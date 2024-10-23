Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    "I Believed They Were The Same Person For Years!": 21 Celebs Fans Think Look Shockingly Identical To Other Celebs

    By Kristen Harris,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcZIN_0wIP0krL00

    Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which celebrity pairs look surprisingly alike to them.

    Here are 21 of their top responses:

    1. "I'm here to say I mostly went to Ready or Not in theaters because I saw the trailer and thought Samara Weaving was Margot Robbie ."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7Ukz_0wIP0krL00

    "Then, when I realized she wasn’t actually Margot, I figured they wanted Margot but just couldn’t afford her, so this actor MUST be good. 😂"

    f4bul0u5

    Eric Zachanowich / TM & copyright © Fox Searchlight Pictures. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection, Todd Williamson / NBC / NBC via Getty Images

    2. "JUST figured out that Becca Tobin (Kitty from Glee ) is NOT Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Reznick from The Good Doctor )."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcgMn_0wIP0krL00

    "I believed they were the same person for years!"

    cherylobrien

    Fox, DISNEY/Jeff Weddell via Getty / Via youtube.com

    3. "Ana Gasteyer and Kathryn Hahn."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDqcn_0wIP0krL00

    mrscrowder10

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    4. "Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Javier Bardem, and Édgar Ramírez could all be siblings."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5nR2_0wIP0krL00

    tracyg36

    Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for IMDb, Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage via Getty,  Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty

    5. "BTOB's Minhyuk and TXT's Soobin. Apparently, Minhyuk's mom gets him mixed up with Soobin even?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039UWI_0wIP0krL00

    "I also love it when idols themselves think they look like each other."

    ierolover

    The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images,  Peter White / Getty Images

    6. "Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley, and Winona Ryder. Especially back in the day."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFuIg_0wIP0krL00

    "They looked like triplets or, at the very least, sisters."

    brse0701

    "I always include Winona Ryder when people talk about Keira and Natalie, and I feel so validated seeing someone else finally say it!!"

    buttercupbailey

    Gregory Pace / FilmMagic via Getty, Amy Graves / WireImage via Getty, Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    7. "Adele ended up looking identical to Sarah Paulson."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aGEN_0wIP0krL00

    certified_drapetomaniac

    Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images,  Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty

    8. "I used to think Robbie Amell and Colin Egglesfield were the same person but eventually realized it wasn't likely Colin could play a teenager for that long (between an episode of Gilmore Girls and The Duff )."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JI1u_0wIP0krL00

    crosetho

    Guy D. Alema/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection, The VW via Netflix

    9. "100% Rachel Brosnahan & Evan Rachel Wood. 😱"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HldSa_0wIP0krL00

    furrybunny482

    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images, Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    10. "When I was a kid and St. Elmo's Fire had just come out (1985), I thought Demi Moore was Kim Richards (from Tuff Turf ) but with dyed brown hair."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Lwga_0wIP0krL00

    clairefreeman1

    Columbia Pictures, New World Pictures courtesy Everett Collection / Via youtube.com

    11. "I have gotten Matt Damon confused with at least ten other male celebrities. And it's not even that they look alike — it's just the vibe or something…Jesse Plemons is probably the 'obvious' choice..."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJVnd_0wIP0krL00
    Bruce Glikas / WireImage via Getty, Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty

    "...but so is Willie Geist from the Today Show ."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZraWB_0wIP0krL00

    "The list goes on 😭😭😭

    I’m convinced Matt Damon is just the prototype for a white male at this point."

    hanaskye

    Bruce Glikas / WireImage via Getty, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

    12. "Bob Odenkirk and Robson Green."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0rfZ_0wIP0krL00

    sassyeagle77

    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images, Joe Maher / WireImage / Via Getty

    13. "Heidi Gardner and Chelsea Peretti."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dAqY_0wIP0krL00

    mrscrowder10

    Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images,  Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    14. "Not convinced Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly aren't the same person."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqyRF_0wIP0krL00

    buttercupbailey

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, David Livingston / Getty Images

    15. "I don't think this comparison has been made before because I know it's an obscure one people might not agree with, but Gillian Jacobs and Halsey."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0OEU_0wIP0krL00

    "I've been a fan of Halsey's music for years, and when I finally binge-watched Community in lockdown, I was so taken aback by their likeness.

    Halsey changes up her look a lot, so it's not always obvious, but they have very similar features, and whenever I see one of them, they remind me of the other."

    honeymilkk

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Gotham / WireImage via Getty

    16. "Genevieve Padalecki and Emma Watson, too."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGol0_0wIP0krL00

    tracyg36

    John Lamparski / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows, TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

    17. "Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZX8g_0wIP0krL00

    "If Heath were still alive, they surely would've done a movie playing brothers by now."

    cheesytoaster68

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images, Sean Gallup / Getty Image

    18. "Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall-Green."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49i36B_0wIP0krL00

    jeremyc32

    Mike Marsland / WireImage, Sean Mathis / Getty Images for SXSW

    19. "Odeya Rush and Mila Kunis, particularly when Mila was on That '70s Show ."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEcSe_0wIP0krL00

    "When I first saw Odeya onscreen years ago, I couldn't believe the resemblance, I was convinced they were related and shocked to find out they aren't."

    sunflowersugar

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection

    20. "I am always getting Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice confused."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7q5C_0wIP0krL00

    "To me, they look like the same person."

    joannaw4377e18ce

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Giambattista Valli, Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    21. And finally: "Jerry Trainor (Spencer on iCarly ) and Taran Killam from SNL ."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025p2M_0wIP0krL00

    michellek4be4335c2

    Nickelodeon, Dana Edelson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images / Via youtube.com

    Now, I want to hear about your celeb lookalike combos that would make other people give you a weird look if you said them out loud. Share yours in the comments!

    Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.

    Brenda Underhill
    3h ago
    Terry Serpico was in a short lived show on NBC and I thought it was Anthony Michael Hall. This was a few years ago, but he looked so much like AMH that there’s no wonder I was mistaken.
    T J
    12h ago
    Javier Bardem is a FOX!!
    View all comments

