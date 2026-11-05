A Fox News Host Explained His Viral Request To "Do A Spin On The Races" Live On Air

The 2026 midterms have very much taken the internet by storm.

Salwan Georges / Getty Images

Amid all the joyous posts, memes, and celebrity reactions circulating online, millions of X users viewed a clip of a Fox News host making an eyebrow-raising comment during live election-results coverage.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Related: "33 Of The Best Tweets About Dems Winning Elections Across The US Last Night"

The video, which was shared online by journalist Aaron Rupar, saw political anchor Bret Baier asking a member of the network’s staff if they could do a “spin on the races.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

While reporter Garrett Tenney was covering the Michigan Senate race, which saw Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed win over Republican Mike Rogers, Baier — who was co-hosting the show with Martha MacCallum — could be heard saying, “OK, can we do a spin on the races that…” before cutting himself off and adding, “Oh, I’m sorry, Garrett. I guess we’re on TV now. Thank you so much.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Related: "This Republican Voter Delivered A Blunt 1 Word Message To Donald Trump"

“That’s what happens at 11:24,” he quipped.

Related: "This New Photo Of Trump Might Actually Be The Worst Picture Of Him I've Ever Seen"

Rupar posted the clip on X and wrote, “OMG -- Bret Baier on a hot mic is heard saying 'can we do a spin on the races that?-- oh, I'm sorry. I guess we're on TV.’”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

But after the footage went viral and sparked a load of concerned responses, Baier clarified what he’d actually meant. “That was to Bill Hemmer. A spin on the board with Bill to see the various races that were outstanding. Thanks,” he tweeted.

Related: "36 Tweets That Sum Up This Messy, Messy Week In Politics"

Meanwhile, Rupar followed up: “Fox reached out to me in response to this tweet 👆and clarified that by ‘spin,’ what Bret Baier was referring to was taking a spin on their big board of race calls, not ‘spinning’ in the sense of pushing a narrative. They pointed out that Baier used similar language throughout the night, which you can see for instance in the clip below.” (Here’s the clip he’s referencing.)

Well then. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Your daily brain workout: If You're Smart, These Word Chains Should Be No Problem

Also in In the News: "13 Times Donald Trump Left Americans Mortified, According To Citizens"

Also in In the News: "MTG's Response To Republicans Losing Last Night's Elections Is BRUTALLY Honest"

Also in In the News: "21 Of The Internet's Most Brutal Critiques Of Trump's \"Gatsby\" Halloween Party"

Read it on BuzzFeed.com