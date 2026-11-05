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Politics

Mississippi Could Turn Blue Thanks To This Wild Viral Campaign Ad

By Matt Stopera,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggeDr_1GnsuzzO00

In case you missed it, which IDK how you did, the Mississippi Senate race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Scott Colom is still too close to call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cHuF_1GnsuzzO00
Brad Vest / Getty Images

Yeah, I know, MISSISSIPPI. They haven't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGaa0_1GnsuzzO00
kylegriffin1/x.com

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The internet has some funny things to say about this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbRsx_1GnsuzzO00
@suealmonte/threads.com

We have this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiAAP_1GnsuzzO00
@mondaypunday/threads.com

This:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUq40_1GnsuzzO00
@pearlmania500/threads.com

And this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHvpL_1GnsuzzO00
@therealseansantiago/threads.com

Related: "Are These People Actually The A-Hole Or Not?"

And now, a campaign ad that people are calling one of the best political ads of the decade is going suuuuper viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaSwk_1GnsuzzO00
@sharonsaysso/threads.com

But first, some context: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was asked about the rising cost of beef in an interview earlier this year, and she essentially told Americans to just pick another protein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCTzH_1GnsuzzO00
Bloomberg / Getty Images

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Her Democratic opponent, Scott Colom, took that comment and turned it into this absolute masterpiece:

JoePostingg/x.com

SHEEEEIII is right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRnZ9_1GnsuzzO00
JoePostingg/x.com

People in the replies are convinced this ad actually helped turn Mississippi blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225gVo_1GnsuzzO00
joshtpm/x.com

"This is why Mississippi is about to go blue because like why would you say that?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvfE4_1GnsuzzO00
lenaapologist/x.com

Related: "19 Wholesome Tweets From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You"

Another person said, "We might get blississippi in part because the republican told americans 'no burger.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETjVZ_1GnsuzzO00
shesrightshow/x.com

And everyone else is obsessed with the white guy going "sheeeeeiiiiiiii."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l44xE_1GnsuzzO00
soggybrocoli/x.com

Either way, HURRY UP AND COUNT THE DAMN VOTES SHEIIIIIIII.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y0iu_1GnsuzzO00
soggybrocoli/x.com

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