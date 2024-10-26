Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 26 Photos, But I'm Gonna Show Them To You Justtttt In Case They Inexplicably Disappear

    By Angelica Martinez,

    2 days ago

    1. This photo which confirms my suspicions that a) the ocean is haunted and b) what's down there is absolutely none of my business:

    If you, unlike me, have decided that what goes on in the ocean IS your business, let me tell you about this here spooky-ass fog. It's actually a brine pool , or an "underwater lake." The water in the "lake" is saltier and denser than that around it. You can read more about it here .

    Media Drum World / Alamy Stock Photo / Via reddit.com

    2. This neon green spider that looks like it's seconds away from creating an IRL Spider-Man in our timeline:

    Personally, the fact that it looks like it's wearing a tiny clown mask just makes it 10 times more menacing.

    u/EmbroStock / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    3. This boiled egg that looks like it contains a baby Eye of Sauron inside it:

    u/Tababro / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    4. This...questionable can of peaches that looks like it must've been canned 10,000 years ago, at least:

    u/Elly_frog / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    5. This nightmare-inducing, narrow hall of doors that is straight out of a nightmare (but, also, your local home improvement store):

    u/evissimus / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    6. This bathroom over a FIFTEEN FOOT drop that will certainly make you poop your pants if you didn't have to already:

    u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    7. This absolute abomination that's sending a bat-signal to its bug besties telling them that it's time to move in to their new home:

    I would simply have to move out, there is no other option here.

    u/RealJakeyPooV / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    8. This tourist who was on the underground in London and found...several empty packages of raw meat??? Sans meat???? The only explanation is it's a) a vampire on the loose or b) Lady Gaga time traveling from 2010:

    u/ComicPlatypus / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    9. This grown-up Little Tikes car that looks like the perfect place for having a Lunchable, some Capri Sun, and an existential crisis about aging:

    u/noodles92 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    10. This McDonald's sign that I'm convinced was put up as a front by space aliens who were sooo close to being right but were just ever so slightly off:

    u/HalxQuixotic / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    11. This person, who looks like they're patient zero for the fuzzy fungus zombie apocalypse:

    u/CroakyPyrex / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    12. This lil goth bug that definitely spent all its Bug Bucks™️ to get this snazzy, demon-faced jacket:

    My favorite thing about this bug is that the colors make it look really menacing until you realize the red is literally making this face: >:3.

    u/cloudsinmymind / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    13. This person, who I guess never has to worry about forgetting what their license plate number is:

    u/RyuuAraragi / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    14. This egg that looks like it holds some long-lost mythical creature and not, in fact, a simple chicken:

    u/gamelover42 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    15. The little portals on this tree that look like they lead to another dimension where Studio Ghibli characters live:

    u/RestInPeaceRat / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    16. This diseased turtle business for parents who are really fostering their kids' future commitment issues:

    Save hundreds on pet food! And spend them 20 years later on therapy!

    u/CroakyPyrex / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    17. This house with feet that is absolutely possessed by an evil spirit and would 100% start chasing you in the last 20 minutes of a horror movie:

    I would actually pay good money to see the A24 version of that horror movie, TBH.

    u/Photon_Pharmer / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    18. This spooky lookin' spider who looks like it's trying to contact us through ~the web~:

    If you look really closely, you can see that is says, "Hello! I've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty!"

    u/NNoppee / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    19. This fan that — nope, look again! — is not actually missing a blade:

    u/Bruhscovitch / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Here's a closer look, in case you, too, missed it the first time:

    u/Bruhscovitch / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    If you're still struggling to see it, I lightened the image a little to help you out:

    20. This extra spooky swamp in Louisiana that looks like it's home to a creepy cryptid I definitely want to hear about, but never, ever want to run into:

    u/colapepsikinnie / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    21. This wall of dolls that are a) without a doubt, judging me, and b) trying to decide whether they want to haunt my dreams or not:

    u/ohhhjamie / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    22. These dark hand marks and wall carvings that would personally have me, a horror movie enjoyer, nope-ing the hell out of this home ASAP:

    u/Pricefieldian / Reddit / Via reddit.com
    u/Pricefieldian / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    23. This ship?? On the street? That said, "*Record Scratch* *Freeze Frame* Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation..."

    u/Quobl_69420 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    24. This sandwich that blends into the countertop so well, I'm convinced there was a glitch in the matrix:

    u/Delightful-Dickhead / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    In case you're having trouble seeing it, here's a zoomed in, lightened version:

    u/Delightful-Dickhead / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    25. This super cute, fun, absolutely slay doll that is such a girlboss, it doesn't even need batteries to move around or giggle in a totally not creepy way in the middle of the night:

    u/possumfish13 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    26. And finally, this video clip that, ugh, always pauses itself when it loads. I'm so sorry, you're gonna have to click on it to play it:

    u/6viking / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    JUST KIDDING! That's just the top of a building, but it, like, really looks like a play button, huh?

    If you enjoyed these deeply cursed images, you're in luck! I do this ✨every single month✨, so you can find more of 'em here . h/t r/mildlyinteresting , r/oddlyterrifying , and r/confusing_perspective .

    The Empath
    1h ago
    🤣
    Mary Robinson
    10h ago
    I tried to click the play button on 26 got me good
