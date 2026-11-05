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50 People Who Woke Up And Watched Their Entire Lives Slowly Spiral Out Of Control
By Dave Stopera,6 days ago
1. The person whose ring is now cooked to perfection:
2. The person who probably should've worn a cover:
3. The person who might be a bit late for their appointment:
4. The person whose pizza might be a tad bit spicy:
5. The person whose shoes are finger lickin' good:
6. The person who is cutting chicken with recklass abandon:
7. The person who will have a hatred for witches until the day they die:
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8. The person who got the "LEGO-man Special":
9. The person who is about to wake up on another astral plane:
10. The person who's about to chow-down into some good ol' fashioned medium-rare chicken:
11. The person who will not be having any soup tonight:
12. The person who got a special surprise at the bottom of their drink:
13. The person who probably should've pointed out that it's Halloween:
14. The person who got the most literal cake of all time:
15. The person who got a sandwich for RABBITS:
16. The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:
17. The person who was kind enough to let a friend crash in their kitchen:
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18. The person who created this monstrosity:
19. The person who experienced this devastating mistake:
20. The person who shall remain uncaffeinated today:
21. The person who's about to find an absolutely JACKED spider:
22. The person who got that delicious dirty wooden spoon flavor in their stew:
23. The person who got a text no homeowner ever wants to get:
24. The person who got served some straight-up GOOP:
25. The person who might want to find a new place to live:
26. The person whose apple had a little extra flavor to it:
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27. The person who just got a hole in one:
28. The person whose car is looking fantastic:
29. The person whose chicken is now one with the freezer:
30. The person who had THIS happen to them:
31. The person who just got Schrodinger's delivery order:
32. The person who found out a really interesting fact about their body:
33. The person who loves all their pets very much, I'm sure:
34. The person who parked in the worst possible spot:
35. The person who experienced that classic problem we've all had before:
36. The person who lost the cookie lottery:
37. The person whose subtitles really said it all:
38. The person who had a slight pants malfunction at work:
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39. The person whose phone is practically making fun of them at this point:
40. The person whose new glove forever changed them:
41. The person who might want to go inside now:
42. The person who got so, so close to going down the slide:
43. The person who just made the world's biggest protein shake:
44. The person who loves music so much they'll never be without it now:
45. The person who didn't just spill the beans, they exploded them:
46. The person who is now projected to go numbe one overall in the 2026 NBA draft:
47. The person who is evidently at the start of an incredible journey:
48. The person whose car is about to go on some sort of Cars inspired Dante's Inferno voyage through the underworld:
49. The person who gave their stairs a wonderful coat of beautiful white paint:
50. And the person who loves technology very much, I'm sure:
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