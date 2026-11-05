33 Posts From Politics In October That Will Probably Give You A Migraine, Sorry

WHO 😁 ELSE 😁 CAN'T 😁 STOP 😁 SMILING 😁????

The midterm elections were historic in many ways. For the first time since 1932 (!!!), Kansas elected a Democrat to the Senate. Democrats won back a majority of both the House and Senate. Keisha Lance Bottoms won Georgia's gubernatorial race, making her the first Black female governor in the US. Texas Governor Greg Abbott lost his bid for reelection to Gina Hinojosa, who will become Texas's first Latina governor.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

And Abdul El-Sayed beat Mike Rogers in the run for Michigan's open Senate seat, making him the first Muslim senator in the US.

JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images

All in all, the blue wave came through full force this election cycle. But, before you start doing the worm in celebration, let's take a moment to reflect on whatever the [redacted] was happening in American politics this October:

1. It was apparently ass-tober for Trump, as the 80-year-old spent the month talking about a whole lotta cabooses. From Nicki Minaj...

Alex Wong / Getty Images

(Help.)

2. ... To Senator Jon Husted, whom Trump lauded for having a hot bod: "I don't do this with men very often — I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass, and I looked at the whole— and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands! He's got these, like, claws."

KENT NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

What is America even about at this point?

3. He later clarified that he wasn't looking at Husted's ass for the reasons you blue-haired liberals and the woke media may think. He was looking to see where "the power" came from.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Oh. OK. Because we were wondering.

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Related: "33 Of The Best Tweets About Dems Winning Elections Across The US Last Night"

4. It was a big horny-on-main month for Donnie.

Bleh.

5. But, to be clear, he's not that into Ken Paxton's ass.

Sorry, Kenny.

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6. Conservatives were, of course, on their usual ish of trying to disparage progressive midterm candidates, like (now-Senate-elect) Abdul El-Sayed, whom Trump kept calling "Mohamed" and a "radical jihadist."

Huh, Ted Cruz once called Zohran Mamdani something similar. Gee, I wonder what they could possibly be getting at.

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7. But El-Sayed is a Scorpio, and it's officially #SCORPIOSEASON #RAHHHH, sooo it's safe to say he did NOT let these little comments slide. He started with JD Vance, coining the nickname "Low-T JD."

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WHACK HIM AGAIN!

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8. He also straight-up called Trump an idiot.

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BOOM.

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9. Trump added a new country to his shithole list. It's...DRUMROLL PLEASE...NORWAY.

Wait really? Why? *checks notes* Oh. It's because he didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize. That makes way more sense now.

10. He also went on a diatribe about loving meat and made an, um, interesting gesture.

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AHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

11. Jake Paul was skulking his way into politics again this month. Ugh. UGH! I can't even.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Related: "This Republican Voter Delivered A Blunt 1 Word Message To Donald Trump"

I'm so irritated.

12. PALETTE CLEANSER!

Happy for New Yorkers' joyful side plot. Happy and not at all jealous.

13. This month, there's been a lot of talk about how things are looking in the White House. Oh. Well, no, not that.

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Even though, yeah, people have plenty of comments about that, too.

14. Namely, former president Barack Obama made this comment about Trump's interior-decor taste: "He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."

Cheesecake gate ensued.

15. MAGA had a really normal reaction to Obama's joke. Duh.

Al Drago / Getty Images

???

16. JD Vance gave his very unique (and incrediblyincorrect) definition of socialism.

Huh. How quaint!

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17. C-SPAN posted this shady clip of Pete Hegseth running many, many, many, many paces behind troop members.

Related: "This New Photo Of Trump Might Actually Be The Worst Picture Of Him I've Ever Seen"

I'm totally not laughing...

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18. Speaking of running, Trump posted this AI video of himself running really fast after a tiger and then cuddling it.

Like, what was the point?

19. There was a lot of online buzz about a woman named Susan Dell after her appearance in the Oval Office went viral.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Her husband is Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies.

20. Similarly, people were discussing Barbera Thornhill, Trump's new ambassador-at-large to monitor and combat human trafficking online after a photo of her went viral.

Yeah, people were talking.

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21. The Pentagon announced it would be livestreaming a public execution.

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Bit ironic, innit?

22. Then they canceled it.

Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images

...

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23. During a rally, Trump played right in fans' faces, saying, "I could say the stupidest things, and you'd clap."

Then they clapped...lol.

24. The White House hired a new press secretary.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

And she had a, uh, rough first day.

25. Then, five days later, she got fired. Er, I mean, "transitioned out" of the role.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Record-breaking!

26. No worries, though. Rumor is they're already on the lookout for a new replacement, apparently in Nicki Minaj.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Related: "36 Tweets That Sum Up This Messy, Messy Week In Politics"

THUNDER CRACK!

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27. Kristi Noem tried to dunk on country star Kacey Musgraves, who endorsed James Talarico for the Senate.

Kristi Noem/James Talarico / Via x.com

And let's just say it backfired. (Talarico won his Senate seat too, btw.)

Woof.

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28. Pope Leo XIV announced that he'd been diagnosed with lung cancer and would be undergoing surgery to remove the tumor.

#SAVEWOKEPOPE #GOSOX #DABEARS

29. POP QUIZ — How do you think Trump responded to Da Pope's news? A) Normally? Or B) Extremely oddly? I'll give you some time to guess.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

ANSWER — IT WAS SUPER FREAKIN' WEIRD (OF COURSE). He said, "His brother's a friend of mine. He's a fantastic guy, and his wife — you know, they're big Trump supporters. They have MAGA all over their house. And I can say that his brother loves him a lot, loves the pope a lot, and that's good. That's good enough for me."

30. Shocker: Trump snapped at another reporter! (My jaw stayed in place.)

Presidential behavior, as always.

31. The official White House Twitter account posted an AI slop video that appears to depict prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Ilhan Omar, and a sombrero-clad Hakeem Jeffries, performing at NPR's Tiny Desk. Sigh. Four original sentences left.

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It did not go over well.

32. Another really awesome, not at all offensive, and appalling thing the official White House account posted.

Explain the joke. Quickly.

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And, finally:

33. Soulja Boy teased a 2028 presidential run. Three original sentences left.

Now watch me, yuu.

Thoughts???

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