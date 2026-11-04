A 24-Year-Old Died During The NYC Marathon, And Her Final Texts Are Devastating

More than 61,000 people took part in the New York City Marathon this past weekend, and, tragically, one runner died before making it to the end of the 26.2-mile race.

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A 24-year-old runner named Rachel Apa, from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, collapsed just two miles from the finish line. It was her first marathon; however, her father, Steve Apa, told The New York Times that his daughter was in "perfect health, perfect shape," and had trained for months.

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Race organizer New York Road Runners told CBS News that Rachel collapsed in Central Park around the 24-mile mark. A bystander performed CPR before race medical staff arrived. Rachel was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died later that night. "We are deeply saddened by Rachel's passing following running in Sunday's race. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with her family, friends, and the entire running community," a statement from the organizers read.

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NBC News reported that around 9 miles into the race, Rachel texted her dad to say that she had "never felt this good." At 18 miles, she then texted, "Ow." Steve, who was watching from home and texting Rachel throughout the race, replied, "Go easy." A mile later, she put, "Ow ow." At the 23rd mile, right before she collapsed, Steve sent another message assuring her that she was on the "final stretch," but she did not reply. He soon noticed that Rachel’s location on the marathon-tracking app had stopped moving, prompting his wife, who was there in person, to go find her.

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Fatalities during major marathons are not unheard of, but they're fortunately very rare. The last time that the NYC Marathon was struck by tragedy was in 2008, when three people died, suffering heart attacks during or after completing the marathon.

One of the most likely causes of death during a long-distance race is cardiac arrest; however, Rachel died from something quite different.

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Though the city's medical examiner is still investigating the official cause of death, Rachel's father told the Times that she died from rhabdomyolysis. Often called rhabdo for short, this is an "extremely rare" condition in which muscles break down rapidly and release toxins into the bloodstream. Several factors can cause this serious condition, but it is often triggered by overexertion.

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Rachel graduated from Bucknell University in 2024 with a bachelor's degree in Markets, Innovation and Design. A spokesperson for the university also said that she was a four-year member of the field hockey team. She had recently begun an M.B.A. program at Charleston Southern University and had been working a full-time remote job. Her dad told NBC News that she was "always on the go." "It doesn’t matter if it’s school or sports or whatever it is. She was go," he said.

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She reportedly wrote on LinkedIn that she was running to raise money for the Parkinson's Foundation in honor of her late grandfather. "My grandfather was my role model growing up," she wrote. "He taught me to stay active, push my limits, and embrace challenges, shaping my love for sports and movement."

Our thoughts go out to Rachel's loved ones at this time.

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