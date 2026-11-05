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Bob Dylan Met Pope Leo, And This 1 Little Detail Has Everyone Cracking Jokes
By Zoe Robotin,6 days ago
In the wild year of 2026, almost nothing could surprise me. But somehow, someway, an unexpected duo popped up on my feed that I would have never guessed would be in the same room together: Bob Dylan and Pope Leo XIV.
Bob's meeting with Pope Leo took place at the Vatican on Nov. 4, between his concert dates in Italy. The pair's meeting "[consisted] of greetings and a few lighthearted exchanges," according to the Vatican.
What's even more surprising is the fact that this isn't the first pope the musician has met. Back in 1997, Bob performed before Pope John Paul II and a crowd of roughly 300,000 people at the 23rd National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna, Italy. After performing a few songs, he went down to shake the pope's hand.
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Back to Pope Leo, though. This meeting, in particular, is receiving a lot of attention for one hilarious reason: Bob's outfit.
Yup. Hood up and all.
It looks like they're plotting something.
Saving my personal favorite for last, this picture really shows off the fit.
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Here's what people on X are saying about it:
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Reddit also had some bangers:
While a lot of it was just silly jokes, some people called out Bob's lack of formality:
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To which people replied:
What are your thoughts on Bob's emo look? Let us know in the comments.
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