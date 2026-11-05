Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Politics

A Fox News Host Explained His Viral Request To "Do A Spin On The Races" Live On Air

By Leyla Mohammed,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QROM8_1GnSpUF600

The 2026 midterms have very much taken the internet by storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at8J7_1GnSpUF600
Salwan Georges / Getty Images

Amid all the joyous posts, memes, and celebrity reactions circulating online, millions of X users viewed a clip of a Fox News host making an eyebrow-raising comment during live election-results coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdlOd_1GnSpUF600
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Related: "33 Of The Best Tweets About Dems Winning Elections Across The US Last Night"

The video, which was shared online by journalist Aaron Rupar, saw political anchor Bret Baier asking a member of the network’s staff if they could do a “spin on the races.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPMz9_1GnSpUF600
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

While reporter Garrett Tenney was covering the Michigan Senate race, which saw Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed win over Republican Mike Rogers, Baier — who was co-hosting the show with Martha MacCallum — could be heard saying, “OK, can we do a spin on the races that…” before cutting himself off and adding, “Oh, I’m sorry, Garrett. I guess we’re on TV now. Thank you so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejhIj_1GnSpUF600
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Related: "This Republican Voter Delivered A Blunt 1 Word Message To Donald Trump"

“That’s what happens at 11:24,” he quipped.

Related: "This New Photo Of Trump Might Actually Be The Worst Picture Of Him I've Ever Seen"

Rupar posted the clip on X and wrote, “OMG -- Bret Baier on a hot mic is heard saying 'can we do a spin on the races that?-- oh, I'm sorry. I guess we're on TV.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QO3W7_1GnSpUF600
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

But after the footage went viral and sparked a load of concerned responses, Baier clarified what he’d actually meant. “That was to Bill Hemmer. A spin on the board with Bill to see the various races that were outstanding. Thanks,” he tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvTiv_1GnSpUF600
@BretBaier / Via x.com

Related: "36 Tweets That Sum Up This Messy, Messy Week In Politics"

Meanwhile, Rupar followed up: “Fox reached out to me in response to this tweet 👆and clarified that by ‘spin,’ what Bret Baier was referring to was taking a spin on their big board of race calls, not ‘spinning’ in the sense of pushing a narrative. They pointed out that Baier used similar language throughout the night, which you can see for instance in the clip below.” (Here’s the clip he’s referencing.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kohm1_1GnSpUF600
@atrupar / Via x.com

Well then. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Your daily brain workout: If You're Smart, These Word Chains Should Be No Problem

Also in In the News: "13 Times Donald Trump Left Americans Mortified, According To Citizens"

Also in In the News: "MTG's Response To Republicans Losing Last Night's Elections Is BRUTALLY Honest"

Also in In the News: "21 Of The Internet's Most Brutal Critiques Of Trump's \"Gatsby\" Halloween Party"

Read it on BuzzFeed.com

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments