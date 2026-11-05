People Are Obsessed With Ariana Grande's Shady Dig At Republicans

It's a good time to be alive. The 2026 midterm elections saw the Democrats regain control of both the House and Senate after two years of Republican control. The midterms also brought historic victories for candidates across the country — including first-time wins for women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people of color.

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Many people are overjoyed by the midterm election results. Some (MAGA folks) aren't so happy. But one person who's certainly thrilled about the "bluenami" is Ariana Grande.

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Ari has long been outspoken about politics, and she's been celebrating the midterm results with a ton of Instagram stories. She reposted slides celebrating young voters who powered the "blue tsunami," as well as another post about the "women who just made history" with their wins.

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She reshared another post from the LGBTQ+ community page, @lovequeers, which celebrated the historic triumphs of LGBTQ+ candidates like Chris Pappas, who was elected US Senator for New Hampshire, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate, and Sarah McBride, America's first openly transgender member of Congress, who was reelected to the US House for Delaware.

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Ari's Brighter Days Ahead Foundation — which she founded to uplift and directly fund "small organizations that provide protection, support, and vital resources for vulnerable communities" — also shared a string of posts celebrating the blue wave. "Yesterday, voters across the country showed up for reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, and the freedom to vote,” read one of the slides, which also listed off some of the historic wins from the midterms.

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Ariana reposted all of these to her public account, although that wasn't the only way she was celebrating the Democrats' triumphs online.

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Like many of us, it seems Ariana was doing some celebratory scrolling on social media yesterday, as fans noticed that she liked an IG post shading Republicans.

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Shared by a creator called @rebmasel, the IG post featured a screenshot of an X post from user @intomatthew. "a moment of silence for republicans," they wrote, before adding "me asf" next to a very, very loud 40-second clip of Ariana belting the final chorus of "Dangerous Woman" with all of her might.

At the time of writing, @rebmasel's IG repost has over 66,000 likes, including one from Ariana herself.

In the comments section, fans are finding it funny (though not all that surprising) that Ari would like a post shading Republicans. "LMFAOOO ARIANA IS A DEMOCRAT DOWN," one user wrote, while someone else echoed, "idk why y’all are so tickled she liked this, y’all KNOW how she is 🤣 she doesn’t play."

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Truly, what a time to be alive. Good for you, Ari.

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