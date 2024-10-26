Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    "Maybe I Could Have Prevented That": Divorced Men Are Sharing Their Biggest Regrets From Their Failed Marriages

    By Kelsey Borresen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ijFI_0wN2e6y800

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcnJj_0wN2e6y800
    Visoot Uthairam / Getty Images

    After a marriage ends and you’ve gained some time and distance from the relationship , you can slowly start to see where things went wrong . As they say, hindsight is 20/20.

    Your own mistakes and shortcomings― things you did or didn’t do , things you said or didn’t say ― come into plain view, hopefully offering important lessons to be carried into your future relationships.

    We asked divorced men to share some of the things they wish they had done differently while they were still married. Here’s what they told us:

    I wish I had gone to bed at the same time as my wife.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VeHr_0wN2e6y800
    Jamie Grill via Getty Images

    “Even before we started sleeping in separate rooms, we didn’t go to bed together. And I don’t mean we stopped having sex, I mean we didn’t go to sleep at the same time. I would stay up late and decompress watching my favorite show and she would go to bed at what I thought was a crazy-early bedtime. I’ve learned there is a special kind of closeness to be nurtured by ending your day together . Snuggling up and letting the day wash over one another and speaking fleeting thoughts is a bond we should all aspire to have.” ― Adam Petzold

    I wish I had put more effort into mending the relationship while I still could.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SngDy_0wN2e6y800
    Ridofranz / Getty Images

    “My greatest regret from the beginning of my divorce three years ago through today is not trying a little harder before things got to the point of divorce. I became complacent, distant, and stopped caring. While divorce was the right choice for us in hindsight, I regret letting it get to that point. Yes, we were unhappy in our marriage, but my children and ‘normal’ family life will never be the same, and just maybe I could have prevented that.” ― Derick Turner

    I wish I had spoken up more instead of bottling up my feelings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boiwx_0wN2e6y800
    Filmstax / Getty Images

    “There are so many things I realize I could have done better, but if I had to choose just one, it’s that I kept quiet about any regrets I had. Whether it was something serious, like moving in together before I was ready , or something less intense, like eating her broccoli rabe even though it made me gag, it somehow felt disloyal to share my ruefulness. In hindsight, though, I see that expressing my true feelings would have been honest. And marriages are nothing without honesty. Immediately explaining your disappointment with a personal decision makes you transparent, and allowing your partner to see what you wish you could do over can solidify your bond. Meanwhile, keeping quiet about your regrets demonstrates a lack of trust that ultimately tears apart a relationship.” ― Craig Tomashoff

    I wish I had waited to get married.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45l9V5_0wN2e6y800
    Simonapilolla / Getty Images

    “I wouldn’t have gotten married at such a young age. Quite simply, I had no idea who I was yet so being ‘true’ to myself would have been impossible. I married at a very young age and I was still trying to find my true north. Due to many childhood issues from the family I grew up in, my emotional wiring was already a bigger mess than I knew. In many ways, stepping into my early 20s, my soul carried on more like a civil war than the compass it should have been for my life.

    “Because of the environment I was raised in, I learned very early in life how to pretend everything was OK. This was both unhealthy for me emotionally and completely unfair to my young wife at that time. As the years passed, I began to understand who I was and what parts of me were never going to change. Honestly, we both grew up into the people we were destined to be. And those people made far better friends than partners in a relationship.” ― Michael Cheshire

    I wish I had been honest about my personal fears and struggles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lR9JT_0wN2e6y800
    Victor Dyomin / Getty Images

    “I wish that I would have been more transparent about my challenges as a man, as a father and as a husband. I kept negative thoughts and fears stuffed deep inside, which did nothing positive for either of us. I wanted the best for her and for us, but keeping her sheltered from the downsides was not the right way. She thought all was good, and I’d isolated myself emotionally. A truly solid relationship relies on open communication without fear of retribution. One must love and respect their own self as well as their partner, which includes openly divulging fears and challenges.” ― Bill Douglas

    I wish I had stood up for myself more .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6n09_0wN2e6y800
    Justin Paget / Getty Images

    “When we were first married, my (now ex-) wife supported us while I was struggling to get started in my career. Because of that, I deferred to her and took a backseat as far as our decision-making. When things worked out and I began doing really well, I expected to have a more equal role. But it was not to be. That original dynamic was baked in, and she remained fairly dominant. Totally my fault — I lacked the strength early on to assert my value and role in our relationship, regardless of financial contribution. I doubt it would have changed the eventual outcome, but it might have been a more enjoyable ride (at least for me) while we were together.” ― Barry Gold , author of Gray Divorce Stories

    I wish I had truly listened to her because she just wanted to be heard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPRpV_0wN2e6y800
    Kupicoo / Getty Images

