Trump Supporters Are Sharing Why They Voted Democrat This Time

Democrats won both the House and Senate in this week's midterm elections, and part of their success came down to some voters switching sides or sitting this one out. On Reddit, u/Worldly-Shop-3850asked people who supported Trump in 2024 but went blue this year to share their reasons why, and some of them might surprise you. Here's what people shared:

1. "Broken promises. Either he did the opposite or didn't do anything for the last two years."

—shadowdarkwolf Eric Lee / Getty Images

2. "Because we were promised ALL of the Epstein files, peace in Ukraine, and no new wars."

—Particular-Ad-7338 JIM WATSON / Getty Images

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3. "He actively praises the enemy and strikes deals with them, speaks good about them, while simultaneously targeting our allies. This, in my opinion, is so unbelievably concerning, and I’m surprised he still has a following."

—TizzieVanWinkles Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

4. "Oddly enough, JD Vance just posted the results of a poll showing what would bring Trump '24 to Democrat '26 votes back: End the war. Focus on cost of living/inflation. Put America First. Change our relationship to Israel. As one of those voters, he's spot on. Too bad he didn't listen to the people who were saying that in January 2025."

—Icy_Peace6993 EVAN VUCCI / Getty Images

5. "I was a three-time Trump voter, so I definitely can give my point of view. Trump 2.0 is a far different beast than Trump 1.0. Tariffs this time are across the board and are targeting our allies and not our enemies. Iran war, after we were promised no new wars. AI is not super intelligence and this argument is something that just makes the GOP look stupid. $5000 bribes for votes — what socialist idea is this? Cronyism under Trump 2.0 is worse than Hunter Biden. Trump coin. Morons like Hegseth making outrageous statements about the Iran War."

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

"Trump has pushed the party to the brink, and the US Congress and Senate have refused to stand up to him on these issues and have given up their own conservative values because they were afraid of a Trump or MAGA backlash. I voted GOP only for my local and state government. Congress and the Senate, I voted for third parties."

—Pattonator70

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6. "I got tired of 'owning the libs' while my cost of living kept going up. Also, I had to stand by and watch the last shreds of dignity that the GOP had get shredded for the sake of hypocrisy."

—lefthandopen NurPhoto / Getty Images

7. "No new wars. 'America first' turned into 'Israel first.' Also, he said he didn’t want support from anyone who wanted to release the Epstein files, so I respected his wish."

—RichLeadership2807 MANDEL NGAN / Getty Images

8. "I’m not sure if Kamala would have been better than Trump. I disliked them both, but reluctantly voted for Trump. I want a politician that will have adult conversations. We can’t spend more on every government program while wanting to cut taxes for everyone. We can’t fight wars and expect not to have to finance them. The entitlements are bankrupting the country. Disability is bankrupting the country. I blame the American voters just as much as the politicians."

—EscapeTheCubicle Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

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9. "I can blink a lot, but I cannot blink incompetence. The war with Iran is incompetent. Full stop. There was no plan B. Also, now, what is the plan? The goal? Regime change? I am also tired of all the bullshit rhetoric. Gulf of America. Lake America. 51st state. All that does is alienate people."

—LukasJackson67 Bloomberg / Getty Images

10. "Pointless war with Iran. Making Canada our enemy for some unknown reason (I legit have no idea where this came from). Threatening Denmark over Greenland. Treatment of Ukraine. Cutting projects to states solely based on who they voted for. Same with FEMA funding. It's just the grievance politics in general. Wasting money/corruption (e.g., the way he approached the memorial pool with an emergency no-bid contract. Not sure why everything is an emergency)."

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

"The general violation of rules/norms, trying to find legal loopholes to get around laws, blatantly violating the law, the court says no, but the damage is already done, and going back on promises. He's too focused on screwing allies over for short-term gains, not realizing it hurts us in the long run."

—Amadon29

11. "Started a half-baked, dumbass war. Dismantled restrictions for AI data centers, allowing an unsafe and unchecked digital arms race. Unchecked rising prices/inflation. Butchered the FDA (Elon Musk's fault, but Trump never fixed the organization). Still withholding info about Epstein, Maxwell, and others."

—DutchBlaz3r Win McNamee / Getty Images

Related: "36 Tweets That Sum Up This Messy, Messy Week In Politics"

12. "I didn't vote for Biden, then Harris, because the economy sucked. Now Trump's economy sucks. So I voted for someone else. My gut feeling is I'll do it again in two to four years."

—Swing-Too-Hard Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

13. And finally, "I didn’t vote, but honestly I’m over Trump and his boys. For me, the Epstein files were bad, but the Iran war was really when I lost faith. Then when it came out that tariff money was getting handed to Amazon… the moronic super intelligence speech… trying to bribe people to vote. Nah, I’m good. Let me make it clear, though: I still fundamentally don’t agree with some elements that Democrats run on."

Handout / Getty Images

"I don’t believe in being soft on crime, pregnant men, 37 genders, trying to ruin people's lives because they said a no-no word while drunk and 16 years old. It’s just that the Trump guys are actively fucking up the country while going back on everything they promised, and so they’re the worse option now."

—bobbacklund11235

Did you flip your vote in the midterms, or do you know someone who did? Tell us why in the comments.

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