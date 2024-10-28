Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    47 Punny, Clever Halloween Costumes That — I'm Not Even Gonna Lie — I'm So Damn Jealous I Didn't Think Of First

    By Angelica Martinez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHbFj_0wP8BjM700

    Generally speaking, I think it's fair to say that most Halloween costumes fall into one of three categories: sexy, realistic, and funny. If you're someone who tends to gravitate towards the latter of the three, you've come to the right place!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261GhE_0wP8BjM700
    The CW

    Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're a chronic procrastinator like me, you perhaps have "concepts of a plan" when it comes to what you're gonna wear...but that's about it. Fear not, because I come bearing a whole bunch of punny and clever costume ideas from BuzzFeed readers just like you! So, without further ado, let's get into them:

    1. A Bumble bee:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6zGu_0wP8BjM700

    taraisshort

    buzzfeed.com

    2. The friend zone:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgE0U_0wP8BjM700

    "We just started dating after two years of being friends!"

    catherinec25

    buzzfeed.com

    3. Hawaiian punch:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iNtk_0wP8BjM700

    angelicking734

    buzzfeed.com

    4. A dill-doe:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24S42h_0wP8BjM700

    "I was a dill-doe, aka a dildo." — caitlink44a93fbe7

    buzzfeed.com

    5. A formal apology:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsCmc_0wP8BjM700

    tamarasuiter

    buzzfeed.com

    6. Fantasy football:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvFfU_0wP8BjM700

    vkatiev

    buzzfeed.com

    7. Curiosity killed the cat:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Bfyi_0wP8BjM700

    jlriddell12

    buzzfeed.com

    8. American Goth ic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnRoU_0wP8BjM700

    tiffanybrucer

    buzzfeed.com

    9. A white claw:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjFrd_0wP8BjM700

    emily__gardiner

    buzzfeed.com

    10. A fly S.W.A.T.-ter:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqSUH_0wP8BjM700

    jkluzoo

    buzzfeed.com

    11. French Kiss:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NE1Fc_0wP8BjM700

    brittanybyron

    buzzfeed.com

    12. A copy cat:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4424Sr_0wP8BjM700

    amymatthewsp

    buzzfeed.com

    13. A Freudian slip:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eQUZ_0wP8BjM700

    devinkanzler

    buzzfeed.com

    14. Nun of your business:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guXDW_0wP8BjM700

    katyaw

    buzzfeed.com

    15. A pumpkin Spice Girl:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5q3t_0wP8BjM700

    samanthar46120699e

    buzzfeed.com

    16. Bee -yoncé:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8hGR_0wP8BjM700

    mathildas46e05781b

    buzzfeed.com

    17. A web server:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRmuq_0wP8BjM700

    u/pkpenton

    u/pkpenton / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    18. Taco Belle:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhXgo_0wP8BjM700

    luckymothertucker

    buzzfeed.com

    19. A chilly dog:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xo92O_0wP8BjM700

    thestemstronaut

    buzzfeed.com

    20. Cereal killers:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2WWm_0wP8BjM700

    lauraa470ad92d0

    buzzfeed.com

    21. A spice rack:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdlFM_0wP8BjM700

    narniascloset

    buzzfeed.com

    22. Ghost Malone:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftHrF_0wP8BjM700

    georgies435e80eee

    buzzfeed.com

    23. A Moo sician:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjRXO_0wP8BjM700

    ellabella22

    buzzfeed.com

    24. A Black-Eyed Pea:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idCqZ_0wP8BjM700

    laurens4faa6b76c

    buzzfeed.com

    25. It's raining men:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiAyP_0wP8BjM700

    angelicking734

    buzzfeed.com

    26. A chicken strip:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrP3d_0wP8BjM700

    brittanym4b63ffc37

    buzzfeed.com

    27. Darth Slay der:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D56ua_0wP8BjM700

    elijustinm

    buzzfeed.com

    28. Tequila Mockingbird:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJsPk_0wP8BjM700

    mariagig

    buzzfeed.com

    29. A deer in headlights:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wCOB_0wP8BjM700

    alittlebitlexi11

    buzzfeed.com

    30. When Life Gives You Lemons:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2DbR_0wP8BjM700

    pride_and_cacti

    buzzfeed.com

    31. A deviled egg:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKY3I_0wP8BjM700

    meaganb4a1065421

    buzzfeed.com

    32. Old (mer)maids:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1238cO_0wP8BjM700

    meganbarnett

    buzzfeed.com

    33. A Zom- bee :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUBcE_0wP8BjM700

    s44ffbd35f

    buzzfeed.com

    34. Guy and Gal Fieri:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PC6Ht_0wP8BjM700

    "We stayed in character all night and kept saying things like 'slap ya mama good' and 'Flavortown.'" — taylorh4a8756eed

    buzzfeed.com

    35. Probiotics and antibiotics:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIom6_0wP8BjM700

    amandahiler

    buzzfeed.com

    36. A blessing in disguise:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FMAU_0wP8BjM700

    claireelizabethl2

    buzzfeed.com

    37. Beauty and the Beastie Boys:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDlxE_0wP8BjM700

    juliapaigegordon

    buzzfeed.com

    38. An acute a ngel :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Vpuh_0wP8BjM700

    kristandoerflers

    buzzfeed.com

    39. 50 shades of gray:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24x9PP_0wP8BjM700

    jodieelanaf

    buzzfeed.com

    40. A Storm trooper:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMY1W_0wP8BjM700

    90arieugonv

    buzzfeed.com

    41. Wonder (Bread) Woman:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfmGa_0wP8BjM700

    lizbiz725

    buzzfeed.com

    42. The Adams/Adam/Atom/Addams family:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMrqX_0wP8BjM700

    amyfud

    buzzfeed.com

    43. Adorable (aka a- Dora -bowl):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jq07e_0wP8BjM700

    crispyalligator687

    buzzfeed.com

    44. Spider Sense & Sensibility:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cn5gs_0wP8BjM700

    belleb458a7c82b

    buzzfeed.com

    45. Deer Evan Hansen:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJBqr_0wP8BjM700

    joshk41e65fd04

    buzzfeed.com

    46. Hell on wheels:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9clp_0wP8BjM700

    cheyennel4ba76956d

    buzzfeed.com

    47. And last but certainly not least, this person showed up in their "birthday suit:"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1Pwv_0wP8BjM700

    jodieelanaf

    buzzfeed.com

    Have you ever worn a punny, clever Halloween costume like these? Are you wearing one this year? If so, share a picture of it in the comments below!

