21 Subtle Moments That Made People Realize Their So-Called "Friend" Was A Horrible Person

"The point where it got malicious was that following winter. I like to sleep in colder temps, so not having the heater on all the time really didn't bother me much, but one day, as I was leaving the apt to get groceries, I peered into his room and saw him packing up a space heater. Knowing what he was doing, I asked him why he had a space heater. He said he tried to use it to heat his room, but it did not work well enough. I just laughed in his face. He was so determined to enact his own form of retribution over the electricity bill that he arguably made it worse by using a space heater in an attempt to make a point. He never actually had a face-to-face conversation about it with me, and after that night, I didn't care.

Ultimately, we went our separate ways, and he moved out of state. I understand where he was coming from in retrospect, but if he had just done the bare minimum and had an honest conversation with me, I would have been receptive. Instead, he treated it like a game."

— u/senorshakyhands