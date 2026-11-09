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Funny
33 Times Strangers Delivered The Funniest Responses Out Of NOWHERE
By Dave Stopera,5 days ago
1. On fruits:
2. On hamburgers:
3. On movies:
4. On toddlers:
5. On health:
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6. On crackles:
7. On Scooby Doo:
8. On pirates:
9. On forgetfulness:
10. On surprises:
11. On laundry:
12. On livestock:
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13. On busses:
14. On LEGOs:
15. On Shaggy:
16. On checklists:
17. On wires:
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18. On height:
19. On herbs:
20. On nuclear reactions:
21. On cooking:
22. On wellness:
23. On his holiness:
24. On cowboys:
25. On Tarzan:
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26. On cooking:
27. On Jabba:
28. On the little pigs:
29. On punishment:
30. On Jar Jar:
31. On jokes:
32. On riddles:
33. And on adorable words:
Your daily brain workout: Do You Have The Brain Power Necessary To Solve Today's Word Chains?
Also in Internet Finds: "51 Horrific \"Nice Guys\" Who Were The Exact Opposite Of \"Nice,\" TBH"
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Also in Internet Finds: "Dark Facts No One Ever Had The Guts To Tell You"
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