    “Divorce was a painful wake-up call for me. It was only then that I got to be honest with how I really showed up (or didn’t show up) for my wife. When I look back, there are thousands of mistakes I made over 16 years. Most of them were small. A few were big, but the mistake that cost me the most was my inability to really listen. I didn’t get that my wife’s greatest need was to feel heard, validated and understood. Instead, every time she was upset I would either get defensive, try to fix it, or walk away and avoid her, hoping she would get over it. What I didn’t realize at the time was how much my pride and inability to understand her point of view cost us in terms of intimacy and trust. I really believe that if I could have just been able to be present with her and more respectful of her feelings, we could have made it through all the other ups and downs. But because I didn’t really make her my biggest priority, I ended up losing her forever.” ― Gerald Rogers

    I wish I had taken responsibility for my part in our issues.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIQRu_0wN2e6y800
    Anchiy / Getty Images

    “My biggest regret is my lack of self-awareness and poor communication skills. I never stopped to figure out why I felt how I felt, said what I said, or did what I did. I operated in the relationship reactively, and you just can’t do that or you will have the same issues over and over. It wasn’t until I worked on learning how to communicate effectively and be self-aware that I fully realized my contribution to the downfall of what we had. It may not have lasted anyway, but certainly a lot less damage would have been done and the latent resentments and animosity could have been curbed quite a bit. When you aren’t self-aware and do not communicate well, things devolve into a power struggle of whose needs are more important and whose are not being met, and you simply can’t resolve that without either.” ― Billy Flynn This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

    Related Search

    Communication in marriageRelationship mistakesMichael CheshireSleeping habitsRelationship adviceJustin Paget

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    Primate
    1d ago
    30 years of marriage. Not everyone will succeed. More than half will fail. it's the attitude that makes it succeed or fail if you have the wrong attitude.
    Truth Teller
    1d ago
    I’m 47 single never been married. Being outside the bubble/matrix had enabled me to see the false expectations/fantasies men and women develop about marriage before they walk down the aisle! Too much hallmark channel watching coupled with the addiction of romantic love, then subsequently believing that temporary endorphin filled high can carry a relationship through all the drama that life presents! I’m open to further discussion/dialogue!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Older Adults Who Never Got Married Are Revealing The Unexpected "Truths" About What Their Lives Are Actually Like
    BuzzFeed10 days ago
    This Dad Shared That He's Thinking Of Leaving His Wife, And Hundreds Of Men Got Real About Whether Their Own Divorces Were "Worth It"
    BuzzFeed19 days ago
    'The Moment I Knew My Marriage Was Over': Divorced People Over 50 Share Their Stories
    HuffPost4 days ago
    A Therapist Says These Are The Five Stages Of A Dying Marriage
    BuzzFeed9 days ago
    "I Knew It On Our Wedding Night": Married Couples Who Have Called It Quits Are Sharing The Moment They Knew Divorce Was The Only Option
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    10 Signs It May Be Time for a Divorce
    Moms Who Think2 days ago
    If someone is secretly attracted to you, they’ll display these 8 subtle behaviors
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow4 days ago
    25 women share the 'first thing' they did after their husbands died and the internet is amazed
    Upworthy2 days ago
    7 behaviors of selfish men that most women won’t put up with, according to psychology
    Baseline3 days ago
    I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 26 Photos, But I'm Gonna Show Them To You Justtttt In Case They Inexplicably Disappear
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    She’s Wild! Woman With Two Husbands Says Every Woman Needs More Than One Man, Seeks a Third
    Shine My Crown1 day ago
    "Sundowning" Is The One Dementia Symptom We Really Need To Discuss More
    BuzzFeed11 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com9 days ago
    Mother and her husband regularly beat her child with a pipe and belt, and burned the boy at least 100 times with cigaretes, leaving him with injuries all over his body that he did not survive; convicted
    Chattanooga Daily News28 days ago
    I'm a former divorce attorney. Here are 5 subtle red flags I learned to look out for in relationships.
    Insider6 days ago
    Dear Abby: My husband and I are drafting our wills — can we disinherit our daughter-in-law?
    New York Post8 days ago
    Husband who questioned wife about doing nothing all day learns there's no magical fairy as she takes day off
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Tell Me The Things In People's Homes That Scream They're Terrible With Money
    BuzzFeed4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    15 American Taboos No One Wants To Talk About
    mindfullyamerican.com4 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Watch shocking never-before-seen footage from JFK assassination after it sells at auction for $110,000
    The US Sun29 days ago
    Mila Kunis 'Pissed Off' Because Husband Ashton Kutcher Still Admires Ex Demi Moore
    Kristen Brady5 days ago
    Groom makes crude joke at the expense of his wife in his wedding vow and not a single guest laughed
    Upworthy15 hours ago
    She Didn't Support Her Husband in Sending Their Adult Daughter to Her Room and It's Become a Problem
    Cents + Purpose1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy