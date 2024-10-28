Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    Help, I'm Dying Laughing At These 25 Inappropriate And Weird Logos Designers Actually Got Away With

    By Ajani Bazile-Dutes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCWRW_0wPAeKDK00

    1. This logo that made reading "bunch of grapes" much harder than it had to be:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCJZn_0wPAeKDK00
    u/isaac-jones / Bunch of Grapes / Via reddit.com

    2. This logo that's a total mystery until you read the business' name below it:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVUM9_0wPAeKDK00
    u/crothunk / Via reddit.com

    3. This logo that's for DEROTIC Emergency Equipment and not whatever else you thought it was:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPc25_0wPAeKDK00
    u/KelVelBurgerGoon / Via reddit.com

    4. This business logo that says "cook"...allegedly:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Rn1s_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Espion_SB / Via reddit.com

    5. This AI-created logo that was not checked for spelling:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IH3gU_0wPAeKDK00
    u/GrandpaGreybush / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xo4dj_0wPAeKDK00
    u/GrandpaGreybush / Via reddit.com

    6. This logo that was slapped on a stop sign in the most confusing place:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vPLd_0wPAeKDK00
    u/skyline_kid / Via reddit.com

    7. This logo that actually says "Sid's" but you wouldn't think that at first glance:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2EA2_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Cupnooble / Sid's / Via reddit.com

    8. This hideous, unreadable daycare center logo:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBYvL_0wPAeKDK00
    u/DaveTheBraveEh / Via reddit.com

    9. This business center's logo that looks like someone sitting on the toilet:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQYdh_0wPAeKDK00
    u/bernardo15 / Kinoplex / Via reddit.com

    10. This logo that looks like a dog-human hybrid:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGpBg_0wPAeKDK00
    u/feetandballs / Providence Steam Rollers / Via reddit.com

    11. This creepy logo for a plastic surgeon:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ygqk_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Phedericus / Via reddit.com

    12. This logo with haunting animation:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJQSG_0wPAeKDK00
    u/swimking413 / Via reddit.com

    13. This logo that is totally illegible:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLBwT_0wPAeKDK00
    u,magicmajo / Via reddit.com

    14. This logo that's supposed to read as Marco not Marc:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwJFf_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Floor-tentacool / Via reddit.com

    15. This very detailed logo on knockoff sneakers:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThXBI_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Hunchmine / Via reddit.com

    16. This logo for the Beltway Plaza Mall that no one would understand:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjyYL_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Windows_Tech_Support / Beltway Plazaa Mall / Via reddit.com

    17. This logo for coconut water that's actually the chemical equation for dicarbon monoxide:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4hiN_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Rickix64 / C20 / Via reddit.com

    18. This logo for a singing tavern that looks like people being killed:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTmBD_0wPAeKDK00
    u/SeniorTawny / Via reddit.com

    19. This logo for Win River Plumbing...sorry, I meant Twin Rivers Plumbing:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6jGG_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Gloomy-Presentation6 / Twin Rivers Plumbing Inc. / Via reddit.com

    20. This logo that looks like a hot fart:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvOLe_0wPAeKDK00
    u/KyleColby / Via reddit.com

    21. These people on a school uniform logo who could've been spaced out a bit:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZvg5_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Jaggyjags / Via reddit.com

    22. This logo that made me do such a double take, I can’t understand how it was approved by multiple people:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNLwB_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Samheim / Via reddit.com

    23. This logo that looks like someone is caught in a machine and DYING:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIQg8_0wPAeKDK00
    u/Marc815 / Via reddit.com

    24. This logo that's, like, a bad doodle you'd find in someone's notebook:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gujOM_0wPAeKDK00
    u/MagL33To / Via reddit.com

    25. And lastly, this logo that's supposed to be a straw in a cup:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnqxt_0wPAeKDK00
    u/1aappyy / Dewthai / Via reddit.com

    Related Search

    SidBeltway plaza mallProvidence steam rollersMarcMarco

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    Mathew Hamilton
    17h ago
    11 looks like something from the show Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
    Mathew Hamilton
    17h ago
    the first one looked like some kind of incantation at first lol
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    34 Photos That You'll Feel Reallyyyyy Bad Laughing At — But You'll Laugh Anyways
    BuzzFeed24 days ago
    18 Signs From That Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Pulled A Muscle In My Back And Shed A Single Tear
    BuzzFeed9 days ago
    Dad keeps his hand in an awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 17 Funniest Signs Of The Week
    BuzzFeed23 days ago
    I'm Absolutely Dying Laughing At These 40 Times Old People Were Completely And Totally Inappropriate While Texting
    BuzzFeed23 days ago
    What's the one thing that always makes you poop when you're constipated (asking for a friend, not me)?
    BuzzFeed16 days ago
    7-year-old girl died after her older sister grabbed a larger knife because the butcher knife “was not getting the job done,” and stabbed her at least 10 times; sister charged as juvenile
    Dayton Daily Mag28 days ago
    A one-year-old child died after her foster mother put her in the bathtub with her four-year-old sons and then spent over an hour on the phone with a friend; mother arrested
    KGLO News1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    16 "Hot Girl Qualities" Every Sexy Woman In The World Possesses
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    Gwen Stefani Said Blake Shelton’s Divorce Announcement Felt Like a ‘Gift’ to Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 26 Photos, But I'm Gonna Show Them To You Justtttt In Case They Inexplicably Disappear
    BuzzFeed4 days ago
    18 Things Kids Did in the 1960s That Would Panic Parents Today
    mindfullyamerican.com1 day ago
    Owner Catches His Cat Talking To Himself In The Mirror
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    A guy definitively listed the 12 things that make men happy and it's 100% accurate
    Upworthy5 days ago
    32 Unsettling Photos I Found On The Internet This Month That Have Haunted My Nightmares Ever Since I First Saw Them
    BuzzFeed26 days ago
    Ten Candies That No Longer Exist
    Greyson F1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Realistic AI photos reveal what typical cheaters look like — is this you?
    New York Post2 days ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    DC News Now3 days ago
    People Think Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Toddler With Adorable Accent Has Hilarious Answer For How Fast He Can Run
    InspireMore5 days ago
    The Internet’s 52 Best New Memes To Start The Week Off Right
    BroBible2 days ago
    Born to Be Messy: The Three Most Untidy Zodiac Signs
    Ada E.2 days ago
    Today's political cartoons - October 23, 2024
    The Week7 days ago
    Top 10 Most Popular Toys of All Time
    Greyson F1 day ago
    ‘You’re begging for attention’: Woman admonished by HR after wearing ‘inappropriate’ outfit to work, and everyone has thoughts
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Teachers Are Revealing The Names They Absolutely Wouldn't Use For Their Own Kids, And The Reasons Why
    BuzzFeed19 days ago
    4 zodiacs whose likable personalities makes them a joy to be around
    Baseline2 days ago
    How to Clean Baked-On Brake Dust Off Wheels
    ManMadeDIY21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy