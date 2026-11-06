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OPINION

32 Actors People Wish Hollywood Would Stop Trying To Get Us To Care About

By Michele Bird,

9 days ago

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In the world of pop culture, celebrities range from popular to polarizing. Some are fan favorites, while others can completely fall off the radar as their careers unfold. And if there's one thing every famous person can agree on, it's that they're no stranger to critics.

I recently stumbled across a Reddit thread where people shared the stars they wish Hollywood would stop trying to get us to care about. Here are the ones fans find totally overrated, and I'm curious whether you agree with their harsh takes or not:

1. "Sydney Sweeney's got the dead eyes of an unfinished robot."

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u/lurksFromToilet

"Honestly, I see more people talking about their Sweeney hate than I do actual stuff about Sweeney."

u/steelcityrocker

"I used to love her sooo much, but she's kinda proven the critics right over time."

u/sohardtopickagoodone

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

2. "The Kardashians, every single one of them. Go away for good. I hate that Hollywood embraces them and caters to them. It makes me sick."

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u/SocratesSnow

MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images

3. "Why does Jared Leto keep getting big roles when he so routinely blows it, and audiences are always put off by his casting?"

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u/firenest

VALERIE MACON / Getty Images

Related: "Are These People Actually The A-Hole Or Not?"

4. "Dakota Johnson. All nepo baby, no talent."

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u/wandering_soles

"She reminds me of this 😐 every time I see her onscreen."

u/selle2013

"Like, she seems like a pretty funny and relatable person for a nepo baby, but she has the acting range of a toaster."

u/havingtrouble1765

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

5. "The Rock. Sorry, I'm not picking up what Hollywood is putting down. He'll never be an action hero. He's a nice guy and seemingly a good person, but I just don't like him in most movies. Somehow, wood is less wooden than he is."

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u/KippersAndMash

"Pack it up, buddy."

u/Wild-Picture-7314

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

6. "Ryan Reynolds plays himself in every movie, and the entertainment value of that ran out by the last Deadpool movie."

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u/Scaevus

Julian Hamilton / Getty Images

7. "Jennifer Lopez. Although she's the one trying to get everyone to care about her. She sucks to no end in every way."

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u/Missmarymarylynn

"Honestly, she can act. Do I like her? Not really. But I won't be mad if she's in the movie."

u/ohreallynameonesong

Valentina Frugiuele / Getty Images

8. "I had hoped Pete Davidson was finally done, but I just saw him in a trailer for a new movie, so the clock restarts."

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u/ElectricalSkirt1259

Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images

9. "Timothée Chalamet. I feel like he burst onto the scene, and I went from never hearing about him to hearing that he is the best thing since sliced bread. Every day. For YEARS. Every time I hear a mention of him outside of that, he seems snooty."

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u/AggravatingCupcake0

David Jon / Getty Images

10. "Jenna Ortega. I'm just personally not a fan of her acting; she plays the same monotonous character in every movie."

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u/lovecraft_koi1720

Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

11. "Zendaya. She has, like, two facial expressions. I don't understand how she keeps getting cast in dramatic roles; she's a terrible actor."

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u/Standard_Vero

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

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12. "Anya Taylor-Joy. I'll be so excited to see something, and then BOOM. There she is, ruining it."

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u/Illustrious_Dirt5053

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

13. "Rachel Zegler. Although it looks like they've stopped trying to get us to care already."

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u/Hobobo2024

"I just don't get it."

u/anTiQUeFreaK33

Stephanie Augello / Getty Images

14. "If Kevin Hart talks louder, he thinks he's funnier."

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u/Alive_Show3369

Prince Williams / Getty Images

15. "Tom Cruise overacts in every role and is so full of himself."

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u/bakermaker32

Warner Bros. TV / Getty Images

16. "Robert Downey Jr. — cool, he was Iron Man. Bringing him back as Doctor Doom meant nothing to me. It could have been any other actor."

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u/Xano74

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

17. "Chris Pratt gives me the ick every time."

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u/SameSeaworthiness317

"Chris Pratt has this problem where the less his character resembles Andy Dwyer, the worse he is."

u/DuncanIdahoTaterTots

Simon Ackerman / Getty Images

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18. "Sabrina Carpenter is the first person I thought of."

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u/glueintheworld

Swan Gallet / Getty Images

19. "Glen Powell. Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen."

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u/mommywhorebucks

"When I saw someone say that the key to Glen is that he's a character actor, it all made sense. He's good at absurd characters: Scream Queens, Chad Powers, and Hit Man (my personal fave). I was excited to see him in more leading roles, but some of them are bad."

u/justReading271000

"He's fine, but not a leading man, and every movie that tries to push this has been a bit of a disaster. He seems nice enough, but he's like if vanilla were a human."

u/scottgal2

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

20. "Mark Wahlberg has one very good character, which happens to be Mark Wahlberg."

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u/islandsimian

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

21. "Austin Butler just seems like the rich jock who's always had everything handed to him."

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u/WizardButtholes

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

22. "Gal Gadot is a terrrrrrible actor."

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u/ChesameSicken

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

23. "Pedro Pascal. Enough already. He's good, but does he have to be in everything?"

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u/HairMetalEnthusiast

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

24. "Aaron Taylor-Johnson. I believe that 99.9% of professional actors are good at their job. He sucks."

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u/rebel-without-a-crew

John Lamparski / Getty Images

25. "Walton Goggins. I'm just getting really tired of seeing him everywhere."

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u/Fangs_of_Love88

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

26. "Rebel Wilson, as an actor, is a BIG stretch."

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u/tenorboyo

"Calling her a comedian is a stretch, too."

u/Ok-Initiative8139

VALERIE MACON / Getty Images

Related: "19 Wholesome Tweets From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You"

27. "I think Zoë Kravitz is a total snooze fest."

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u/Odd-Mongoose-1290

ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

28. "Kate McKinnon. She has exactly one character, and she applies it to every role she's in. She's the worst."

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u/Rawrsome_Mommy

Lia Toby / Getty Images

29. "Jacob Elordi. He's not interesting; he's just tall."

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u/boredrog

"I hate that I find him so incredibly hot because I know in the back of my mind that he's not all that great at acting, but the rest of me is mesmerized."

u/Its_Pine

"He’s not great at acting? He's amazing in Frankenstein. Amazing. One of the best performances I have ever seen."

u/SocratesSnow

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

30. "Jason Momoa in everything."

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u/Afb3212

Kate Green / Getty Images

31. "Jason Statham. Every single movie is the same."

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u/ricardopa

Alan Chapman / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

32. "Blake Lively. Be gone."

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u/ScottMinnesota

Aeon / Getty Images

Share a celeb that's totally overrated in the comments, or submit anonymously using the form below. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

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