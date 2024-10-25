Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    "It's More Common Than Anyone Will Admit": Men Are Revealing Specific Things Every Man Does But Will Never Admit Out Loud

    By Raven Ishak,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8SO5_0wLStRcG00

    No matter the gender, there are some things people do that they will typically never admit to doing — like picking their nose or stalking their ex on social media.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0so8EJ_0wLStRcG00

    Comfortable shopping at home. A man makes purchases on the Internet using a smartphone at home in the living room.

    Olga Rolenko / Getty Images

    So when Reddit user u/Miguenzo asked : "What is something all guys do but will never admit to doing?" I thought I would share their answers since they were surprisingly honest. Here's what they had to say below:

    1. "Imagine your entire life with a girl you just met."

    u/Old_Situation4990

    2. "Morning pee sometimes goes sideways, and there's annoying cleaning up to do."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGOgC_0wLStRcG00

    u/Apprehensive_Sky9062

    Zhihao / Getty Images

    3. "Daydream about insane scenarios that will never happen where you're the main hero who swoops in to save the day. Common examples include things like thinking you could figure out how to land an entire airplane in an emergency, thinking about: 'What happens if there's a robbery and I stop the bad guy?' saving someone from a burning building, thinking you could save someone's life if there's a random medical emergency, etc."

    u/bbbbbthatsfivebees

    4. "Nose picking is more common than anyone will admit."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hJpY_0wLStRcG00

    u/oldwhitch

    "I'm pretty sure my car won't work if I don't pick my nose while driving."

    u/Shaner9er1337

    Ajr_images / Getty Images

    5. "I’m over a foot taller than my wife, so I often joke that 'she’s my better third' — but I HATE being the big spoon. Nothing makes me happier in my marriage like being a little spoon, curled up, while she runs her fingers through my hair. Just thinking about it is releasing the endorphins. We will hit 29 years together in a couple of months, and it not only never gets old, but it also gets better with age."

    u/ZacInStl

    6. "Kicking ice cubes under the fridge when they fall."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Odnx2_0wLStRcG00

    u/Subject-Inflation805

    "It's not a problem. Just water under the fridge."

    u/epsm1633

    John Shepherd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    7. "If you're single [and straight]: having feelings or attraction to almost every female friend you've got. It doesn't have to be strong feelings. It doesn't have to be romantic — but you've thought about it...at least once. Maybe three times."

    u/TA2556

    8. "Singing along to a song that they shouldn't like, but do."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dT1Ef_0wLStRcG00

    u/BoredBSEE

    "Hey, I just met you and this is crazy, but here's my number, so call me maybe."

    u/FriedrichWeedmann

    Nensuria / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    9. "Crying."

    u/Afraid_Purpose_8512

    "Do you mean, sweating from the eyes? That's just your heart working out and the eyes start to sweat."

    u/DaMalayaliKolayali

    10. "Sniff our armpits to be sure it doesn't stink — or because we enjoy the smell."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTQKH_0wLStRcG00

    —u/[deleted]

    "'Ooh, I’m smelling ripe today.' S niffs again. "

    u/Calm-Technology7351

    Aria Sandi Hasim / Getty Images

    11. "Check out women (or men if they prefer) they find attractive in public when with their partner."

    u/DavosLostFingers

    12. "Look at guys on the street and imagine a 1v1 where we end up winning with some cool moves — even if the other guy is taller and better built."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON4bQ_0wLStRcG00

    u/WorldsInvade

    Sean De Burca / Getty Images

    13. "Shoving their hand down their pants, just cause. Like if you are sleeping or watching TV, you shove your hand down there. It feels warm and secure."

    u/Riccma02

    14. "Crying like a baby when their pet dies."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HPaB_0wLStRcG00

    u/Boomer6313

    Fg Trade / Getty Images

    Is there something you believe all men do but will never admit? Tell us what it is in the comments below.

