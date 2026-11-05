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Funny

23 Embarrassing Screenshots That Are Hilarious To Look At

By Ajani Bazile-Dutes,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EErUn_1Gn06fqM00

1. This person who did advertise themself positively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07N7fh_1Gn06fqM00
u/Turboporro69 / Via reddit.com

2. This person who was having a dirty chat and ruined the vibe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpVAx_1Gn06fqM00
u/drewdaboss111 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who shared a new hack:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KH7r_1Gn06fqM00
u/Competitive_Bear_470 / Via reddit.com

4. This person who shared his research findings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uZzZ_1Gn06fqM00
u/subhajitA123 / Via reddit.com

Related: "13 \"Unsolved\" Mysteries Where Pretty Much Everyone Considers Solved"

5. This person who accidentally exposed themself:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zvTH_1Gn06fqM00
u/mamalfi12 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who roasted themself:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePx6B_1Gn06fqM00
u/mamalfi12 / Via reddit.com

7. This person who had an active imagination:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Df1dd_1Gn06fqM00
u/qazxdr123 / Via reddit.com

8. This person who replied to a tweet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giNr2_1Gn06fqM00
u/KekcelF / Via reddit.com

9. This person who had an unexpected response to this post:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5V9V_1Gn06fqM00
u/martyz97 / Via reddit.com

Related: "Are These People Actually The A-Hole Or Not?"

10. This person who reminisced about their school days:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvw5x_1Gn06fqM00
u/tech-no-logic1 / Via reddit.com

11. This person who got totally owned:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3fP3_1Gn06fqM00
u/CelibateHo / Via reddit.com

12. This person who was honest about money being tight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ySI1_1Gn06fqM00
u/OMGSheCrazee / Via reddit.com

13. This person who threw a tantrum over pizza:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj72O_1Gn06fqM00
u/Coffee_MysticRealm / Via reddit.com

Related: "31 Funny Tweets To Help You Through Whatever Fresh Hell The World Is Right Now"

14. This person who emailed Google for password help:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIyOj_1Gn06fqM00
u/Important_Maybe8435 / Via reddit.com

15. This person who was fighting for their life to spell "emphasizes":

16. This person who used AI to generate photos of a wife for himself:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBqN9_1Gn06fqM00
u/scarlife / Via reddit.com

17. This person who described a fence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k61PY_1Gn06fqM00
u/pie_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_ / Via reddit.com

18. This person who tried to take feedback with "a grain of salt":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGgKp_1Gn06fqM00
u/BumblebeeSpecific315 / Via reddit.com

19. This person whose misspelling changed the whole meaning of what they meant to say:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjOKa_1Gn06fqM00
u/SeaworthinessNew4757 / Via reddit.com

Related: "19 Wholesome Tweets From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You"

20. This person who was cooking an Italian dish:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFShT_1Gn06fqM00
u/HowCouldUBMoHarkless / Via reddit.com

21. This person who ironically posted this:

22. These people who were struggling on the dating apps:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1XFv_1Gn06fqM00
u/Aights_Watch / Via reddit.com

23. And finally, this person who shared some health tips:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXZfZ_1Gn06fqM00
u/SheetsAreNotCurtains / Via reddit.com

Want more funny, weird, wholesome, or just plain interesting internet content like what you just read? Subscribe to theOnly Good Internetnewsletter to get all of the scrolling with none of the doom. No politics, no celeb drama, just Good Content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZivGC_1Gn06fqM00
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