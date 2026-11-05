PinkPantheress Just Debunked Lip Filler Rumors With One Genius Explanation

This is PinkPantheress.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She's been a staple in the popular music scene since at least 2021, when she released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. Her incredibly catchy songs took over TikTok and the airwaves soon after.

PinkPantheress / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Since then, PinkPantheress has dropped a well-received studio album, multiple mixtapes, worked with big artists like Ice Spice, Zara Larsson, and Willow Smith, and she's been nominated for two Grammys. And she's only 25!

PinkPantheress / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Related: "These Celebs Look Unrecognizable In Old Photos — How Many Can You Identify?"

So it's safe to say that fans have been following PinkPantheress's career from the very beginning.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Growing up alongside the artist might be why some people felt the need to share their opinions on social media after they saw pictures of the British singer at the 2026 CFDA Awards.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

"Plumped henni," wrote one X user, to the tune of 750K views on the platform, alongside old photos of the star to suggest that she had some cosmetic work done.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Others quickly piled on, with claims of injectables and "pumping up her face." One X user claimed that she "has gotten injectables" despite being "one of my favs and it is okay to admit that."

princess appleahead / X / Via x.com

However, PinkPantheress logged on to put the rumors to rest.

PinkPantheress / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Related: "23 Secrets Celebs Uncovered That Changed Everything They Knew"

She explained that her face always looks different when she wears "heavy lip liner and some blush."

John Nacion / Getty Images

Though PinkPantheress is a natural beauty, she will sometimes sport a bit of makeup to give her fans a different lewk. And as the girlies know, lip liner can easily enhance the size of your lips through optical illusion.

James Devaney / Getty Images

If your shading and contouring are on point, then you might come out looking like Kylie Jenner. So really, PinkPantheress is just giving us a look at her makeup regimen, and the world a free beauty lesson.

Unaihuiziphotography / Getty Images

Related: "17 Celebrities Whose New Looks Made Them Completely Unrecognizable"

Knowing this, of course, some fans ran to PinkPantheress's defense and told the internet to be quiet.

@astral__aura / X / Via x.com

Another fan pointed out that PinkPantheress has had to log on and explain her physical appearance at least once before.

ashlee / X / Via x.com

In January, she went viral when she changed up her signature hairstyle and sported a new 'do at a Chanel dinner in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Because PinkPantheress is usually seen wearing bangs, when she moved her hair to the side and simply showed off her forehead, some people wondered out loud if she got cosmetic surgery or "fillers" in her face.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

The discourse caused PinkPantheress to say she's "never" showing her forehead again at the time.

Pop Crave / Via x.com

Related: "The 29 Wildest Celebrity Cheating Scandals In Hollywood History"

In an April 2026 interview with Interview magazine, PinkPantheress explained that she's very cognizant of how people view her and said she never wanted to show her face early in her career.

PinkPantheress / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"I never wanted to show my face because I didn't want it to affect how my music was received," she said.

PinkPantheress / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"Not even because of pretty privilege. It was more like, 'What if they don't like how I look? What if they think it doesn't match up with what they're listening to?'"

Timothy Norris / Getty Images

She noted that her appearance has affected her career. "I think the way I look has actually affected people's willingness to listen to me," she explained. "It's helped me a lot, but it's maybe made people not want to listen to me as well."

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Maybe the lesson here is that if you don't have something nice to say about someone's appearance, don't say anything at all.

Your daily brain workout: Your Brain Must Be, Like, Incredibly Large If You Can Solve These Word Chains

Also in Celebrity: "Shocking Celebrity Cancellations No One Could Have Predicted"

Also in Celebrity: "21 Celebrities Who Disppeared Out Of Nowhere"

Also in Celebrity: "20 Celebs Who Got Shockingly Honest About The Plastic Surgery They've Had"

Read it on BuzzFeed.com