15 Wild Secrets About Classic Movies Their Stars Spilled Years After They Came Out
By Mike Spohr,
1 days ago
1. Anthony Michael Hall confessed that — when he was 14 years old and playing Rusty in 1983's Vacation — he tried to sneak on set to watch his on-screen mom Beverly D'Angelo film her nude scene.
2. Courtney Love claimed that she was originally cast in David Fincher's 1999 classic Fight Club as Marla Singer (the role eventually played by Helena Bonham Carter ), but the film's star, Brad Pitt , got her fired because she wouldn't give him permission to play her late husband (and Nirvana frontman) Kurt Cobain in a movie.
3. Barry Keoghan revealed that the shocking scene in Saltburn where his character, Oliver, basically makes love to the soil around his lover Felix's grave, was improvised.
4. Kate Winslet "burst a bubble" for people by speaking candidly about the making of the famous door scene in Titanic , saying that — while it looked like they were out on the ocean — it was filmed in a "waist-high" tank.
5. Saoirse Ronan revealed that she and Timothée Chalamet were supposed to make cameo appearances in the global smash Barbie , but had to bow out when their schedules couldn't make it work.
6. Tim Roth confessed that Quentin Tarantino told him what was in the suitcase in Pulp Fiction — something which movie fans have wondered about and debated for years.
7. Andrew Garfield admitted that he was surprised to get a screen test for the title role in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man — thinking he was way too old — and went into the test with an "I don't give a fuck" attitude.
8. Oprah Winfrey may have earned an Academy Award nomination for playing Sofia in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film The Color Purple , but as she dished to Essence magazine, she was only paid $35,000 for the role.
9. Simon Pegg candidly discussed becoming depressed while filming 2006's Mission: Impossible III , and how he turned to alcohol to dull the pain, something he kept hidden from the cast and crew of the production.
10. Keanu Reeves said that while filming the 1994 action classic Speed , the bus actually crashed into several real cars, eliciting screams from his costars and surprising Reeves, who said he was "under informed" about the production's plans.
11. Zoe Saldaña absolutely hated filming Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and says the bad experience almost made her "tip overboard."
12. Al Pacino recently recalled how he was George Lucas's original choice to play Han Solo in Star Wars , but turned it down despite being offered "so much money."
13. Halle Berry admitted that she always thought the screenplay for 2004's critically-drubbed Catwoman was a little "soft." (The superhero film has a woeful 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.)
14. Tom Cruise admitted to being so moved by getting to work with old friend Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick that he cried.
15. Lastly, Mrs. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus dispelled rumors that there was an unreleased NC-17 version of the family classic, but revealed that star Robin Williams did so much improvising — often venturing into inappropriate territory — that he could easily make an R-rated cut.
