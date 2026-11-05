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50 People Who Woke Up And Watched Their Entire Lives Slowly Spiral Out Of Control

By Dave Stopera,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODdAM_1GnpxDWc00

1. The person whose ring is now cooked to perfection:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TxIt_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

2. The person who probably should've worn a cover:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osgh0_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

3. The person who might be a bit late for their appointment:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDTLw_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

4. The person whose pizza might be a tad bit spicy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8CS5_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

5. The person whose shoes are finger lickin' good:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eyOt_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

6. The person who is cutting chicken with recklass abandon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnXEj_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

7. The person who will have a hatred for witches until the day they die:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoL69_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

Related: "13 \"Unsolved\" Mysteries Where Pretty Much Everyone Considers Solved"

8. The person who got the "LEGO-man Special":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aaCJ_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

9. The person who is about to wake up on another astral plane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr9Zr_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

10. The person who's about to chow-down into some good ol' fashioned medium-rare chicken:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Xzic_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

11. The person who will not be having any soup tonight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzX0t_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

12. The person who got a special surprise at the bottom of their drink:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtWlQ_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

13. The person who probably should've pointed out that it's Halloween:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dN11X_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

14. The person who got the most literal cake of all time:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD9Yy_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

15. The person who got a sandwich for RABBITS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozxUh_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

16. The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jc9ee_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

17. The person who was kind enough to let a friend crash in their kitchen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24C3Zb_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

Related: "Are These People Actually The A-Hole Or Not?"

18. The person who created this monstrosity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWxgI_1GnpxDWc00
u/historyhoneybee / Via reddit.com

19. The person who experienced this devastating mistake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Jk9w_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

20. The person who shall remain uncaffeinated today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxgBG_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

21. The person who's about to find an absolutely JACKED spider:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPXeg_1GnpxDWc00
u/therepublic63 / Via reddit.com

22. The person who got that delicious dirty wooden spoon flavor in their stew:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETGXr_1GnpxDWc00
u/what_isthereal / Via reddit.com

23. The person who got a text no homeowner ever wants to get:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcR0W_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

24. The person who got served some straight-up GOOP:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vr5YO_1GnpxDWc00
u/alert_cat6258 / Via reddit.com

25. The person who might want to find a new place to live:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGjvE_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

26. The person whose apple had a little extra flavor to it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c53Kn_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

Related: "31 Funny Tweets To Help You Through Whatever Fresh Hell The World Is Right Now"

27. The person who just got a hole in one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwyIl_1GnpxDWc00
u/bir3 / Via reddit.com

28. The person whose car is looking fantastic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZArHG_1GnpxDWc00
u/orson_wales / Via reddit.com

29. The person whose chicken is now one with the freezer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Vx9c_1GnpxDWc00
u/bradkrauss2010 / Via reddit.com

30. The person who had THIS happen to them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159sPx_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

31. The person who just got Schrodinger's delivery order:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uGqZ_1GnpxDWc00
u/cjbloom77 / Via reddit.com

32. The person who found out a really interesting fact about their body:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7Zu3_1GnpxDWc00
u/better-requirement78 / Via reddit.com

33. The person who loves all their pets very much, I'm sure:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtqIZ_1GnpxDWc00
u/foulfaerie / Via reddit.com

34. The person who parked in the worst possible spot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZVLR_1GnpxDWc00
Facebook

35. The person who experienced that classic problem we've all had before:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oq1W_1GnpxDWc00
u/fasterbrew / Via reddit.com

36. The person who lost the cookie lottery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rM7Xi_1GnpxDWc00
u/rare-disk4809 / Via reddit.com

37. The person whose subtitles really said it all:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2her_1GnpxDWc00
u/theimpossibleplate / Via reddit.com

38. The person who had a slight pants malfunction at work:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YGhU_1GnpxDWc00
u/supernothing90 / Via reddit.com

Related: "19 Wholesome Tweets From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You"

39. The person whose phone is practically making fun of them at this point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5MrV_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

40. The person whose new glove forever changed them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z481_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

41. The person who might want to go inside now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWWRo_1GnpxDWc00
u/potentialpirate1035 / Via reddit.com

42. The person who got so, so close to going down the slide:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AP7ZF_1GnpxDWc00
u/slingshotroadster / Via reddit.com

43. The person who just made the world's biggest protein shake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJh8v_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

44. The person who loves music so much they'll never be without it now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407LQa_1GnpxDWc00
u/punchypractioner / Via reddit.com

45. The person who didn't just spill the beans, they exploded them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOalt_1GnpxDWc00
u/miss_misery / Via reddit.com

46. The person who is now projected to go numbe one overall in the 2026 NBA draft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hz4XF_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

47. The person who is evidently at the start of an incredible journey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wK0dw_1GnpxDWc00
u/dorrekis / Via reddit.com

48. The person whose car is about to go on some sort of Cars inspired Dante's Inferno voyage through the underworld:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nR9B6_1GnpxDWc00
u/unintentionalgenius / Via reddit.com

49. The person who gave their stairs a wonderful coat of beautiful white paint:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsqeG_1GnpxDWc00
u/no_comparison704 / Via reddit.com

50. And the person who loves technology very much, I'm sure:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7yrr_1GnpxDWc00
reddit.com

Your daily brain workout: If You Can Solve These Word Chains, Your Brain Is Probably Bigger Than Everyone Else's (Sorry Not Sorry)

Also in Internet Finds: "These 37 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I Think I Have Abs Now"

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