    • BuzzFeed

    21 Infuriating Screenshots Of Toxic Parents Who Are Still Trying To Control Their Adult Children

    By Ajani Bazile-Dutes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONXBj_0wIOgMuB00

    1. This parent who wanted their 25-year-old to be indoors before sunset...even though they didn't live together:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2q0M_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Cats_Dogs_Dawgs / Via reddit.com

    2. This parent who was trying to unlock their 30-year-old's phone:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZfid_0wIOgMuB00
    u/SwedishGoose524 / Via reddit.com

    3. This parent who didn't want their 30-year-old child to get influenced by the devil at a concert:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5Q3R_0wIOgMuB00
    u/cothromaiochta66 / Via reddit.com

    4. This parent who didn't see their child as "pure" anymore because they were living with their partner before marriage:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNfcb_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Dapper-Judge-629 / Via reddit.com

    5. This parent who demanded that their 19-year-old take out their nose piercing whenever they come home:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwTtC_0wIOgMuB00
    u/kgchode / Via reddit.com

    6. This parent who got mad that their child was busy at college orientation:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WD2Om_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Hamilfan16 / Via reddit.com

    7. These parents who hid a camera in the kitchen to track what their 19-year-old was eating:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybfF7_0wIOgMuB00
    u/ludoms100 / Via reddit.com

    8. This parent who blew up their 18-year-old's phone with messages because they didn't answer the phone for 15 minutes:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMpg4_0wIOgMuB00
    u/rhysceleste / Via reddit.com

    9. This parent who threatened not to send their 18-year-old to college if they didn't spend time with them:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPYr4_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Strange-Ad-7764 / Via reddit.com

    10. This parent who wouldn't stop messaging their adult child when they knew they were sleeping over at their boyfriend's place:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PiU1_0wIOgMuB00
    u/wide_peepo_hap / Via reddit.com

    11. This parent who threw a fit when their 21-year-old disabled the tracking device on their phone:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpOjT_0wIOgMuB00
    u/JaimeAH / Via reddit.com

    12. This parent who set a strict weekly dinner schedule as soon as their 22-year-old moved out:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNEuW_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Elektriksola / Via reddit.com

    13. This parent who freaked out when they thought their 22-year-old sneaked out:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SSjH_0wIOgMuB00
    u/leasors / Via reddit.com

    14. This parent who tried to get their 20-year-old to get off of birth control:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZd1U_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Recifeeder / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkXwo_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Recifeeder / Via reddit.com

    15. This parent who showed up at their child's place unannounced and didn't see why they were upset:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h91ji_0wIOgMuB00
    u/_asphodel14 / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hc53d_0wIOgMuB00
    u/_asphodel14 / Via reddit.com

    16. This parent who was furious that their 18-year-old had been sexually active for a year:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vHfJ_0wIOgMuB00
    u/Solrac8D / Via reddit.com

    17. This parent who was mad about something their 22-year-old child liked on Facebook:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ss7zz_0wIOgMuB00
    u/MustangLover22 / Via reddit.com

    18. This parent who demanded that their child download a location tracking app:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnWvL_0wIOgMuB00
    u/B1narypwny / Via reddit.com

    19. This parent who didn't want their adult child to get their own bank account:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iW5mY_0wIOgMuB00
    u/ikcuts / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glPEC_0wIOgMuB00
    u/ikcuts / Via reddit.com

    20. This parent who wanted proof that their 20-year-old child was at the movies like they said:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToxE3_0wIOgMuB00
    u/jboy1229 / Via reddit.com

    21. And this parent who was keeping tabs on their 40-year-old child years after they got arrested for a petty misdemeanor:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoDxs_0wIOgMuB00
    u/whit4504 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/insaneparents .

    Barbara Aguilar
    2d ago
    Niece turning 28 in a week - has never had a job. Sleeps all day - up all night. Does nothing around the house. Weighs over 300 lbs. Her father is fighting cancer and chooses to ignore rather than putting his foot down. Her mother died 6 yrs ago - I told her, "I know you think you're helping her, but you're handicapping her". To top it off, she's arrogant and entitled 😡😡😡
    js
    2d ago
    SHRAPNEL 😂
