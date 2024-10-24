15 Wild Secrets About Classic Movies Their Stars Spilled Years After They Came Out

The embarrassing anecdote was first brought up at a 2023 Fan Expo by Hall's on-screen sister in Vacation, Dana Barron, who played Audrey (leave it to a sister — real or on-screen — to bring up embarrassing stories from the past, LOL).

Hall fessed up to it, saying, “Should I pick up the story right here? So, I got busted because I tried to sneak on to the set when Beverly was doing the shower scene.” Hall then said he couldn't say any more, citing his inability to talk about filming specifics because of the then SAG-AFTRA strikes (easy out, Anthony!).

D’Angelo, for her part, took the story in stride, commenting about the infamous scene, “I get a lot of guys who say I was the first boobs they saw."