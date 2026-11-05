Jesse Watters Didn't Quite Manage To Keep His Cool About The Midterms

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday expressed sheer disbelief that the GOP lost white voters to Democrats in a frustrated acknowledgment that the Republican Party under President Donald Trump got utterly swept in the midterm elections.

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“But the coalition’s totally collapsed,” said Watters during a panel discussion.

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The conservative commentator, while speaking on The Five, said, “I mean, we lost whites?! Whites! You can’t do that! If you’re a Republican. Men! Hispanics, big time! And so, it’s going to take a while to put the coalition back together, because it was in the heartland.”

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Republicans took a political smattering on Election Day, but Watters seemed to understand at least some part of the widespread frustration among voters that made it possible, but only after joking about the Democratic “spanking,” of course.

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“But this was a spanking,” Watters said. “I mean, this was a severe spanking, which is also a form of punishment. And so maybe the Republicans learned their lesson that if you’re going to make life more expensive for people, you have to be able to sell it.”

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He continued, “And if you can’t sell it, you’re going to pay for it.”

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“The trade war and the Iran war are noble goals, but it’s a five-year deal,” said Watters. “And if you’re going to make people who are young, struggling, living paycheck to paycheck have to pay more for stuff and make it harder for them to climb the ladder, it’s not going to go well.”

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Trump lost a colossal amount of support from voters who helped reelect him in 2024.

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Preliminary data from Tufts University on Wednesday shows 61% of white voters ages 18 to 29 backed Democratic candidates in the House — up from 54% in 2024 — and that 71% of young Hispanic voters supported Democrats in House races.

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While Watters suggested that the crushing defeat could open “a bigger lane for a strong, untainted ‘America First’ patriot to ride into the next battle,” other MAGA supporters such as Elon Musk have warned that Democrats could elect a president in 2028.

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The tech trillionaire baselessly claimed last week that this could “end” American democracy.

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This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

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