to be, and we’re not when we don’t.”

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And in August 2024, Holland was asked if she and Sarah ever intend to marry, to which she said: “I don’t think so... We’ve never talked about it with any interest. It doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people.” She added: “I mean, we have a big generational difference between us, which worries me for her sake. But, you know...what can I do?”

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Now, in a new appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast, Sarah has doubled down on her and Holland’s decision not to marry — admitting that the mere idea of it gives her the “heebie-jeebies.”

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“I’m happy that I haven’t been married, because I feel that I’ve maintained some sense of myself in a way,” Sarah began. “For marriage, to me somehow, it’s like...the bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, it feels, we talk about it all the time, I feel married to her. But I don’t have, or have never had, the need to, like, have it be something written in stone somehow.”

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Sarah went on to explain that the concept of marriage feels like a sacrifice to her “freedom,” sharing: “The stoneness of it makes me want to, like, it gives me the heebie-jeebies. I want to feel this kind of freedom. That’s not about being away from her or being with another person. It’s just about maintaining some sense of my own independence, and I think Holland feels that way, too. We just have never, ever, ever felt the need to... I don’t know.”

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“I don’t like to be called ‘wife,’ either. She doesn’t want to be called ‘wife’ either,” Sarah continued. “We’re not married, first of all, but somehow, it’s, like, the thought of that is just not... I don’t like it...belonging to someone.”

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After confirming that their 12th anniversary will be in January, Sarah pointedly concluded: “I feel as connected to another person as I possibly could to Holland.”

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TBH, good for them! What are your thoughts on Sarah and Holland’s decision not to marry? Let me know in the comments below!

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