    16 "Hot Girl Qualities" Every Sexy Woman In The World Possesses

    By Daniella Emanuel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgaAu_0wO6TSf900

    I've been on this planet for 30 years, and I took one anthropology class in college, so I'd say I know a thing or two about something I like to call "the hot girl demographic."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGE97_0wO6TSf900
    Atlantic Records

    I'm willing to share my learnings with you, because it's important to me that people no longer get it twisted. Being a hot girl isn't just about the physical component. It's a mindset. It's a religion. It's a way of life. According to my academic studies, here are the 16 official hot girl markers:

    1. Tummy issues. Every hot girl either needs to have IBS, IBD, indigestion, acid reflux, period cramps, nausea, or untimely diarrhea on a semi-frequent basis. Beauty is pain, after all.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCIoF_0wO6TSf900
    Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

    2. In the same vein as stomach problems...a Diet Coke addiction! A certified Hot Girl™ is nothing without her magical elixir.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bgJi_0wO6TSf900
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    3. A crude sense of humor. If she's not evoking Samantha Jones, who even is she?!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00O12y_0wO6TSf900
    HBO

    4. An anxious-avoidant attachment style. It would be way too easy for a hot girl to just be in a happy, seamless relationship. She needs to obsess over whether the person she's seeing likes her. That is until their interest is clear, and she gets the ick.

    5. Bullying you when they have a crush on you. Roasting your haircut? Mocking you? Making you question all of your life choices up to that very moment? No worries — that just means they're in love!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSbxU_0wO6TSf900
    Global Television Network

    6. A short temper. I'd be surprised if you have never been cursed out by a hot girl.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT0kp_0wO6TSf900
    NBC

    7. A lack of classic "hobbies" and getting frustrated with men when they inquire about said hobbies. Whoever said binge-watching Love Island while eating $50 worth of Taco Bell isn't a hobby is sexist.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY82r_0wO6TSf900
    HBO

    8. Back pain. Bad bitches have back pain. That is all.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMETL_0wO6TSf900
    Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

    9. Washing their hair as infrequently as possible. Those natural oils tho...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lb7sl_0wO6TSf900
    Hulu

    10. Toe hair. Hot girls do NOT wax their toes. And that's a beautiful thing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKrQP_0wO6TSf900
    Otna Vicky / Getty Images

    11. Chipped nails. Hot girls don't have it in them to maintain a perfect manicure. Sorry, not sorry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3tcT_0wO6TSf900
    Jena Ardell / Getty Images

    12. Spending more time on TikTok than Instagram. It's a safe space.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZswTD_0wO6TSf900
    BuzzFeed

    13. An obnoxious laugh. If they're not cackling like a witch or weesnawing like a horse, trust me, you don't want them.

    14. Having five different group chats running at all times. Hotties can't be alone with their thoughts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbWmr_0wO6TSf900
    FX

    15. Taking a sexy stroll in a cutie outfit. Otherwise known as "the hot girl walk."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZKc6_0wO6TSf900
    Apple Music

    16. And finally, a true crime obsession. Hot girls are nothing if not morbid.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zoOt_0wO6TSf900
    Peacock

