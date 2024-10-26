Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    17 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Blacked Out For A Second And Saw The Other Side

    By Shelby Heinrich,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWBlH_0wN0iOCV00

    As we start to close out October, please enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns and Twitter:

    1. "What a nice painting!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtSn3_0wN0iOCV00

    u/WavesVelvet_

    u/WavesVelvet_ / Via reddit.com

    2. "✨☝️✨"

    Twitter: @coffinsneeze @coffinsneeze

    3. "Halloween special."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOitR_0wN0iOCV00

    u/Laylapetitexx

    u/Laylapetitexx / Via reddit.com

    4. "ID, please. We want to inform your family nicely."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWWDQ_0wN0iOCV00

    u/MaxQ50

    u/MaxQ50 / Via reddit.com

    5. "The suspense is killing me. 😭"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPtlT_0wN0iOCV00

    u/meroo_-

    u/meroo_- / Via reddit.com

    6. "Oh, Paul, what did you do?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLdUr_0wN0iOCV00

    u/Love_Stylingx

    u/Love_Stylingx / Via reddit.com

    7. "Yeah, I don't want 'P' in my 'ool' either."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUZtJ_0wN0iOCV00

    u/Relative-Cry-849

    u/Relative-Cry-849 / Via reddit.com

    8. "No wonder they keep crying."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nn8vN_0wN0iOCV00

    u/Ok_now_what7

    u/Ok_now_what7 / Via reddit.com

    9. "Certainly gets your attention."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOy6p_0wN0iOCV00

    u/Resident-Teaching539

    u/Resident-Teaching539 / Via reddit.com

    10. "Gotcha: Did you read it right?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvHxY_0wN0iOCV00

    u/Ok_Maintenance4530

    u/Ok_Maintenance4530 / Via reddit.com

    11. "Real as hell."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0qQK_0wN0iOCV00

    u/Bitter-Gur-4613

    u/Bitter-Gur-4613 / Via reddit.com

    12. "The cat is actually the boss of my dog."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FY6xI_0wN0iOCV00

    u/mommagerthOF

    u/mommagerthOF / Via reddit.com

    13. "When one visual isn’t enough."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VShb_0wN0iOCV00

    u/bluebirdtania

    u/bluebirdtania / Via reddit.com

    14. "What do you think?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRhde_0wN0iOCV00

    u/DaisyTwinkle_

    u/DaisyTwinkle_ / Via reddit.com

    15. "Just try your best to take it out."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdK54_0wN0iOCV00

    u/rashlyivory

    u/rashlyivory / Via reddit.com

    16. "..."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdIsb_0wN0iOCV00

    u/xoJasper

    u/xoJasper / Via reddit.com

    17. "Don't go to the hospital if you're not feeling well."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNDcD_0wN0iOCV00

    u/MemorableKidsMoments

    u/MemorableKidsMoments / Via reddit.com

    Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

    18 Signs From That Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Pulled A Muscle In My Back And Shed A Single Tear

    Comments / 17

    Add a Comment
    Entoile Morehead
    1d ago
    17???
    My thoughts.
    1d ago
    Funny
    View all comments

