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Bob Dylan Met Pope Leo, And This 1 Little Detail Has Everyone Cracking Jokes

By Zoe Robotin,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sbaw1_1Go0e1Ef00

In the wild year of 2026, almost nothing could surprise me. But somehow, someway, an unexpected duo popped up on my feed that I would have never guessed would be in the same room together: Bob Dylan and Pope Leo XIV.

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H. Thompson / Evening Standard / Hulton Archive / Getty Images, TIZIANA FABI / AFP via Getty Images

Bob's meeting with Pope Leo took place at the Vatican on Nov. 4, between his concert dates in Italy. The pair's meeting "[consisted] of greetings and a few lighthearted exchanges," according to the Vatican.

What's even more surprising is the fact that this isn't the first pope the musician has met. Back in 1997, Bob performed before Pope John Paul II and a crowd of roughly 300,000 people at the 23rd National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna, Italy. After performing a few songs, he went down to shake the pope's hand.

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Bob has actually had a pretty interesting relationship with religion over the years. He grew up in a Jewish family and later converted to Christianity in the late '70s.

POOL / AFP via Getty Images

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Back to Pope Leo, though. This meeting, in particular, is receiving a lot of attention for one hilarious reason: Bob's outfit.

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Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

Yup. Hood up and all.

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Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

It looks like they're plotting something.

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Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

Saving my personal favorite for last, this picture really shows off the fit.

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Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

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Here's what people on X are saying about it:

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sonivamusic / Via x.com
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20th Century Studios / MarkGettner / Via x.com

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Reddit also had some bangers:

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Disney / Acceptable_Rule_7590 / Via reddit.com
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neutralmondmilkhotel / Via reddit.com
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Lost_Pantheon / Via reddit.com

While a lot of it was just silly jokes, some people called out Bob's lack of formality:

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Nimue_- / AltairaMorbius2200CE / Via reddit.com

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To which people replied:

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therealdanhill / Via reddit.com

What are your thoughts on Bob's emo look? Let us know in the comments.

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