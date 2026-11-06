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32 Actors People Wish Hollywood Would Stop Trying To Get Us To Care About
By Michele Bird,9 days ago
In the world of pop culture, celebrities range from popular to polarizing. Some are fan favorites, while others can completely fall off the radar as their careers unfold. And if there's one thing every famous person can agree on, it's that they're no stranger to critics.
I recently stumbled across a Reddit thread where people shared the stars they wish Hollywood would stop trying to get us to care about. Here are the ones fans find totally overrated, and I'm curious whether you agree with their harsh takes or not:
1. "Sydney Sweeney's got the dead eyes of an unfinished robot."
2. "The Kardashians, every single one of them. Go away for good. I hate that Hollywood embraces them and caters to them. It makes me sick."
3. "Why does Jared Leto keep getting big roles when he so routinely blows it, and audiences are always put off by his casting?"
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4. "Dakota Johnson. All nepo baby, no talent."
5. "The Rock. Sorry, I'm not picking up what Hollywood is putting down. He'll never be an action hero. He's a nice guy and seemingly a good person, but I just don't like him in most movies. Somehow, wood is less wooden than he is."
6. "Ryan Reynolds plays himself in every movie, and the entertainment value of that ran out by the last Deadpool movie."
7. "Jennifer Lopez. Although she's the one trying to get everyone to care about her. She sucks to no end in every way."
8. "I had hoped Pete Davidson was finally done, but I just saw him in a trailer for a new movie, so the clock restarts."
9. "Timothée Chalamet. I feel like he burst onto the scene, and I went from never hearing about him to hearing that he is the best thing since sliced bread. Every day. For YEARS. Every time I hear a mention of him outside of that, he seems snooty."
10. "Jenna Ortega. I'm just personally not a fan of her acting; she plays the same monotonous character in every movie."
11. "Zendaya. She has, like, two facial expressions. I don't understand how she keeps getting cast in dramatic roles; she's a terrible actor."
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12. "Anya Taylor-Joy. I'll be so excited to see something, and then BOOM. There she is, ruining it."
13. "Rachel Zegler. Although it looks like they've stopped trying to get us to care already."
14. "If Kevin Hart talks louder, he thinks he's funnier."
15. "Tom Cruise overacts in every role and is so full of himself."
16. "Robert Downey Jr. — cool, he was Iron Man. Bringing him back as Doctor Doom meant nothing to me. It could have been any other actor."
17. "Chris Pratt gives me the ick every time."
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18. "Sabrina Carpenter is the first person I thought of."
19. "Glen Powell. Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen."
20. "Mark Wahlberg has one very good character, which happens to be Mark Wahlberg."
21. "Austin Butler just seems like the rich jock who's always had everything handed to him."
22. "Gal Gadot is a terrrrrrible actor."
23. "Pedro Pascal. Enough already. He's good, but does he have to be in everything?"
24. "Aaron Taylor-Johnson. I believe that 99.9% of professional actors are good at their job. He sucks."
25. "Walton Goggins. I'm just getting really tired of seeing him everywhere."
26. "Rebel Wilson, as an actor, is a BIG stretch."
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27. "I think Zoë Kravitz is a total snooze fest."
28. "Kate McKinnon. She has exactly one character, and she applies it to every role she's in. She's the worst."
29. "Jacob Elordi. He's not interesting; he's just tall."
30. "Jason Momoa in everything."
31. "Jason Statham. Every single movie is the same."
32. "Blake Lively. Be gone."
Share a celeb that's totally overrated in the comments, or submit anonymously using the form below. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
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