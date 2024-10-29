Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Single “Do No Wrong” Will Be Released On Friday — Just 16 Days After His Tragic Death

In the moving post, she referred to Liam as her “ best friend ” and recalled learning to drive just so she could visit him in London while he was competing on the British version of The X Factor back in 2010.

"I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you," she wrote elsewhere in the tribute. "You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music."

Liam’s other sister, Nicola Payne, also paid emotional tribute to her brother after his death.