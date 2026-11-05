AOC Explains "Millennial Cringe" To Gen Z After The Blue Wave, And It's Pretty Moving

If Gen Z has ever wondered why millennials are so relentlessly earnest, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a compelling explanation.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Following Democrats' sweeping victories in Tuesday's midterm elections, the New York congresswoman, who won a fifth term representing parts of the Bronx and Queens, took to her Instagram stories to offer younger voters some perspective on the optimism they're currently feeling.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Spoiler alert: It's got a lot to do with the very thing Gen Z has spent years making fun of: millennial cringe.

In her video posted to Instagram, which has since been shared on Reddit and circulated across social media, AOC explains how that awkward sincerity often associated with millennials is rooted in the political climate in which many of them came of age.

Tom Williams / Getty Images

Related: "13 \"Unsolved\" Mysteries Where Pretty Much Everyone Considers Solved"

She asked Gen Z to feel the same excitement of watching Democrats flip seats across the country that they experienced on Tuesday — but to imagine the additional thrill of what it would be like to elect the country's first Black president, like millennials did in 2008.

Handout / Getty Images

"A note for Gen Z," the congresswoman says in her Nov. 4 Instagram story. "If you want to understand millennial cringe, what you all call millennial cringe, this earnestness, imagine all the seats we flipped last night..."

"...that feeling, plus on top of it, electing the first Black president ever..."

"...and on top of that, you did it the first time you ever voted..."

"...that hits generationally," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Related: "Are These People Actually The A-Hole Or Not?"

"You are chasing that feeling ever since."

"Millennial cringe" refers to the behavior, aesthetics, humor, and general cultural aura of the generation born between 1980 and 1996 that Gen Z has deemed too try-hard and cringeworthy.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

As the Ringer pointed out last year, the term describes "hipster" trends like oversharing on social media, lolspeak ("hecking doggo"), using words like "adulting," skinny jeans, and pumpkin spice lattes, as well as dozens of other outdated fads.

Know Your Meme / Via knowyourmeme.com

AOC herself was 19 years old when former president Barack Obama defeated Senator John McCain in November 2008, an election in which he captured 66% of voters under the age of 30 (compared to McCain's 31%).

STF / Getty Images

Related: "31 Funny Tweets To Help You Through Whatever Fresh Hell The World Is Right Now"

For her, and for many others of her generation, this was a time when being hopeful felt reasonable. Consider the zietgeisty, instantly recognizable Obama "Hope" poster.

Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Getty Images

The idea is that when your first major political victories come early in your adult life, it's easy to believe things are only going to get better. "And because you did it the first time you ever voted, you're like, yeah, we can change the world. Like, yeah, why not?" AOC ends her video. "Like, we did it the first time. Let's just do it again."

The clip arrives as young people on social media are experiencing something akin to a millennial optimism renaissance following the historic Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress. In the days since, social media users have been celebrating with jokes, memes, and, for the first time in a long time, "hopescrolling."

"alright everyone who enjoyed the taste of millennial cringe earnest optimism on election night… here’s what comes with it!!" wrote one X user, retweeting a petition by actor Mark Ruffalo to elect a new Speaker of the House.

"millennial optimism is back baby," an X user wrote. "i’m blasting florence and the machine bass boosted the dog days ARE over."

"they're gonna bring buzzfeed back" joked another X user. (We're already back, baby.)

Related: "19 Wholesome Tweets From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You"

"I love that she reframed their 'cringe' with earnestness," one X user wrote, adding that "GenZ lacks the perspective of a world before the internet" but that "they’re maturing" and "starting to get it," just in time.

Another X user agreed, writing, "I remember thinking we would never elect a right wing government again because I believed in the 'hope and change' message," adding that ultimately young voters "were extremely betrayed and let down" by the policies of the ensuing years.

Many also urged their peers not to allow the spirit of "hope and change" to die after the election. "We need to make sure they don’t squander it like last time," one Reddit user wrote in response to AOC's video. "Let’s micromanage these a**holes."

u/watch_out_4_snakes / Reddit / Via reddit.com

Another added: "I remember 2008 well. It was such a high and within two years, the tea party f***ery took hold and laid the foundation for maga."

u/watch_out_4_snakes / Reddit / Via reddit.com

Maybe Gen Z can be the insufferably optimistic plague on Gen Alpha that millennials were on Gen Z.

Your daily brain workout: If You Can Solve These Word Chains, Your Brain Is Probably Bigger Than Everyone Else's (Sorry Not Sorry)

Also in Internet Finds: "These 37 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I Think I Have Abs Now"

Also in Internet Finds: "100 People Who Woke Up One Morning This Year And Promptly Destroyed Their Entire Lives"

Also in Internet Finds: "Crime Scene Investigators Are Sharing The \"Most Horrific\" Case They've Worked On"

Read it on BuzzFeed.com