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Funny

33 Times Strangers Delivered The Funniest Responses Out Of NOWHERE

By Dave Stopera,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fy9r_1Gv3l0Qr00

1. On fruits:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzf3O_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

2. On hamburgers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5YKp_1Gv3l0Qr00
TikTok

3. On movies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PpfO_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

4. On toddlers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSXt0_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com / Via South_agency

5. On health:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJGWK_1Gv3l0Qr00
Mike Marsland / Contributor / Via x.com

Related: "29 Wild Bachelor Party Stories That Crossed Every Possible Line"

6. On crackles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YmjC_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

7. On Scooby Doo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMLcV_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

8. On pirates:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pB8JG_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

9. On forgetfulness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ew41G_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

10. On surprises:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255o9w_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

11. On laundry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcv0C_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

12. On livestock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXq4h_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

Related: "These 37 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I Think I Have Abs Now"

13. On busses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dc8Rz_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

14. On LEGOs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DUkn_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

15. On Shaggy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlRmw_1Gv3l0Qr00
reddit.com

16. On checklists:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNsJW_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

17. On wires:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDOQO_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

Related: "Are These People Actually The A-Hole Or Not?"

18. On height:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRnSY_1Gv3l0Qr00
unhiprainicornn.tumblr.com

19. On herbs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VS1T_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

20. On nuclear reactions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKMSE_1Gv3l0Qr00
reddit.com

21. On cooking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307vBl_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

22. On wellness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcOcH_1Gv3l0Qr00
TikTok

23. On his holiness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuS1E_1Gv3l0Qr00
X

24. On cowboys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J571f_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

25. On Tarzan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrphH_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

Related: "Ex-Cult Members Are Sharing The Moments They Realized Something Was Wrong"

26. On cooking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRX9a_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

27. On Jabba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tUD3_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

28. On the little pigs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0is5pn_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

29. On punishment:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxXv9_1Gv3l0Qr00
sexytasha1.tumblr.com

30. On Jar Jar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eg58_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

31. On jokes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbrlI_1Gv3l0Qr00
x.com

32. On riddles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CERmB_1Gv3l0Qr00
Instagram

33. And on adorable words:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECR4d_1Gv3l0Qr00

Awwwww.

x.com

Your daily brain workout: Do You Have The Brain Power Necessary To Solve Today's Word Chains?

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Read it on BuzzFeed.com

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