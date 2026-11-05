Mississippi Could Turn Blue Thanks To This Wild Viral Campaign Ad

In case you missed it, which IDK how you did, the Mississippi Senate race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Scott Colom is still too close to call.

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Yeah, I know, MISSISSIPPI. They haven't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982!!

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The internet has some funny things to say about this!

We have this:

This:

And this:

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And now, a campaign ad that people are calling one of the best political ads of the decade is going suuuuper viral.

But first, some context: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was asked about the rising cost of beef in an interview earlier this year, and she essentially told Americans to just pick another protein.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

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Her Democratic opponent, Scott Colom, took that comment and turned it into this absolute masterpiece:

SHEEEEIII is right.

People in the replies are convinced this ad actually helped turn Mississippi blue.

"This is why Mississippi is about to go blue because like why would you say that?"

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Another person said, "We might get blississippi in part because the republican told americans 'no burger.'"

And everyone else is obsessed with the white guy going "sheeeeeiiiiiiii."

Either way, HURRY UP AND COUNT THE DAMN VOTES SHEIIIIIIII.

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