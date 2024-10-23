"I Believed They Were The Same Person For Years!": 21 Celebs Fans Think Look Shockingly Identical To Other Celebs

2. "JUST figured out that Becca Tobin (Kitty from Glee ) is NOT Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Reznick from The Good Doctor )."
3. "Ana Gasteyer and Kathryn Hahn."
4. "Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Javier Bardem, and Édgar Ramírez could all be siblings."
5. "BTOB's Minhyuk and TXT's Soobin. Apparently, Minhyuk's mom gets him mixed up with Soobin even?"
6. "Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley, and Winona Ryder. Especially back in the day."
7. "Adele ended up looking identical to Sarah Paulson."
8. "I used to think Robbie Amell and Colin Egglesfield were the same person but eventually realized it wasn't likely Colin could play a teenager for that long (between an episode of Gilmore Girls and The Duff )."
9. "100% Rachel Brosnahan & Evan Rachel Wood. 😱"
10. "When I was a kid and St. Elmo's Fire had just come out (1985), I thought Demi Moore was Kim Richards (from Tuff Turf ) but with dyed brown hair."
11. "I have gotten Matt Damon confused with at least ten other male celebrities. And it's not even that they look alike — it's just the vibe or something…Jesse Plemons is probably the 'obvious' choice..."
"...but so is Willie Geist from the Today Show ."
12. "Bob Odenkirk and Robson Green."
13. "Heidi Gardner and Chelsea Peretti."
14. "Not convinced Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly aren't the same person."
15. "I don't think this comparison has been made before because I know it's an obscure one people might not agree with, but Gillian Jacobs and Halsey."
16. "Genevieve Padalecki and Emma Watson, too."
17. "Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger."
18. "Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall-Green."
19. "Odeya Rush and Mila Kunis, particularly when Mila was on That '70s Show ."
20. "I am always getting Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice confused."
21. And finally: "Jerry Trainor (Spencer on iCarly ) and Taran Killam from SNL ."
Now, I want to hear about your celeb lookalike combos that would make other people give you a weird look if you said them out loud. Share yours in the comments!
Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.
