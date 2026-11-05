17 Times Abdul El-Sayed Eviscerated A Republican

There are politicians who respond to attacks with carefully worded answers, and then there's America's first Muslim Senator, Abdul El-Sayed.

JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty Images

Throughout his Michigan Senate campaign, the doctor and epidemiologist proved he was more than willing to trade insults with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and his opponent, former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, often with a perfectly timed joke and an overabundance of rizz.

Now that he's won his election, these moments look even better in hindsight. Here are 17 of his best burns:

1. When Trump suggested he'd need to go through a metal detector to enter the Senate, and El-Sayed challenged him to a lie detector test. "Here's the deal, Donald," he said during a rally last month. "I'll go through a metal detector if you'll sit for a lie detector."

"I've got nothing to hide. You've got so much to hide. My first question? Epstein. Second question: Did you win the 2020 election?" C-SPAN / YouTube / Via youtube.com

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2. When Vance called him a "weasel," and El-Sayed responded by declaring himself a "f*cking wolverine." Speaking to a crowd of more than 1,300 people in Marquette, Michigan, El-Sayed rejected the insult before suggesting Vance take his Buckeye and shove it somewhere else.

The "Wolverine" reference was a nod to El-Sayed's alma mater, the University of Michigan. C-SPAN / YouTube / Via youtube.com

3. When he casually called President Donald Trump an "idiot" during an interview with Hasan Minhaj. "Donald Trump is an idiot. Whatever you think about him, he has one genius, which is the genius of getting attention, which is because his dad never gave him enough," said El-Sayed.

@Hasan Minhaj / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"Because he was a nepo baby, because he had resources, realized quickly that he just craved for attention and then used the bullying tactics that he uses right now to get it. But the man is an idiot, I mean, just when it comes down to it, like, just a fool."

@Hasan Minhaj / YouTube / Via youtube.com

4. ...before turning his attention to Vance, who he said "is a smart person" but "has no actual soul."

@Hasan Minhaj / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"He has no actual charisma, and so his thing is just to suck up to the strongest person in the room to do their bidding," El-Sayed continued.

@Hasan Minhaj / YouTube / Via youtube.com

El-Sayed also lambasted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as a "mini-fool bully," asserting he is one of a "whole coterie of the dumbest...most cowardly people" running the country.

5. When, during a campaign rally, he renamed JD Vance "JV Dance," making fun of Ohio State's mascot for essentially being a nut. "What's his name ― JV Dance? They keep sending JV here and asking JV to do the dirty work, but that's the thing about it," El-Sayed said. "JV's got zero charisma. They taught him that at Ohio State. When your school mascot's like a nut, what do you expect? JV Dance!"

(Vance graduated from the University of Michigan rival Ohio State University, whose mascot is the Buckeye — a literal nut.) @Acyn / X.com / Via x.com

Marco Foster / Via x.com

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6. El-Sayed shredded Vance's lack of rizz again in an August 2026 press conference. When asked about the VP's attempt to appeal to young voters, he replied: "I'm sure he was doing so charismatically, as he does everything."

Daily Kos / YouTube / Via youtube.com

7. He also christened him "Low-T JD" during an appearance on MS NOW's The Beatlast month, saying the VP "always brings the energy down every time you hear him talk."

HuffPost / YouTube / Via youtube.com

8. When Trump said he was "full of sh*t," and El-Sayed turned the diss into a joke about the Oval Office, responding to the president's remark with: "At least I don't let mine go in the middle of the Oval Office."

The remark was in reference to less-than-flattering public commentary and rumors about Trump's bodily functions. @SkyNews / YouTube / Via youtube.com

9. ...and then threatened to continue bringing up the president's rumored hygiene problems, saying, “Watching those videos, and you’re just like…he can’t seem to keep it in!" adding that, "If [Trump] wants to comment on me, then, you know, two can play at the game."

@Acyn / YouTube / Via x.com

10. When Mike Rogers tried to mock his height with a children's T-shirt (El-Sayed is listed as 5'9" for reference), and he thanked him for the gift before jokingly asking, "Does everybody under their socialism get, like, a little black T-shirt, is that the thing?" while cracking up.

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11. When he addressed Donald Trump directly during an interview on MS NOW, challenging him to come campaign against him in Michigan, saying, "Donald, come to Michigan. Donald, please. Please, I'm asking you. Please, come to Michigan."

MS NOW / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"Donald, here is the gauntlet, here's the challenge," he continued. "I think you are too afraid to come to Michigan because you know when I beat your candidate, and you came, I'm actually beating you. So Donald. Welcome to Michigan, I dare you to come."

MS NOW / YouTube / Via youtube.com

12. When he went on Jesse Watters's Fox News show and asked him whether he was circumcised after the host pressed him on gender-affirming medical procedures for minors. "Sex changes for minors. Do you support that?" Watters asked.

Abdul El- Sayed / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"Do you really want to have this conversation?" El-Sayed replied. "Are you circumcised?" Watters confirmed he was, then said, "That's a personal question, doctor." To which the senator-elect replied, "So you probably should want to move on."

Abdul El- Sayed / YouTube / Via youtube.com

13. El-Sayed then got Watters to laugh after calling his Republican opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers, a "beta."

"Can we all agree that Mike Rogers is a beta? Dude won't even come on to your show, he's afraid of getting grilled," he told Watters, who laughed. Abdul El- Sayed / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"The guy's a beta, he doesn't like to answer questions, and he dodges every debate."

Abdul El- Sayed / YouTube / Via youtube.com

14. When a Republican operative tried to trap him with a question about the Muslim Brotherhood, and it backfired. Badly. During an October campaign event, a man identifying himself as "Tommy" confronted El-Sayed, repeatedly asking, "Will you disavow the Muslim Brotherhood?"

USA Today / YouTube / Via youtube.com

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El-Sayed denied any allegiance to the organization before turning the conversation on Tommy, saying: "You assume, Tommy, that because I am Muslim, that somehow I would have some allegiance to something that is not our Constitution," before echoing John F. Kennedy's famous reply after being asked about becoming the first Catholic president.

"I'm not running to be a Muslim senator. I'm running for US Senate and happen to be Muslim," he said. Subsequent reporting identified Tommy as Thomas Teepell, a Republican operative who had worked for Sen. Josh Hawley. USA Today / YouTube / Via youtube.com

15. When he won the midterm election and reminded JD Vance, who'd called him "very, very evil," that he'd have to swear him in to the Senate. During his Nov. 4 victory speech, El-Sayed addressed the VP directly, using an Arabic term of endearment as a jab: "JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January."

Per Dictionary.com: "Habibi is an Arabic word that literally means 'my love' (sometimes also translated as 'my dear,' 'my darling,' or 'beloved.'") DRM News / YouTube / Via youtube.com

He also couldn't resist one last football joke: "So you know what that means? Wolverine 1, Buckeye 0."

DRM News / YouTube / Via youtube.com

16. And when, during the same victory speech, El-Sayed told Trump, "Donald, look, I know, you struggle with my name," referring to the president's frequent anti-Muslim rhetoric and promise to call him "Senator Mohamed."

@nbcwashington / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me 'Senator.'"

@nbcwashington / YouTube / Via youtube.com

17. Finally, when he predicted back in May that he'd "smoke" Mike Rogers by seven points...and then he actually did.

At the time, El-Sayed faced a difficult Democratic primary, but his insistence that voters wanted candidates who would "get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and pass Medicare for all" obviously resonated. He smoked Rogers by seven points exactly.

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