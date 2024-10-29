Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Single “Do No Wrong” Will Be Released On Friday — Just 16 Days After His Tragic Death

    By Stephanie Soteriou,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpABJ_0wQsCU0l00

    Liam Payne ’s first posthumous single will be released on Friday, Nov. 1 — just 16 days after his tragic death .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQBrb_0wQsCU0l00

    The former One Direction star died of “ polytrauma and internal and external bleeding ” on Oct. 16 after he fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31 years old.

    Prior to his death, Liam had been working on new music, and had been in the studio with Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds, who announced his plans to release their song “Do No Wrong” on Monday.

    Samir Hussein / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

    Sam said he hoped the song would be “a blessing to the world” and provide “healing power” for Liam’s loved ones and fans as they mourn his loss.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwH7s_0wQsCU0l00

    Posting on X, Sam shared a screenshot of the three versions of the song that will be made available — including a live mix and an a cappella performance.

    He also posted the song’s artwork, which features an angel with a broken heart above its head.

    Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images

    Alongside the images, Sam provided a link for fans to pre-save the music as he wrote: “I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening.”

    X @iamsampounds / Via x.com

    Name-checking Liam’s sister Ruth Gibbins, and 7-year-old son Bear specifically, Sam added: “I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”

    “With love ❤️ let’s all BE the blessing,” he concluded the message.

    Ruth shared her anguish at not being able to “save” her little brother when she paid tribute to Liam on Instagram three days after his death.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVIPi_0wQsCU0l00

    In the moving post, she referred to Liam as her “ best friend ” and recalled learning to drive just so she could visit him in London while he was competing on the British version of The X Factor back in 2010.

    "I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you," she wrote elsewhere in the tribute. "You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music."

    Liam’s other sister, Nicola Payne, also paid emotional tribute to her brother after his death.

    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Bear’s mom, Cheryl Tweedy, expressed her concerns that Bear will one day see “abhorrent reports” about his dad’s death, and said it was breaking her heart that she won’t be able to “protect him from that in his future.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18q1z2_0wQsCU0l00

    “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son,” she added at the time. “A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

    “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in peace at last,” she concluded her post.

    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Liam released his debut solo album, LP1 , in December 2019. It is thought that his second album was originally due to be released earlier this year, but was postponed by Liam’s record label.

