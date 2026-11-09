33 Times Strangers Delivered The Funniest Responses Out Of NOWHERE

1. On fruits:

2. On hamburgers:

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3. On movies:

4. On toddlers:

5. On health:

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6. On crackles:

7. On Scooby Doo:

8. On pirates:

9. On forgetfulness:

10. On surprises:

11. On laundry:

12. On livestock:

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13. On busses:

14. On LEGOs:

15. On Shaggy:

16. On checklists:

17. On wires:

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18. On height:

19. On herbs:

20. On nuclear reactions:

21. On cooking:

22. On wellness:

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23. On his holiness:

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24. On cowboys:

25. On Tarzan:

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26. On cooking:

27. On Jabba:

28. On the little pigs:

29. On punishment:

30. On Jar Jar:

31. On jokes:

32. On riddles:

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33. And on adorable words:

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