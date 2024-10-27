Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    31 Photos That Prove Pumpkin Spice Has Gone Too Far

    By Hannah Marder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPcHp_0wO69iMu00

    1. First we had pumpkin beer, then pumpkin cider, and now pumpkin wine??? We've gone too far.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFdMz_0wO69iMu00
    u/-motherpugger- / Via reddit.com

    2. Butt wipes??? Is nothing safe from pumpkin spice these days?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNuX5_0wO69iMu00
    u/Dapper-Supermarket96 / Via reddit.com

    I just need to provide a closer-up photo so you can see this horrifying pun...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fol2Q_0wO69iMu00
    u/mojo-jojoz / Via reddit.com

    3. Welcome to America, where you can get a Pumpkin Spice joint.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cq01_0wO69iMu00
    u/dagmar_7 / Via reddit.com

    4. Why??? Is this??? A thing???

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvU9D_0wO69iMu00
    u/thespottedwaffle / Via reddit.com

    5. "Do you think God stays in heaven because he, too, lives in fear of what he's created here on earth?" — Spy Kids 2

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjL2B_0wO69iMu00
    u/moosefungus / Via reddit.com

    6. What...what does this mean??? Do I even want to know?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNXgk_0wO69iMu00
    u/Downwardspiralhams / Via reddit.com

    7. As if Spam wasn't enough of an abomination!!!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KcPK_0wO69iMu00
    u/208327 / Via reddit.com

    8. I wonder why this is only available for a limited time...maybe because IT IS A STAIN ON HUMANITY???

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utBlA_0wO69iMu00
    u/Bizarre-Lazar / Via reddit.com

    9. This pumpkin spice ramen is compelling evidence that humans should not have free will.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azFsz_0wO69iMu00
    u/uncleozzy / Via reddit.com

    This grotesque creation only gets worse when you read the instructions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TidXd_0wO69iMu00
    u/Mrwombatspants / Via reddit.com

    10. You know what I think when I have tacos? Damn, I wish this tasted like a Yankee Candle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUqFo_0wO69iMu00
    u/shuboni / Via reddit.com

    11. Is it April Fool's Day or something??? For all of October?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfodH_0wO69iMu00
    u/Designer_Room_9975 / Via reddit.com

    12. Is there no end to this torment?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K449L_0wO69iMu00
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    13. Is no product safe?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGF9l_0wO69iMu00
    u/kenyaSsmith22 / Via reddit.com

    14. WHAT DOES BIG PUMPKIN HAVE ON US???

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAOPn_0wO69iMu00
    u/doctorbooshka / Via reddit.com

    15. Please, Big Pumpkin. I have a family!!!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmWXj_0wO69iMu00
    u/JesusChristIII / Via reddit.com

    16. I think this may count as biological warfare.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dgWw_0wO69iMu00
    u/GoodAndy / Via reddit.com

    17. I'm actually going to be sick. Pumpkin spice ham???

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysolu_0wO69iMu00
    u/zoocity / Via reddit.com

    18. Luckily, I have some cough drops to help me feel better....wait. WAIT. NO. THERE IS NO ESCAPE.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATzHu_0wO69iMu00
    u/mbz321 / Via reddit.com

    19. This is why God has abandoned us.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUh6a_0wO69iMu00
    u/Intestinal-Bookworms / Via reddit.com

    20. Every day, we stray farther from his light...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ7TT_0wO69iMu00
    u/Doodlefish25 / Via reddit.com

    21. If I come over and you're making pumpkin spice pasta, I will throw up on your floor and then leave — like a cat. You've been warned.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNwRF_0wO69iMu00
    u/NationYell / Via reddit.com

    22. This has GOT to be fake, right?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4vQL_0wO69iMu00
    u/mikemachlin / Via reddit.com

    23. This *might* be a murder attempt.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuLna_0wO69iMu00
    u/wakelessparabol / Via reddit.com

    24. Why would you do this? :(

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHi6C_0wO69iMu00
    u/LittleCappy / Via reddit.com

    25. This has got to be a joke.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rArWC_0wO69iMu00
    u/NinjaChemist / Via reddit.com

    26. LOOK WHAT THEY'VE DONE TO MY BOY!!! (My boy being hummus.)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfJOw_0wO69iMu00
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    27. So everyone can smell like Christian Girl Autumn!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWQ7V_0wO69iMu00
    u/bagelshmear2 / Via reddit.com

    28. Why must we force our obsession on our poor canine friends???

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrmJa_0wO69iMu00
    u/SuperNixon / Via reddit.com

    29. A taste of autumn? More like a taste of despair.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10inJj_0wO69iMu00
    u/Ok-Cook-7542 / Via reddit.com

    30. WHEN WILL THIS NIGHTMARE END???

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfJsu_0wO69iMu00
    u/MWTB-DLTR / Via reddit.com

    31. And finally...do we really need this? Are they not pumpkin enough already???

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKMJp_0wO69iMu00
    u/PYITEllie / Via reddit.com

    Jenny Torres
    15h ago
    Absolutely loathe pumpkin spice
    Jacquelyn Cochran
    1d ago
    I’m not a fan of it…but some of them may actually be okay
